Probably the most searched location in Australia this week is Copacabana. Postcode 2251.

No, there isn’t a sudden rush on Barry Manilow memorabilia. Though his famous song quite suits the times in Canberra.

No, it is all about a particular property on the New South Wales Central Coast, the blessed region of my birth. To be quite specific, it is this property.

https://www.realestate.com.au/sold/property-house-nsw-copacabana-137646766

Why is 189 Del Monte Place Copacabana so interesting, round about now? Well, because it is owned by a massively superannuated, multiple property investing, lying, voter-betraying, undergraduate socialist Prime Minister who, despite his claims to the contrary, has never worked at a real job all his life but who has lived, and is living, the Australian wealth dream, while turning on everyone else, young and old, who might have similar aspirations.

Del Monte Place sold for $4.650m in 2021. Nice view. Much nicer than anything you might get in, say, Marrickville. Where Airbus Albo has owned multiple investment properties. Now sold, of course. No super-CGT of the 2027 variety to pay there. Albo has negative geared his way to Copa.

Rowan Dean sums up this man and his government nicely.

This one deserves to make the great Rowan’s highlights reel. He didn’t miss. My word is my bond, Prime Minister? Roger Moore, the late 007, wrote his autobiography with the same phrase as its title.

https://books.apple.com/au/audiobook/roger-moore-my-word-is-my-bond/id292122705

A good book, too. Albo’s word as his bond? Not so much. “Trust” in all its meanings is much in the news now. Whether it is destroying trust or destroying trusts. As Rebecca Weisser says, Albo’s word is his junk bond.

‘My word is my bond,’ said a freshly minted Prime Minister Albanese in July 2022. After this week’s budget, his word is a junk bond, as worthless as the paper it is printed on. Pumped up with the hubris that comes from holding 94 seats in the House of Representatives, more than double his opponents, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has recklessly decided to implement the tax agenda voters rejected when Bill Shorten took it to the 2016 and 2019 elections. Not surprisingly, Labor MPs looked worried as they listened to Chalmers’ tax hikes. Less than two years ago, Labour won in a landslide in the UK. Last Thursday, they faced Starmergeddon, with Labour’s share of the national vote estimated at only 15 per cent.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/his-word-is-his-junk-bond/

Apparently 15 (or is it 20?) of the 23 arseholes who inhabit the Airbus Cabinet own investment properties. They are living examples of the great post-modern ideological hybrid. The rich, wealth aggregating greenie leftie. Lucky for what passes for their consciences that the 1980s marriage of economic and social liberalism came into being, both in theory and practice. It wiped away so many problems for much of the modern UniParty.

Oh yes, the Liberals are rich, wet social do-gooders too. Or at least half of them are. See under Malcolm Turnbull. Angus Taylor (aka Mr Louise Clegg) has said little about the CGT heist and whether he will get rid of it in government. If he ever gets there. Interesting, that. Just as he only ever whispers about net zero. What is it about the role of “opposition” in a democracy that these people don’t get?

And the propertied class of rulers in Moscow on the Molonglo don’t like us drawing attention to their own wealth creation strategies. Albo included.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/labor-ministers-refuse-to-reveal-if-they-benefit-from-negative-gearing-tax-break-after-pulling-ladder-up-on-young-australians/news-story/a0f1a8760d24732c9a9a442e1a5c368e

See also:

https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/federal-budget/pm-anthony-albanese-comes-out-swinging-over-copacabana-marrickville-homes/news-story/82be772fd048f871e323e5e8e3bceca1

Well, who gives a damn what they think? They have declared war on us. All bets are off.

It was another 007 (the Scottish one) who summed up the Chicago way for a young Eliot Ness. They bring a knife? You bring a gun. They put one of yours in hospital? You put one of theirs in the morgue. Voter power. It is called democracy. Or what is left of ours. In this context, a pre-Budget Farrer was just the beginning of the beginning. No, Louise Clegg (aka Mrs Angus Taylor), Farrer is (now) not likely to be peak One Nation. However much you and the Liberals might wish it.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/hold-your-horses/

Albo and Charmless say that they have “changed their minds”. There is nothing wrong with changing your mind. I have been, at various times, everything from a Marxist to a libertarian and a conservative and a populist. A neo-everything. Keynes once said, famously:

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?

The only problem is that, in this case, the facts haven’t changed. The great wealth heist of 2026 is simply about a wallet raid to help sustain impossible levels of government spending, and socialist ideology.

Everyone knows this. That is why the Liberals’ attack advert might actually work. Hit the hip pockets of the innocent, in order to fund policies nobody wants of has agreed to, AND repeatedly lie about your real intentions … and you might just have jumped the shark.

As if at least sixty per cent of us aren’t already sufficiently angry to take to the streets. Or at least the online streets.

And no, it isn’t just a government making “tough decisions”. As Scott Hargreaves says:

The efforts to portray broken promises (capital gains, negative gearing, and more) as ‘tough decisions’ involving great deliberation are performative. What we are seeing is the real agenda revealed (an agenda deliberately hidden after Bill Shorten was way too frank in 2019). The current weakness of the Opposition and disunity on the right is the chance to put the original agenda into action.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/anger-is-never-without-an-object/

Indeed. (And yes, I do occasionally quote the IPA, Tim Wilson and James Paterson notwithstanding. Smart points sometimes are made in advertorials).

