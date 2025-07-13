The other day, when one of my grandchildren (optimistically) stated that what separates humans from other animals is rational decision-making, I reached for the phone and pulled up one of those excellent videos on the brilliant problem-solving skills of crows.

The children by now had all gathered around, and were in awe. Rightly so, as Bill Lawry would say.

The claim is made that crows are as intelligent as any seven-year-old. I would only add that they are also as intelligent, probably more so, than half the population of Canberra. And much, much more likeable.

Anyway, if I repeated this action come next December, after the new online safety laws come in, I would be committing an illegal act. By then, those second-rate women-in-public-life, Julie Inman Grant (aka eKaren) and Melissa McIntosh, the Illiberal Party’s shadow minister for communications, will, no doubt, have prevailed upon three term Albo to extend the immoral and ludicrous age verification process for the new social media access laws to video sharing companies. Or is it only YouTube?

Here is McIntosh:

The opposition is calling on Labor to include YouTube in its world-leading social media ban for under 16s. The videostreaming giant was initially set to be exempt, with the Albanese government arguing it could be educational. But the online watchdog has since advised YouTube should be included. Opposition communications spokeswoman Melissa McIntosh said on Sunday she agreed. “Once again, we’re going back to government policies and failures when it comes to protecting Australian children,” she told the ABC’s Insiders program. “The government decided to put forward legislation after a lot of pushing from the Coalition and advocacy groups. “But there is an exemption for YouTube – why? Why is it?” In her remarks on Sunday, Ms McIntosh called on the Albanese government to heed Ms Inman Grant’s advice and include YouTube in the ban. “It’s a logical thing to do,” she said. “What makes it complex is when there’s some platforms that are out and then there’s some that are in. “If that’s going to be the case, it needs to be clear to Australian families why that’s the case. “Because once again, it’s our Australian kids that we need to be protecting first and foremost.”

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/breaking-news/including-youtube-in-social-media-ban-logical-opposition-says/news-story/480b8ea71f47c2652998581163d697e1

World leading? What an embarrassment of a politician. What a freedom-hater. She is clueless, and free-swimming out of her depth. Making kindergarten-level category errors.

The Illiberal Party, just like the country it claims to represent, is no longer recognisable. Its parliamentary party is full of women and wets, and yes, those two categories often overlap. There is another sense in which they are unrecognisable. Most of them you would never have heard of. Most of them you would not want to have heard of. Like the communications shadow. Perhaps she should have a quiet word with her shadow ministry colleague, the Member for Goldstein and former Human Rights Commissioner for “freedom”.

Tim Wilson served as Human Rights Commissioner from February 2014 until February 2016. Dubbed the “Freedom Commissioner”, Tim proudly defended universal, individual human rights.

https://humanrights.gov.au/about/commissioners/human-rights-commissioner-mr-tim-wilson

Like the human right to free, unsurveiled access to the internet, perhaps? Ms McIntosh … a word.

It hasn’t been an encouraging week or so for the Illiberals. Their Sydney colleagues have decided to make a stand against the absolute heroes that are illegal tobacconists. The only growth industry in otherwise dying main streets around the country, and providing a service to those of us partial to a gasper and to the non-tax rip-off prices on offer. The several hundred per cent mark-up is an evil rort undertaken by the overweening state to harvest easy tax money under the cover of politically correct sin punishment.

But that is another story. Back to the growing eKaren band. The American eKaren we have inherited thanks to Malcolm Turnbull reckoned there was “research” to support her argument to extend the social media fascism to video sharing platforms. It turns out there was a reason she didn’t want this “research” released, as Sky News reports (in two stages):

Thank God for Sky News and its FOI push on this matter. Turns out eKaren is a liar. None of her justifications for extending the social media teen-fascism to video sharing are supported by her own commissioned “research”. A self-reporting (biased) survey whose findings, in any case, did not justify her policy prescriptions.

And the morally and intellectually challenged Illiberals actually want this.

When there is absolutely no justification for a policy, rest assured that the real motive for its promulgation is nefarious at best, evil at worst. And so it is with this crow’s breakfast.

