In 2019, I stood for the seat of Lismore in the NSW State election. One of the low-lights of the campaign was a greenie lawyer – what’s not to hate? – riding into town on a white horse.

Sue Higginson lost that election, narrowly, to a useless Labor career politician called Janelle Saffin, who later blocked me on Facebook for daring to push back against her plandemic tyranny narrative. Despite her performative works of mercy during the still later Lismore floods of 2022, Saffin survived the 2023 State election and was re-elected. Sue Higginson is now in the Upper House. So, we have both of these gems in the Parliament.

Recently Higginson has entered the tiresome and predictable neo-Nazi debate in the wake of the recent immigration marches. As follows:

NSW Greens MLC Sue Higginson will attempt to pass a motion branding the ‘March for Australia’ protests as “acts of far-right extremism” that were “organised by Nazis and White Supremacists.”

Sue has managed the trifecta in one sentence – far-right, Nazi and white supremacist. All in a day’s work for the leisured political class of Macquarie Street. That’s what you get for taking to the streets to voice reasoned and reasonable, mainstream opinions when all other avenues of the democratic process have been razed to the ground. Elections? Joining a corrupted mainstream political party? Voting for a useless, divided alt-right alternative? Writing to your MP? Appealing to the Human Rights Commission? Lawfare? Signing an online petition to stop something?

Nope.

No such bruising epithets were hurled by the Greens and their fellow travellers at the hordes on the Harbour Bridge who, by the explicit words and actions, were aligning themselves with the Palestinian terrorists who murdered, raped and maimed the innocent at a music festival in Israel in late 2023.

Instead, the powers that be are trying to ensure that the Harbour Bridge will NOT be used any time soon by those who think that government is corrupt and wish to say so, in large numbers, out loud and in a very public way. We cannot have that.

Cost-free low acts and words by public officials are becoming the norm. You could almost describe them as hate speech. Calling someone a Nazi in the Parliament, you might think, is a little worse than cracking a couple of jokes about trannies in a social media post. Yet Graham Linehan (an Irishman) was arrested by several armed coppers at Heathrow Airport the other day for something he said in America. I am not aware that any NSW police persons appeared at the doors of the Legislative Council after Ms Higginson’s spray.

I think it was Rod Liddle who once said, I only ever write angry. I think that is a very good practice. Following the murder today of the American “far right” leader, Charlie Kirk, aged thirty-one, the widespread grief and disbelief, and an outpouring of goodwill, even from figures like Obama and Biden, we had one Australian leftist mob called The Chaser mocking Kirk’s death. I think they used to be on the ABC. Here is their contribution:

The author of this effort is one John Delmenico. He also writes at The Shot.

Never heard of it. Delmenico self-describes as an autistic writer/comedian. Little wonder that RFK Jr is trying to rid the world of autism. Perhaps John had one too many Covid booster shots.

Ten years ago, I was on the streets of Paris in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo killings at the hands of Islamists who took the Koran very seriously indeed. We all had Je Suis Charlie Hebdo tees and other merch. They were satirists gunned down. Delmenico is a satirist spitting on the corpse of one gunned down. Does John get irony?

These continued arrest-free examples of hate speech show either that the laws are not enforced and/or they are not doing their job of deterring the likes of the human detritus of The Chaser from engaging in its purest forms.

With apologies to Dave Grohl, it is times like these you learn to hate again. You are reminded of the nature and size of the task of fighting back against those who would do us harm in a degraded world. And of the fact that we are in a war. And of the wisdom of the “hero” in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Notes from the Underground, who despised thinking and revered action.

We might well be tasked with loving our enemies. (And yes, in these times of uncivil war, we do have enemies rather than opponents). I don’t think it says anywhere that we should not fight them. Charlie Kirk chose to fight with words. Many of us do. Those who cannot win arguments with ideas and with words have a number of options. We know from everyday cancel culture that silencing your enemy is a favoured response to being questioned or challenged.

Well, they sure silenced Charlie Kirk. He often appealed to his own opponents to engage in arguments. Kirk’s opponents don’t tend to do that. He appealed to people to stop the violence. They haven’t.

Here is J D Vance on Charlie Kirk:

Charlie Kirk was a true friend. The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other's chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones. We talk about politics and policy and sports and life. These group chats include people at the very highest level of our government. They trusted him, loved him, and knew he'd always have their backs. And because he was a true friend ,you could instinctively trust the people Charlie introduced you to. So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organize and convene. He didn't just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government.

So, Charlie Kirk was very influential. And a star of the future as well as the present. In other words, a threat.

