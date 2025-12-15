This article was commissioned by TCW and hence was written largely for a British readership.

Many Britons will know of Bondi Beach. Some will know it directly, as it is a haven for visiting Brits and those who now make Australia home. Especially on Christmas Day, where there is generally much merriment. If Rudi Giuliani was America’s mayor, then Bondi is Australia’s beach.

Then, on a peaceful Sunday evening, another group was celebrating a different feast day. It is Hanukkah season, and many Jews from Sydney’s Eastern suburbs and perhaps beyond, were on the famous beach. Peacefully marking their season. Two gunmen, now doubt of “Middle Eastern appearance”, opened fire and killed sixteen people (at current count) and seriously wounded many dozens more. One of them is dead, the second in custody.

Londoners are showing their support for the victims. God bless them. Yes, news like this travels the globe at the speed of, well, Jew hatred.

The reasons for this attack and the anti-Semitic backstory will be as familiar to Londoners as Bondi beach is.

A very, very brave local shopkeeper (Ahmed Al Ahmed) decided he had to intervene. And intervene he did, astonishingly. He remains in hospital, having been shot during the attack.

Our leaders said the right things, of course. Mealy-mouthed words. At least none of them said that diversity is our strength.

They were probably even shocked. But they should not have been surprised.

The same (leftist) leaders, in Canberra, Sydney and (especially) Melbourne, have been in serial denial over Australian anti-Semitism for pretty much the whole time of their respective tenures.

Here is our PM at a pro-Palestinian rally a couple of decades ago.

The anti-Jew from central casting. A from-the-river-to-the-sea man. Now our venerable leader. The Israeli Prime Minister was not happy with his Australian counterpart.

Yes, this has been coming for quite a while. Since around 7 October 2023, to be more precise. I have previously written at TCW about Australia’s rising tide of anti-Semitism. Here:

My very first article for Quadrant, in 2017, was titled “The Islam Deniers”. The question is, if I (and many others, here and abroad) can see all this, why don’t our elected leaders? The same leaders who allow and defend anti-Israel protest marches, including the infamous one which took place in August across another Australian icon.

The incomparable Rowan Dean, only Sunday morning Australian time, delivered a chillingly prescient monologue on Australian anti-Semitism on his Sky News Australia show, Outsiders.

He was reacting to this non crime hate incident on a tram in Melbourne last week, in which a rabbi and his daughter were advised to get themselves off to the gas chamber.

A mere ten or so hours later, the real carnage kicked in. Speaking of chilling prescience, we also had this. Julian Leeser with John Anderson, two days before the attack.

Australia is no longer the lucky country for Jews, the show said. It was as if they knew.

Australia is in the midst of a spirited backlash against multi-culti orthodoxy, as Ken Donnelly has noted:

The latest Resolve survey published in The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald found 64% agreed immigration should be paused until the housing crisis was addressed and 54% want only migrants who speak English and are from countries with similar laws and customs. In the same way the 60/40 vote against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament represents a victory for what Scott Morrison after winning the 2019 federal election termed the “quiet Australians”, the Resolve survey also represents a significant cultural change.

While the inner-city, university-educated elites — what Roger Scruton in his book Where We Are describes as those suffering from oikophobia — embrace multiculturalism, an e1ver increasing number of Australians want to affirm a sense of community and national cohesion, stability and pride. As with the 2016 UK Brexit vote to leave the European Union, the success of centre-right parties in Italy, Finland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and President Trump’s re-election, make it clear that voter sentiment is changing. Whether opposing multiculturalism and unchecked immigration in favour of national identity and pride, rejecting neo-Marxist inspired gender and sexuality theories, especially transgenderism, or refusing to accept climate alarmism, citizens are saying ‘Enough!’ The dramatic increase in the popularity of Pauline Hanson’s centre-right One Nation, now at 12% according to the Resolve survey (and as high as 18% in other polls), and the move by the Liberal/National Coalition to forsake Net Zero by 2050 are also evidence citizens are fed up with cultural-left ideology.

Such is the momentum against political correctness that any who dare to question the prevailing centre-left orthodoxy face condemnation and abuse. Camille Paglia, given the extreme nature of such abuse, writes we are living in a time when “intolerance masquerades as tolerance and where individual liberty is crushed by the tyranny of the group”.

Any who question immigration and multiculturalism are especially targeted.

As Donnelly headlines his piece, the term “new Australian” has gone out of fashion since the post-World War Two days of friendly immigration. Immigrations that included many Brits. And many Jews. Post-Holocaust Jews.

Yes, it ain’t over yet, this national “conversation”. The inner-city oikophobes will not give up their institutional gains without a hell of a fight. But one can only imagine what this latest atrocity will do to the ongoing debates. Plenty of subject matter for the Christmas season Aussie barbecues. As barbecue stoppers go, the Bondi carnage will take some beating. What will the average Jo(e) think about it? Say about it?

Hopefully, the anti-Semitism deniers will now go very quietly, if they are wise.

There are 56 Muslim countries in the world, or 57 counting Lakemba (in south western Sydney). I understand why they wish to colonise more. The caliphate, the global intifada, reverse-colonialist revenge, and all that. What I don’t understand is why we allow it to happen. We not only tolerate it. Indeed, we facilitate it. We celebrate it.

Hanukkah down under will never be the same. The oldest victim was a holocaust survivor. What Hitler couldn’t achieve, Bondi Beach did. What we have come to.

Oh, and how long will it take for someone to accuse Mossad of doing this?

Paul Collits

15 December 2025