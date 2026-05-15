PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
2d

How I detest chardonnay socialists. They are a special breed of hypocrite.

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Alan Gray's avatar
Alan Gray
2d

So many nails on the head there Paul - the hammer skillfully wielded - thanks. Perhaps the lid of the coffin??

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