This from Rod Dreher:

“How are you?” texted my Nashville friend, after Charlie Kirk was pronounced dead. She was sobbing. She had lived through the Covenant School shooting. It was her church, and her kids had gone to that school. She had a right to sob. My answer: “Cold. Afraid for our country. No idea what’s coming next.” She: “I just have to say…were the Catholic babies really slaughtered only 10 days ago? And in the span of a week, have we really seen- with our eyes- two jugulars spurt out of the lifeblood within nanoseconds of two precious innocent people? How is this real life?” This is real life.

Rita Panahi and Douglas Murray reflected on Kirk’s metier.

Kirk was a family man, a patriot, a peaceful man. A mainstream man. Not an extremist, other than in the fetid world of those who ARE extremists and who think THEY are of the centre. Like many of us who were there on the streets marching for Australia, or there in spirit. He, like we, have been targeted and threatened in what Panahi described as an “unhinged” way. The gnomes of MSNBC (like Matthew Dowd) continued the attacks even after Kirk’s death. Accusing him of hate speech. Smearing the only-just-dead. On almost another 9/11.

I think we all know whence comes the hate speech.

Here is Mark Steyn:

Minutes before we went on air, Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot on stage in Utah. A quarter-hour after the show ended, President Trump announced on Truth Social that Charlie was dead. As I write, the assassin has just been taken into custody. Notwithstanding his meteoric rise, Charlie Kirk was still at the dawn of his brilliant career. As I said right at the end of the show, he was only seven at the time of 9/11. That was a rough guess on my part, but proved to be accurate: he died a month shy of his thirty-second birthday, leaving a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son who will grow up with no memories of their fearless father. Earlier today, the graphic promoting our show bore the headline "The Accelerating Unravelling". Charlie Kirk certainly understood that. … A prominent conservative star has been gunned down on stage in an almost moment-by-moment recreation of last year's attempted assassinations of the President ..another spasm of left-wing political violence the press has been remarkably uncurious about. Charlie on Twitter just five months ago: Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump. "Mainstream" American culture incentivises and glories in political violence by their approved groups. Thus the "somewhat justified" murders of Musk and Trump soon expand to justifying the murder of you while riding home from work. … In recent days, I have found myself musing on a famous line by Joseph Conrad in The Secret Agent: “Calling madness to the regeneration of the world.” The left’s strategy is to spread madness throughout the land – on race, on immigration, on transgenderism (the last of which Charlie was talking about on stage when the bullet struck him) – and to call that madness to the re-making of the world.

As least no one shot Graham Linehan. It has been noted recently that an outsized number of mass shootings in America have been perpetrated by members of the transgendered community. Perhaps J K Rowling should add “bullet proof vest” to her Amazon wish list.

Yesterday, before the assassination, the Mostly Peaceful Latinas posted this on TikTok:

“Charles James Kirk. Mr. College Drop out does not know whats (sic) coming tomorrow. Be ready. This isn’t a threat. It’s a promise”.

Don’t tell me this isn’t a hot war. A war in which a female black representative of BLM can say (per Rod Dreher) that “all oppressed people have a right to violence”.

Now, a decade on from Charlie Hebdo, Je Suis Charlie Kirk might well be the tee shirt for our times. Times like these. Days of rage, as the author Brian Burrough wrote of the late sixties in America.

Rod Dreher again:

… the capacity to absorb leftist violence is not infinite.

Charlie Kirk said:

When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence, that is when civil war happens.

Sue Higginson and her ilk stopped talking a long time ago. This is when we get street marches for sanity and an Australia now long gone. If not creating civil war, Charlie Kirk’s murder is at least likely to be a radicalising moment. And shift many from inaction to action, as per Dostoevsky. As one Sky News commenter said:

It wasn't just the person who pulled the trigger who killed Charlie. It was every person who called Conservatives fascists, Nazis etc. They are all responsible.

Charlie Kirk also said:

The American way of life is very simple. I want to be able to get married, buy a home, have kids, allow them to ride their bike till the sun goes down, send them to a good school, have a low crime neighborhood, not to have my kid be taught the lesbian, gay, transgender garbage in their school. While also, not having them have to hear the Muslim call to prayer five times a day. That's important."

This is what the far-right neo-Nazis believe, too.

As I say, Rod Liddle is right about writing and anger. Turn the other cheek? Maybe, like opposing the death penalty (which they have in Utah), not always.

Footnote. From Joel Jammal of Turning Point Australia:

Paul Collits

11 September 2025