We all know what is celebrated on 14 July.

Yes, it was those pesky Frogs who stormed the Bastille when they believed their State (run at the time by the hapless Bourbons) had lost its legitimacy, back in the day (1789). That the revolutionaries’ own version of legitimacy quickly went the way of all violent revolutions – turned to shit, with many heads on the ground – isn’t the point here.

George Christensen at Nation First wants Australians to do some metaphorical storming of our own Bastille. The cause of George’s call to arms lies in the title of his Substack article, Five Days to Midnight.

He summarises the coming crisis thus:

This Saturday, 19 July 2025, unless the Albanese Government does an about-face, Australia will fall under a binding international law that gives the World Health Organization unprecedented power over our nation. Not next year. Not in theory. This Saturday. · On 19 July 2025, amended International Health Regulations will give the WHO binding legal authority over Australia without public vote or debate. · The WHO will be able to enforce public health measures in Australia even if no local outbreak exists, bypassing national sovereignty. · References to human rights and freedoms have been stripped from the text, replaced with vague terms like “equity” and “inclusivity”. · A new unelected national body will enforce WHO directives, supported by global NGOs and digital health surveillance systems. · Australians are urged to contact MPs, reject the amendments, and resist what is described as a globalist power grab. In five days, the WHO will gain the legal framework to pressure Australia into lockdowns, forced medical interventions, travel restrictions, digital health passports, and supply chain mandates all declared at the whim of one unelected man: the WHO Director-General. (Emphasis in original).

In other words, we have moved on seamlessly within a week from the coming digital ID tyranny to the coming public health tyranny. Australia is on a roll. To the precipice.

I wonder whether this story will even make it onto the lamestream media, itself bought and owned by the same global drug companies that fund the World Health Organisation, under whose control we are about to come. It is only thanks to troopers like George Christensen that we even know about the deadline.

Will Australians respond to his call for and to action? I doubt it. Not this week.

The WHO putsch is so far off the radar of mums and dads (or mums and mums and dads and dads) in the supermarket for the suggestion to be risible. If they did, would the politicians listen? Respond? Again, I doubt it. Sorry, I know it. They won’t. Albo’s Government, after all, has signed our country up for this coming globalist dystopia. And the regrettable insouciance of the Illiberal Party, recently demonstrated so clearly in relation to social media bans, will, no doubt, be replicated in relation to the WHO takeover.

The almost forgotten Covid plandemic is the common facilitator of both the Digital ID tyranny explored here recently and the WHO’s forthcoming stealth takeover of our national rights as citizens of Australia. Covid was the enabler. Never mentioning Covid is part of the elites’ ploy and play. “Forgotten” is how the ruling class likes it. Memory-holing is a classic ploy of the tyrant.

The two pincer movements, taken together, will not only seal our fate as a citizen led, independent nation. They will also create the pre-conditions for citizen rebellion. In theory, at any rate. Didn’t I just say that there would be no pushback against the WHO tyranny? Yes, I did. But there might just be stirrings on the social media youth ban. That one will have immediate household impacts, while the WHO takeover will take longer to come to the surface and to engage the citizenry.

Neither will be because the Aussies have suddenly discovered a love of human rights and freedoms. It will be because it will be annoying, having your fifteen-year-old whinging about social media bans. The under-sixteens could become the hope of the side. The frontline in the counter-revolution.

We shall see.

But there are latent signs that the whole system is under strain. Increasingly, primary votes for the major parties in the basement. Even below the toilet. Informal voting. Minor party voter refuge, now approaching a third of the electorate. Not turning up to vote. Declining membership in the faction-driven, elitist legacy parties. Direct action emergent, albeit on a small scale at present, post-Covid.

A democratic system run by a UniParty that utterly disdains the will of the people can only be sustained for so long. The 1789 Frenchmen who we remember this day proved that, as have many other insurgent movements before and since. Remember the Peasants’ Revolt? The spirit of 1381. There is no reason to think that the same forces have entirely vanished, Aldous Huxley’s drug-induced dystopia (Brave New World) notwithstanding.

At least, we can hope. For the moment, let us assume there is some latent discontent, even part-formed. The awake might just be approaching critical mass, and be beginning to think about fightback. Not in the John Hewson sense of the term, of course.

