Globalisation, the apotheosis of capitalism, has been variously lamented across the ideological spectrum.

For the left’s Joseph Stiglitz, the author of several books on the subject, most famously, Globalization and Its Discontents and The Roaring Nineties, it meant a ratcheting up of inequality, both domestically and internationally.

For the political scientist of indeterminate political affiliations, Samuel P Huntington, author of The Clash of Civilizations, it meant the coming of Davos Man and the loss of an American nationalist business culture.

For the conservative philosopher, Sir Roger Scruton, it meant the loss of British community and social cohesion with the coming of what David Goodhart has called “anywheres”. In The Way We Are, Scruton pinned the turning point as the decision by the Brits to allow foreign nationals to own British real estate, a development to be much lamented.

What none of the aforementioned observers would have expected was that the global Satan would turn out to be speaking Mandarin and not American English. Globalism can turn out to be a wondrous, hydra-headed thing. Especially when eliminating barriers to cross-border economic activity and financial transactions is combined with a new and radical tilt to mass – in reality, all but unlimited – immigration.

Which brings us to present developments down under, whose country-wise.

What with all of the recently outlined, multiple vectors now diminishing Australian national culture and causing grief across the nation, what else could go wrong? Well, now we can add a new stage in turbo-charged Chinese economic imperialism, driven by yet more and more strategic Chinese Communist part-ownership of key Australian economic asset classes that adds heft to an already well-developed takeover of much of our housing stock by Chinese nationals.

In Sydney and our other, lesser Australian global cities, there has long been a real estate invasion of Chinese destined mostly for the better-off suburbs and their selective schools. This, as much as any other sub-plot in the mass immigration story, is driving the country’s housing affordability crisis. Not to mention creating whole retail zones where a single shop sign in English is not to be seen. And cultural alienation, if not (yet) overt tensions.

This isn’t new news. We might even be unsurprised at the Chinese Ambassador writing op-ed pieces in the national newspaper. Excoriating the Australian Government for policies seen as anti-China.

There was the recent visit by our recently re-elected, Chinese-sycophant Prime Minister (Anthony Albanese) to his preferred foreign field, organised both to pay homage to his ideological masters and to receive further riding instructions on policy both domestic and foreign. But now we have reports of a Chinese company buying up land adjacent to the ports (Newcastle and Port Kembla) where, lo and behold, AUKUS submarines are to be built. As Sky News reported:

Until this week, no Australian outside the Canberra bubble would even have heard of Wang Yongxin. We certainly have now. It is his company (with links to the CCP, as they say), that is seeking to exchange contracts.

One commenter at Sky News suggested:

Albo would have set the deal up & probably delivered the deeds on his Chinese holiday.

All the while, the Chinese continue to lecture us on our levels of defence spending and anything else of which they disapprove.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/china-ambassador-xiao-qian-comments-defence-spending-boost-australia-nato-united-states/8573b83c-9734-4302-9564-44deabf1fa2f

They sail their warships close to our coastline. They buy up the loyalty of our near neighbours (in the Western Pacific, where they seek military clout) through gifting infrastructure funding and aid. They infiltrate our universities, through the Confucius Institutes.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-01/six-australian-universities-close-confucius-institutes/105107638

Some of these have recently closed, of course, but a substantial number remain open.

They make all our solar panels and fit them with surveillance tools. They recruit ex-politicians to do their on-site marketing. Ex-Prime Ministers like Keating. Ex-Premiers like Bob Carr and Daniel Andrews. And dozens more, “consultants”, all on the take. The CCP’s acolytes here have nicknames like Shanghai Sam (Dastyari).

The Australian newspaper had this:

Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian warns Australia about increasing defence spending, warning of economic pain ahead and claiming China has only ever wanted world peace.

In one sense, Mr Ambassador is right in his claim about world peace, notwithstanding military designs on Taiwan. With world peace, loosely defined, China is allowed simply to get on with its global strategy of migrant occupation and economic imperialism. It doesn’t need to invade places in the traditional way. It already has many foreign governments, like Australia’s, in its pocket. It owns much of the infrastructure of many countries. It runs our trade. It gets to insult us and lecture us, without pushback. It enjoys perpetual high moral ground. China doesn’t really need to govern us in a formal sense, really.

This was Albo’s fourth meeting with Xi Jinping. Trump refuses even to meet him once.

There was a little performative PM “leadership” during his sojourn, over China’s warships recently live-firing near the Australian coast, but no action in response to the blatant provocation.

Albo was also said to be “doubling down” on a commitment to force China to sell off its Australian ports. But that one will have to be seen to be believed. For China, there is much at stake in the ports ownership, as the Australian Financial Review reports:

Chinese state companies have built an extensive network of ports around the world – more than 100 ports in about 50 countries. They do not want to see a precedent set in Australia which could be followed by governments elsewhere in the world. Australia will have to be seen to pay a price.

https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/albanese-refuses-to-buckle-on-darwin-port-sale-20250714-p5met1

Hilariously, the Chinese Premier “hit out” at Albo over Australia’s “tough” FIRB (Foreign Investment Review Board) policies.

Li Qiang made the comments in a speech on Tuesday night before the chief executives of some of Australia’s biggest companies, whose fortunes are tied to China.

https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/china-premier-hits-out-at-albanese-over-firb-laws-20250716-p5mf86

Tough? Tough?

This is decidedly odd, given that the FIRB virtually never disallows foreign investment in Oz, whether by the Chinese Government or Canadian superannuation funds that buy up aged care homes, or anyone else, for that matter. State Government agencies, including the one for whom I used to work, were and are routinely asked to comment on FIRB requests by foreign entities. I cannot recall even one to which we – an investment attraction agency – objected.

