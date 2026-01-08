A new-to-commentary Mark Taylor, former test cricket captain, once remarked (along the lines of):

Australian has lost three quick wickets. That is a tragedy.

Richie Benaud chipped in:

No Mark. That isn’t a tragedy. Poverty in Africa is a tragedy.

If you are up to a real tear jerker, take a look at Gregg Allman and friends doing Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

A little like John Williamson recently at the Adelaide Oval, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. (And isn’t Zak Brown something else?)

Tragedy figures much in the lives and in the music of many artists. Think of Eric Clapton, who ponders whether there will be tears in heaven following the unspeakable (accidental) death of his son. AI search explains:

Eric Clapton’s four-year-old son, Conor, tragically died on March 20, 1991, after falling from the 53rd-floor window of a New York City apartment, an event that inspired Clapton’s famous song “Tears in Heaven“. The fall occurred after a housekeeper left the large, unprotected window open; Conor, in pajamas, ran towards the open window and fell, landing on a lower roof. Clapton, who was in a nearby hotel to pick up his son, dealt with the immense grief by isolating himself and channeling his pain into music, writing the song with Will Jennings for the film Rush.

Gilbert O’Sullivan was “alone again, naturally” following the death of his mother, among other losses.

In a little while from now

If I’m not feeling any less sour

I promise myself to treat myself

And visit a nearby tower

And climbing to the top

Will throw myself off

In an effort to

Make it clear to whoever

Wants to know what it’s like when you’re shattered. … Looking back over the years

And whatever else that appears

I remember I cried when my father died

Never wishing to hide the tears

And at sixty-five years old

My mother, God rest her soul

Couldn’t understand why the only man

She had ever loved had been taken

Leaving her to start

With a heart so badly broken

Despite encouragement from me

No words were ever spoken

And when she passed away

I cried and cried all day …

If God really does exist, why did He desert me, G O’S asks, forlornly. After the annus horribilis that was 2025, I cannot answer that one. And I won’t even quote the song’s most despairing stanza. Death brings forth emptiness. Loss does the same.

Look at Roy Orbision. Lost his first wife in a motor bike accident. Then he lost two of his three children in a house fire. And then he died at fifty-two. Still, the great man found the magic “r” word. Resilience. Endless grace, under obvious pressure. The greatest pressure there can possibly be. Nowadays, resilience is a cliché. But as they say, clichés are clichés because they are true.

Sail On Sailor done by the magical Foxes and Fossils speaks to Churchill’s take on the black dog. If you are going through hell, keep going.

Keep going. Life needn’t be a Hotel California. Give day drinking a miss.

And think of Dismas on the Jerusalem cross. Paradise awaits, and can be reached. Even after a life not especially well-lived. Did Dismas have children? Did he lose a loved one? His Plan B? He gets to see them again, “up in the sky”. Tweaking the old Queensland tourism advert, Calvary was, for Dismas and for all of us, disastrous one day, perfect the next.

The Bee Gees even called a song Tragedy. From AI search again:

The Bee Gees’ song “Tragedy“ is about the intense despair and emotional breakdown from a sudden, devastating breakup, capturing the feeling of being lost, alone, and unable to cope when a relationship ends, often interpreted as a panic attack or mid-life crisis within the disco era’s dramatic sound. It describes the shock of finding oneself in a “world of tears,” unable to go on after losing control and soul, with lyrics like “Tragedy, when the feeling’s gone and you can’t go on”.

I am only scratching the surface here:

To which we can add Jim Croce. And all the others. The Gibb brothers themselves lost three out of four too young.

Is there hope in all this? Is Gilbert wrong about what comes after tragedy?

Hope is the second of St Paul’s three great virtues, as outlined in Corinthians. You need hope to get out of bed each day. The bereaved certainly do. Following Admiral McRaven, get out of bed and MAKE IT!

If you want a good primer on “why hope?”, go to the Catholic philosopher, Joseph Pieper. The Pied Pieper, if you will. Here is Fr Michael Rennier on Pieper and hope:

Not only does hope keep us moving by keeping the motivating prize front-and-center in our thoughts, but it also provides the destination. Hope is the description of where we’re going. Without knowing what direction to go, how far, and why, we’ll go nowhere fast. If that means we must get out of our comfort zone and endure a few agonizing hours on the road, well, that’s a price I’m willing to pay.

The take out – we should pay the price, despite the agonising hours.

My son has a new book out shortly, Hope and History. (Speaking of hope, and Pieper, who is a star therein).

Bloomsbury explains:

This book enables readers to understand contemporary divisions in Catholic theology. By examining a case study of issues in Catholic fundamental theology, Collits charts a path forward by advocating a rootedness in the Revelation of the Person of Jesus Christ. He does so by exploring metaphysics, the history-ontology and nature-grace relationships, soteriology and Christology. Furthermore, in examining the hope-history debate, this book tackles fundamental political and philosophical questions.



Collits approaches this by examining the competing schools of post-conciliar theology. On the one hand, the Concilium school of Karl Rahner, Edward Schillebeeckx, JB Metz and Gustavo Gutiérrez; on the other hand. The Communio school of Josef Pieper and Joseph Ratzinger.

What the heck? Most of the (theological) content is well above my pay-grade. And probably yours, too. And the book is beyond my budget. But both the book and Josef Pieper might be a useful place to start when trying to make sense of determining whether the Gregg Allman circle will, indeed, be unbroken, and to understand if and why hope, at times the hardest virtue to nail, might just be warranted. When we might beg to be given the chance to see our lost children once more. The only chance.

You know, if Gregg Allman is right, there’s a better home awaiting. The circle WILL be unbroken. There won’t be tears in heaven, for Eric Clapton nor for us. Gilbert O’Sullivan will be proven wrong. We won’t be alone.

And as they say, hope, at times unbearably hard as it is, springs eternal. The alternative, hopelessness, doesn’t bear contemplation.

Paul Collits

8 January 2026