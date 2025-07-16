Mark Steyn wrote this week at Steyn Online (“The Eleventh Hours”):

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu of Ethiopia arrived [in Britain] by boat on June 29th as what His Godawful Majesty The King calls an "irregular migrant"; in his first two days on English soil, he sexually assaulted three girls.

https://www.steynonline.com/15450/the-eleventh-hours

Irregular migrants rule! Steyn was quoting Dan Wootton. See also Dan Wootton’s Outspoken podcast on the Essex outrage. An outrage now utterly routine in the Mother Country.

Two decades ago, in America Alone, Steyn wrote:

In France, the Catholic churches will become mosques; in England, the village pubs will cease serving alcohol; in the Netherlands, the gay nightclubs will close up shop and relocate to San Francisco. But otherwise life will go on much as before. The new Europeans will be observant Muslims instead of post-Christian secularists but they will still be recognizably European: It will be like Cats after a cast change: same long-running show, new actors. Or maybe the all-black Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! is a better comparison: Pearl Bailey instead of Carol Channing, but the plot, the music, the sets are all the same. The animating principles of advanced societies are so strong that they will thrive whoever's at the switch. But what if it doesn't work out like that? In the 2005 rankings of Freedom House's survey of personal liberty and democracy around the world, five of the eight countries with the lowest 'freedom' score were Muslim. Of the 46 Muslim majority nations in the world, only three were free. Of the 16 nations in which Muslims form between 20 and 50 per cent of the population, only another three were ranked as free: Benin, Serbia and Montenegro, and Suriname. It will be interesting to follow France's fortunes as a fourth member of that group. We can argue about what consequences these demographic trends will have, but to say blithely they have none is ridiculous.

Indeed, it was. Now, there can simply be no argument. Western nations have been invaded by migrants, many illegal. A large number hate us. They have no intention of becoming “us”. Some wish to see us wiped out of existence. Their version of the Bible tells them so. Most who make the boat crossing, or access the student visa, come for the perks, or the white girls. Or both.

We are now the ones being inculturated. To them. Not the other way around. So, I suppose, in a sense, there really is integration going on. Just not the integration we were sold.

Epping in Essex (UK) erupted, understandably. No one likes three sexual assaults in a week by a new arrival.

France and Spain have been erupting, too.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp8mp7r5jglo

Fourteen arrested, they say. It is funny how all the arrests seem to go one way. Inculturated police, you might well think. A whole generation of Pommy police turned the other way while the Pakistani child rape gangs did their thang. British and Aussie police were more interested in Covid freedom protesters. Certainly, neither are much interested in fighting real crime. Hate crime incidents consume them. Go figure.

Of course, it is “the far right” that is erupting. Narratives can be a wonderful thing. Are the readers of the legacy rags still buying this crap? The coming civil war story isn’t just confined to scholars like David Betz. Even Boris’s on-time Svengali, Dominic Cummings, is in on the act. As one critic describes.

This goon (one Paul Mason) thinks it is all a “far right” myth. Well, he would, wouldn’t he? Where would the progressive elites be without terms like far right and conspiracy theory? It saves time on critical thinking, engaging in debate and the simple empirical observance of reality, I guess. Why these people don’t simply see that Enoch Powell was right, and admit it, tells you all you need to know about the heads-in-the-sand class who never see an easy ideological mantra they don’t like.

Down under, things Muslim are stirring, too. Down in MelDanistan last week, thousands of Shia Muslims – the really, really bad ones – “surrounded” St Patrick’s Cathedral, previously mainly famous for being the site of George Pell’s alleged crimes against complainant and leftist activist JJ.

Sam Bamford of the Two Worlds Collide podcast noted:

Thousands marched through Melbourne for Ashura. But they didn’t just walk past St. Patrick’s Cathedral — They stopped. They turned. They began chanting directly outside the church. If the roles were reversed? Christians outside a mosque? It would be front-page outrage.

But now? Silence. No media. No politicians. No questions. When you plan a march, the government approves your exact route. So how did this get through? Mass immigration. Zero integration. DEI politics over national unity. This isn’t about faith anymore. It’s about what we’re allowed to question — And what we’re being conditioned to accept.

https://www.instagram.com/2worldscollidepodcast/reel/DL4JEsyBOoy/

The video is sobering, to say the least. One commenter suggested that the church bells should have been ringing. No, we just turn the other cheek now, as commanded. The Knights Templar would be spinning in their noble graves.

Another reaction:

Australians have been left shocked by footage of thousands of Muslims surrounding St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne during an Islamic parade. (Emphasis in original).

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1912062462903948

At least they didn’t rape anyone. As far as we know. Not this week. VicPol would surely be all over that, if they did.

Some may argue, it’s a free country. Start your own Google, as the libertarians say. Well, we all know it isn’t (a free country).

Or, others might argue, the Catholics parade through the streets (in a few isolated dioceses) for Corpus Christi every June. But they don’t generally rock up to a mosque and surround it, then sing Ave Maria. (Ironically, the Muslims also like Mary; they might welcome some Christian fellowship; or not).

Multiculturalism, anyone?

Colourful parades, exotic dancing and music and spicy interesting food, it ain’t. Not any more. Integration? Nope. It is invasion day. And one that makes Arthur Phillip’s 1788 effort look pretty benign in comparison. Multi-culturalism was always a myth, of course. A lunatic pipe-dream concocted in sociology departments, now exposed for what it always was, yet still to be endured by all of us.

Mark Steyn’s thesis about demography as destiny was as much about the West’s almost universally supported decision to stop having children as it was about the Third World’s systematic, globalist-coordinated invasion of their former colonial oppressors. The two game-changing trends, working together, have done their job.

Everyone knows now what the most popular male name is in Britain for newly born males. It ain’t George or Patrick or Charles, or even Corey.

We just said, with all our guilt-ridden angst, come on in and take us over.

As Dick Cheney said to Mark Steyn all those years ago, this is a paradigm change, isn’t it? Sadly, Dick was more interested in invading Middle Eastern countries than in preventing their own counter-invasion of his own country and those of his allies. Dumb Ass Dick.

We are all now paying the price for Dick’s AWOL approach to the real problems of the West. And all Western governments have reflexively and cluelessly gone for the perceived quick economic fix of immigration, aided and abetted by big business. Dick’s roll-over collaborators included John Howard and Peter Costello in Australia. Big immigration ideologues, both. Tony Blair lapped up the whole thing. He was a revolutionary disguised as a pro-Bush Iraq war criminal.

Whether you are watching on in southern Spain, or Epping UK, or the festering Paris banlieue, or inner-east MelDanistan, the verdict is in. The natives are decidedly restless. Peter Whittle’s recent call for a counter-revolution against the top-down revolution of recent decades seems to be already being heard, even if we in Australia are characteristically a bit slow on the uptake.

And thank God it is being heard. Absent firm and clear pushback, we are geopolitically and culturally stuffed.

Paul Collits

16 July 2025