There can be no “rational” reason for banning social media for under sixteens related to its ostensible justification of child harm protection, let alone extending it to non-social-media companies. Another category error. If the risible claim that social media has led to a crisis in the mental health of children, well, why not let parents be parents and keep their children away from the alleged harm? If there is harm. As the fictional Sir Humphrey used to tell Bernard Woolley, you can make a wobbly survey or three say whatever you want.

https://www.ipsos.com/en-uk/yes-prime-minister-questionnaire-design-matters

This is a sledge hammer to crack a nut. (When crows want to crack a nut, they simply drop it onto the road from atop a telegraph pole, then fly down and feast on the contents. Proportional response).

It is, of course, old hand practice in government to simply create a problem, better still, a moral panic, then claim to be (heroically) solving it. They did the same with paedophile Catholic priests (remember the Royal Commission we had to have?), with viral plandemics, terrorism, wars, the lack of women in the paid workforce and climate catastrophism. It might be argued that somewhere north of half of all government policy is completely unnecessary. Libertarians would argue, probably correctly, that the real figure is somewhere north of 90 per cent.

How do they get away with it? Here are the obvious reasons:

· Voter ignorance;

· Voter apatheism;

· Clever use of propaganda and downright lying;

· A compliant media friendly to the nanny state and to corporatist control of everyday life, and (in the case of the current malaise) itself fearful of social media competition;

· At least a minority, typically vocal, who agitate for the policies and who don’t mind using the system to get governments to go tyrannical in order to “solve” their pet problems;

· At least a minority (again) who just like to boss people around – call them the freedom-hating curtain-twitcher class – who always want more “action” by the state in order to control people;

· An unwarranted predisposition on the part of many that governments are well-intentioned and their actions largely benign.

The great urbanist-scholar Peter Hall wrote a book called Great Planning Disasters back in 1982. But the contention here is that many of the policy disasters are borne not of the good intentions paving company (as Joseph Epstein termed it) but are, rather, the work of globalist and other bad actors bent on control and power. Power that crushes individuals, families and nations. Creating problems to be solved out of nothing is not in the territory of Hanlon’s Razor – always back stupidity over the conspiracy – but is, instead, borne of the tyrannical impulse of those who wield and/or desire total power.

And, as Aldous Huxley argued in his mini-masterpiece, Brave New World Revisisted, the tools used to achieve control are wielded just as sharply in democracies as in nations known to be totalitarian.

So, what are they up to?

It isn’t rocket science. The online safety laws are all about digital ID, as many have been warning for some time. The logic of forcing the young to prove their age to access social media means that everyone will have to verify their age. Ergo, even more and greater state surveillance of all citizens seeking to go online. And greater capacity to restrict what the surveiled can say. After all, Inman Grant did use the term “rabbit-hole” in a recent speech explaining the justification for the YouTube push. The final goal? To remove anonymity on the net. Her speech was cutely titled:

"Swimming between the digital flags: helping young Australians navigate social media's dangerous currents".

Remember the great aforementioned tactic of creating false dangers in order to “solve” them? Dangerous currents? Sharks, box jellyfish, rips, Chines subs, bluebottles, untreated sewage, tsunamis, etc. Protect and solve. Like Steed and Mrs Peel of Avengers fame, the nanny state is needed!

And just think. As eKaren’s speech was on YouTube, come December, the youth of Australia won’t be able to check out why they are being forbidden from using the very platform on which she (mis)spoke.

The state already has the tools of surveillance (digital ID) approved. Thanks again to the Illiberal Party, of course. This new atrocity is merely a mopping up operation. An operation that is part of a far larger picture, too.

George Christensen again explains:

The war on freedom is accelerating. Under the guise of safety, equity, and progress, unelected bureaucrats, corporate technocrats, and ideological radicals are constructing a new global control grid. It is being sold with pretty words like inclusion and sustainability, but underneath lies an agenda of surveillance, censorship, coercion, and submission. These are not fringe ideas. They are being hard-coded into law, software, education, travel, and communication. · Carbon passports are being drafted globally to restrict travel and consumption based on personal CO₂ limits, turning free movement into a state-issued privilege. · Artificial intelligence platforms are embedding ideological filters, transforming tools of inquiry into engines of re-education that silently reshape user input. · Pronoun badges and identity symbols are becoming mandatory in institutions, enforcing ideological allegiance through compelled expression and social penalties. · Digital ID checkpoints disguised as age verification are paving the way for biometric surveillance and centralised control of online access. · Governments are rapidly expanding speech regulation laws, enabling real-time censorship and maintaining databases that criminalise legal but dissenting opinions. · Together, these five tools form a unified system of digital tyranny—surveillance, censorship, and coercion rebranded as inclusion, safety, and sustainability.

