Depopulation, Planned
I was in the local bookshop last week, and came across a book penned by a Covid criminal.
  
Paul Collits
6
The Lion and the Kangaroo - A Tale of Two Democracies
The prolific and sensible Matt Goodwin – a real political scientist – reckons there is a political revolution underway in the United Kingdom.
  
Paul Collits
3
Is Quisling an Aboriginal Word?
The legendary, former Labor powerbroker and Defence Minister of the 1990s, Robert Ray, was responsible for the truly memorable description of his…
  
Paul Collits
3
The “Shameful” Deplorables and the Informal Vote
The post-election scene among the CINO (conservative in name only) ranks is always a goon show on steroids.
  
Paul Collits
6
Sir Keir Albanese and Pierre Dutton
Well, there goes One Term Albo as a nickname!
  
Paul Collits
11
Good Liberals and the UniParty
Three elections in one week – Ottawa, Canberra and Rome – will all three deliver disasters?
  
Paul Collits
1
ForBridget
I favour a favour to ask.
  
Paul Collits
3

April 2025

Australia After Dark
One Dominion down, one to go.
  
Paul Collits
5
Conclave
It is said in most election campaigns that this election is “the most important in … add your own number of years”.
  
Paul Collits
1
The Guardian’s Pope
Greg Sheridan’s Pope?
  
Paul Collits
4
Australia’s Bruce Highway Election
Travelling thousands of miles down the Queensland coast on the Bruce “Highway” is never pleasurable.
  
Paul Collits
4
Grief and Loss
My precious daughter has passed away, after a year of serious illnesses and intensive care.
  
Paul Collits
26