It is neoliberal open slather. It all started in the 1980s, with the massive deregulation of national economies. These policies merely set the stage for later developments seen for what they were. Seen, for example, by luminaries of diverse affiliations like Stiglitz, Huntington and Scruton. The much lauded deregulatory push was meant to free businesses from national governments. What it has delivered is the global economic hegemony of multi-nationals and utterly smashed local citizens, workers and small businesses.

That many of the hegemonic multinationals speak Mandarin is largely the result of two things. The first was the arrival of the post-Maoist Deng Xiaoping, who ruled China from 1978 to 1989 and turned China from a third world, closed, pre-industrial economy into a capitalist behemoth supplying cheap goods to the world on the back of cheap labour, China’s own opening up to foreign investment and an insatiable desire to learn from the West. The second was China’s admission to the World Trade Organisation, the WTO. As Stewart Paterson showed brilliantly in his aptly titled book, China, Trade and Power.

https://www.hinrichfoundation.com/research/book/china-trade-and-power/

See also:

That happened on 11 December 2001. Largely as a result of the economic ignorance of Bill Clinton and Bush 43 and their short-sighted administrations’ agendas. As Stewart Paterson calls it, it was a “game changer”. A little like the events of three months to the day prior were a game changer in another geopolitical sense.

Perhaps the date of Invasion Day should be moved from 26 January to 11 December to commemorate the unlocking of the global trading system to a power bent on global economic domination.

The pre-history of the 1990s naivete about China – give them unrestricted economic access to the West, and encourage them to liberalise their economy at home, then, hey presto, they will democratise, and we will all go to our graves peaceful and happy – was the Nixon/Kissinger diplomacy of the early 1970s. Mirrored by a hubristic Gough Whitlam, as we have all been reminded these past weeks with Albo’s fantastical re-steps of his hero.

Yes, the Nixon/Kissinger play was about 1970s, Cold War era détente and not about the “exporting democracy” neoconservatism of W.

Yet … If only some of them had only had the geopolitical prescience of say, a Margaret Thatcher in relation to the EU, or an Enoch Powell in relation to mass immigration. Things may or may not have been different.

The naivete of Western leaders about China was a little like the Catholic Church’s 1960s play to “open its windows to the world”. With similar results. This misguided detente simply delivered the Reformation 2.0. It just let the anti-Catholics in.

All this China invasion stuff is a bit of a dilemma, or should be, both for those old-style leftists who still admire China but loathe globalisation, and for neoliberals who love globalisation but abhor China and all its evil works. There is a bit of ideological cognitive dissonance abroad. Clive Hamilton, an old leftie, has written two books about China’s subversion of Australia (Silent Invasion and Hidden Hand). Not many others have jumped into line behind Clive.

Such are the weirdnesses and conundrums of post-modern hybrid ideologies, evidenced by the World Economic Forum and its allies, who openly admire China’s approaches to governance and who (of course) drive globalism. There are no dilemmas in Davos or at the European Union. Then there are the corporates who will move with the ideological breezes and who depend on China for business as much as they rely on central banks for keeping the whole world Ponzi scheme going.

Despite all this, there is great and growing unease among the awake down under about China’s multi-pronged, (mostly) silent invasion. Hence Albo’s hedging of his bets, a little like his Middle East policy. Keep the Muslims on side and pay lip service to Australian Jewish nervousness (at best) and open hostility to the Government (at worst).

Albanese and his mostly leftist ministers take their orders from Beijing and Tehran. As a result, Australia continues to be a place about which the question – “whose country?” – continues to be relevant. It simmers away, mostly under the surface. After all, Australian voters tend not to have foreign relations front-and-centre of their low-information political minds.

They will likely continue to say, when Wang Yongxin’s name is mentioned, who? Similarly, they probably don’t realise just how much of our infrastructure and economy the CCP has on its books.

Australians are more likely to register unease, even grumpiness, though, at the influx of Chinese and other non-English-speaking immigrants on the ground, which has delivered cities (like Sydney) where two thirds of residents have one or both parents born overseas and where it is clicking that something essentially Aussie has been lost, probably forever. And where house prices are now in the stratosphere, and unaffordable. The unease is both economic and cultural. It registers in votes for One Nation and other micro-parties who dare to challenge the way things are going. Up to a third of voters no longer vote for the legacy parties, Labor and Liberal, which have each favoured high immigration and cuddly engagement with China for over a generation, now.

Except that, somehow, we do manage to keep buying houses and (increasingly) dodgy apartments in our cities, and paying exorbitant mortgages for the privilege, where we are living cheek by jowl with strangers to our shores who either hate us or merely tolerate us, as they build their own dreams at the expense of ours.

Printing endless money has its cultural advantages as a monetary policy. It keeps the punters subdued why the cultural revolution proceeds apace, largely unnoticed. A general unease, a cultural queasiness, has yet to solidify into something more concrete, more focused. Unlike in the UK.

And governments manage to keep the problems compartmentalised. Cost of living crises remain kept at a distance in the public imagination from the mega-trends (like mass immigration) occurring. To the advantage of the elites, and to the cost of the citizens. Not everyone is good at joining the dots.

A few Chinese warships offshore won’t matter much, it seems. China is already much And Albo remains in China’s good books, what with all that panda diplomacy on show of late. Let’s give him a third term of government, come 2028.

Whose country? Increasingly, not ours.

Paul Collits

20 July 2024