It is all of a piece. Digital tyranny in a digitally lived world is simply tyranny. Whose country?

For another, truly incisive, indeed, masterful, contextual account of how the bits of the emerging global control architecture all fit together, and the role that neoliberal theology has played in the emerging new world order, see Colin Todhunter at OffGuardian.

https://off-guardian.org/2025/07/01/control-crisis-and-compliance-endgame-logic-of-late-capitalism/

There are some who like the new push for control-disguised-as-protection. The Catholic Weekly, of all places, naively “welcomed” the latest eKaren intervention.

https://catholicweekly.com.au/new-online-safety-codes-aimed-at-protecting-australian-children/

This is simply reproduction of press released disguised as (front page) journalism. Not everyone welcomes the new push, though. George Christensen says Inman Grant must resign or be sacked:

The eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has repeatedly overstepped legal bounds, including issuing unlawful takedown orders now overturned by Australian courts.

Her office, initially created to combat child exploitation, has expanded into ideological censorship and political activism, using vague and coercive methods.

Notable overreaches include global censorship demands on X and efforts to undermine encryption and user privacy through mass surveillance proposals.

Inman Grant faces international scrutiny, including a U.S. Congressional report accusing her of colluding with partisan groups to suppress conservative speech.

Australians must act to defend free speech by demanding Inman Grant’s dismissal, the closure of her office, and a rewrite of the Online Safety Act.

Fat chance, sadly.

All of which begs the question – whose country is it now? When an unelected, foreign-born globalist with decidedly undemocratic – dare one say, unAustralian – agendas gets to say that I cannot legally show my grandchildren a video of crows that are far more rational than she is. And will be fined or put in jail if I do.

Whose country?

Oh, that would be the same country where two thirds of Sydneysiders have one or both parents born overseas. The same country that is progressively – in the sense of over time – replacing its natives – in the sense of Australians born here and committed to the place – with foreigners for whom the country is just an airport. As Professor David Betz recently stated, in relation to a similarly afflicted Britain that (he believes) is facing a civil war in the coming years. And not just Britain, in Betz’s view.

It would be the same country where Jewish Australians and their fellow Zionist travellers cannot walk the streets or have a public meal in safety. It is the same country whose environment is being desecrated by windfarms and solar farms and their supporting infrastructure. In the name of the environment. Another irony. It is the same country where great swathes of foreign enclave suburbs are culturally off limits to those who like their signs in English, and where even greater swathes of the country are legally off limits in a post-Mabo world.

It is the same country where dissidence is not tolerated and where dissidents are sneered at for not parroting politically correct narratives. And not merely sneered at. Put in jail during Covid. Dragged through the streets. Shot at with rubber bullets. Evicted from businesses. Excluded from shops. Prevented from attending church services. Sacked for not accepting the clot-shot.

It is the same country that is run by a cartel of people with zero interest in the welfare of the rest of us.

And, of course, it is the same country where a citizen who was born here and who has lived here all his life has to be “welcomed” to it by an Aboriginal elder.

Donald Horne once wrote, famously, that we were the lucky country. Now, it is only lucky for some. There will be more and more caged people, as time passes, and far fewer free range.

Even more famously, Dorothea Mackellar, the climate realist and poet, wrote My Country.

Core of my heart, my country! An opal-hearted country,

A wilful, lavish land –

All you who have not loved her,

You will not understand –

Though earth holds many splendours,

Wherever I may die,

I know to what brown country

My homing thoughts will fly.

https://www.dorotheamackellar.com.au/my-country/

Whose country is it, now?

I never thought I would be having so many conversations with people who are bereft and just want to leave the place. Yet, as Michel Houellebecq well knew and expressed through one of his characters in Soumission, we don’t have our own Israel around which we can formulate a Plan B.

The country we once knew is gone.

Paul Collits

13 July 2025