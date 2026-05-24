PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Muzz Morris's avatar
Muzz Morris
3hEdited

The last sentence is very, very apt.

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Lynda H's avatar
Lynda H
10h

I like your idea for a 'carve out'. "It's Time" for One Nation!

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