Hargreaves, too, talks about trust. Not just about Labor. And not just about budgets and taxes. There is lost trust over Covid. Lost trust over the water rights of irrigators, a key issue in Farrer.

What has occurred is a fundamental breach in the democratic social contract.

And that encompasses a whole raft of issues. Not just broken promises, but also non-mandated actions by the state, the emergence of the UniParty, technocracy in Canberra, the marching out the door of ministerial accountability, Anika Wells’ style hubris and corruption, the endless lies, the word salads and meaningless drivel, the sneering at the deplorables, the outsourcing of policy to globalist bodies, and the rest. That is why the Chicago way outlined by the fictional Jim Malone has so much appeal now. It explains Farrer. And why Farrer isn’t a one-off.

Contempt might just breed venom, Albo. Newton’s third law of motion states that for every action (force) in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Oh, the breach in trust is probably a permanent breach by now. I am not at all sure how either branch of the UniParty makes a comeback. Labor clearly doesn’t care. Just keep importing Muslims and hoping for the best. The Liberals, or at least some of them, might care, even if only ever regarding electoral trust regained as a pathway back to ministerial leather and the comforts of power. If the Liberals cared about winning back trust, they would apologise for their Covid scam. And a dozen other things.

As Henry Ergas suggests:

Anthony Albanese’s abandonment of tax commitments risks devastating consequences for our already fragile democratic fabric.

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Fcommentary%2Fanthony-albaneses-broken-promises-the-death-knell-for-public-trust%2Fnews-story%2Fcf7abc3caf36415021ff5e474fa2e9c4&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=GROUPB-Segment-2-NOSCORE&V21spcbehaviour=append

With a little help from Johannes Leak, portraying Castello di Copacabana with the drawbridge coming up.

This is far more important than the already predicted dire consequences for particular groups (investors, families, innovators, startups) or even for the economy as a whole. These things are heinous, yes, but probably recoverable, with sustained political will on the other side.

But not so the democratic fabric, society’s political glue. Once gone, there follows tax evasion, informal voting, parallel societies, illegal tobacco shops, marches (where allowed), street fights, doxings, the abandonment of restraint, maybe civil war. The abandonment of the social contract.

As Ergas points out, governments need trust not just for political convenience. Trust is needed to achieve and keep the consent of the governed. Consent to the system, not just to one government. Without political obligation, without the implicit compact, there is no democracy. Merely anarchy. Promises build “islands of predictability” per Hannah Arendt (via Ergas). We can cheat on you, too. Fidelity goes both ways, Albo. Here is Ergas:

No society can govern itself for long on the assumption that public language is merely tactical. Governments that repeatedly break faith with the electorate may secure temporary advantages. But they do so by undermining the confidence that policies announced today will survive long enough to shape behaviour tomorrow. As that confidence erodes, both the effectiveness of public policy and force of democratic authority unravel.

Albo is playing with fire here. Quoting Jackson Warne again, they are coming for the soul of the country. Everything they do suggests it. You don’t want to leave the bros thinking that they can’t vote their way out of this.

Will Albo flip his Copa mansion? As Barry Manilow says, Copa is the hottest spot north of Havana. One of Albo’s favourite places.

Who cares, at one level?

I assume he uses it as a holiday home, rather than as an investment property. If so, he doesn’t need to flip it. He can just get rid of any others he still might own these days, before July next year. His ministers’ accountants and bank managers might be quite busy over the next twelve months. As will One Nation’s growing army of ground troops.

Pauline Hanson calls the Government communist. As do many in Britain when talking about the absurd, failing regime of Queer Starmer, still somehow upright and limping towards his date with destiny in 2029. Or maybe sooner.

The communist epithet is not quite right, though. Pauline needs to catch up with the post 80s developments in post-modern ideological blending. These 2020s rulers are the hybrid class. Communism for thee. Capitalism for me. A bit like another of Albo’s favourite places, China. The rulers there are rich, too.

Simply calling all this hypocrisy is also not getting right to the heart of the matter. It is that, but much more.

And most of today’s Zoomers and even millennials simply won’t know what communism was. A wasted insult. Current tyrannies operating under the guise of democracy share many of the traits of the communist era. Corrupt rulers. Control of the people. Rewriting history to suit regime narratives. Bending the education system to empty and/or warp minds. Making people work for the state. Creating enemies among the people. Creating moral panics. Controlling the media. Denying free speech. So the punters won’t know what they don’t know.

Just as importantly, the worst old communist regimes didn’t have social media, nor all of the techno-paraphernalia and the tools of propaganda available to 2020s rulers.

No, what we have is different to communism, and maybe worse. They have done it all in the style of Huxley, and not Orwell. Our brave new world still has the feel, at least for many, of liberalism. Freedom through mindless distraction. The blows softened by endless sit-down money and bribes. And state run everything, all the way to bringing up our children. The outsourcing of everything. Poof! This is an intoxicating drug. A time for slowly boiling frogs, who are having their rights and now their wealth removed, one budget at a time. One crime against the people at a time. And mostly, they don’t notice. Or notice and not care.

But …

In the end, public trust ain’t fungible. Much is at stake here. This is existential threat territory. It is five minutes to midnight. Or perhaps, worse, it is five minutes past midnight.

Footnote:

And what to make of Treasury, now largely run by women? Oh dear. Sir Roland Wilson, Sir Freddie Wheeler and John Stone, men in every sense, would be spinning in their graves.

Paul Collits

15 May 2026