It all brings to mind, at least for a student of political science, the famous book by Habermas of the called Legitimation Crisis (1973, in English 1975). Willey’s summary is as follows:

In this enormously influential book, Jurgen Habermas examines the deep tensions and crisis tendencies which underlie the development of contemporary Western societies and develops a powerful analysis of the legitimation problems faced by modern states. Habermas argues that Western societies have succeeded to some extent in stabilizing the economic fluctuations associated with capitalism, but this has created a new range of crisis tendencies which are expressed in other spheres. States intervene in economic life and attempt to regulate markets, but they find themselves confronted by increasing and often conflicting demands. As individuals become increasingly disillusioned, the state is faced with the possibility of a mass withdrawal of loyalty or support - a 'legitimation crisis'.

https://www.wiley.com/en-us/Legitimation+Crisis-p-9780745694153

That was then, and from a leftist perspective. This is now. The old left-right divide is a thing of the past, in any case. Now we face a new left-right corporatocracy. The rules of the make-up of the ruling class have changed. But … To suggest now that the state faces a crisis of legitimacy of the proportions of that described by Habermas, if not from the same source, is firmly in the territory of Blind Freddie. (Habermas is still alive. Now 96. I wonder what he would make of our present discontents).

The reader’s question – Lenin’s question – is, as always, what is to be done?

In 2021, a million disgruntled souls peacefully stormed Canberra in protest against the decidedly illegitimate Covid State. They were, of course, ignored by Scott Morrison AC. And Her Majesty’s loyal opposition. The experience of the protesters was captured brilliantly in the 2022 book Convoy to Canberra, written by Covid hero John Stapleton.

https://www.johnstapletonjournalism.com/from-all-the-lands-we-come-the-canberra-convoy-one-year-on/

Sadly, the coalition of forces that created and drove that one million strong action-force seems to have dissipated, post-Covid. But they are still out there, no doubt still simmering with undiminished anger. Some, perhaps, are readers here.

It turns out that the crisis of democratic legitimacy isn’t just an Australian problem. Peter Whittle at Britain’s New Culture Forum claims that the British state is no longer legitimate. His must-watch interview is titled:

A Real Darkness Has Fallen Over Britain - We Must Make Our Voices Heard.

For the full, long-form interview, see:

We must make our voices heard. This is also the Christensen message. Meditate upon it.

Whittle suggests that the outsider class have been victims of a revolution from above, and that we-the-people need to become counter-revolutionaries. This suggests direct action and structural change to the system, not just changing one’s vote, and is redolent of Mark Steyn’s often repeated claim that we cannot vote our way out of this. The problem is (of course) that nobody among the elites/ruling class is ever going to say “oops, we got that wrong, and we apologise. We won’t do it again.”

Which brings us neatly to civil disobedience and even violence against the illegitimate state.

In the Whittle interview, he brought up the name of David Betz, a professor of war studies in London. As well he might have. Betz deserves much scrutiny in the context of our times and in the context of Australia’s and the West’s capitulation to the WHO’s international health regulations global putsch.

In short, Betz argues, compellingly:

· We have already reached the objective conditions that suggest a civil war is coming; · This is based on solid social science scholarship; · Nothing the ruling class could now do would prevent it; · The forces at work a twofold – inter-ethnic tensions and the top-down war of the ruling class on its people, exemplified by mass immigration, woke culture, climate catastrophism, public health tyranny, cancel culture, hate speech laws and the coming digital ID surveillance state; · The people are already in revolt, exemplified in Britain (where Betz resides) by the 2011 London riots and, more recently, by the Southport insurrection; · The people in revolt are not natural revolutionaries, being conservative, but there are increasing signs that they have had enough, and that they are sufficiently restive to act on their latent anger and frustration; · They are breaking things, especially infrastructure (like the ULEZ cameras) to make their point.

What would make the silent majority of the angry, pissed-off respectable class rise up in Australia? Lenin’s question is now our own. Can the class of 21, exemplified in the Convoy to Canberra, be revved up again, in an artificially (politically) calmed post-Covid torpor?

That is the question for our time. Our future freedom, our very survival, probably depends on it. If there is the popular appetite for Peter Whittle’s recommended counter-revolution, then we can talk strategy and tactics.

Meanwhile, there is this Saturday. And its grim deadline. It is now.

Paul Collits

14 July 2025