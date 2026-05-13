PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
3h

Funniest noun-and-adjective combo in the English language? Responsible government.

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
1h

Thailand here we come. Last one out turn off the lights.

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