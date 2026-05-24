Coincidentally, with the Member for Parramatta in the news, Mark Steyn reprised an old film review.

High Society :: SteynOnline

Who wants to be a millionaire? Let Celeste Holm and Frank tell the story.

Indeed. Much harder now, down under.

Andrew Charlton, a Labor MP, is worth fifty million. Good for him:

Labor’s Cabinet Secretary Andrew Charlton has admitted to holding some of his fortune in trusts, but denied they were used to minimise his tax liabilities. The AlphaBeta Consultancies founder made as much as $50 million by selling his startup before entering politics as the Member for Parramatta. The Labor government has since revealed controversial reforms to impose a minimum 30 per cent tax on trusts and capital gains. Mr Charlton did not dispute the $50 million figure on Sunday, but said that the new tax changes were “good”. “I have had a range of these assets in my life. I have had trusts, I have had property, I’ve had a business,” Mr Charlton told Sky News Sunday Agenda.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/labor-mp-andrew-charlton-denies-using-trust-structures-to-minimise-tax-after-amassing-40-million-fortune/news-story/fb2a13c014d65342d53836b13f8f273f

I don’t mind rich people in the Parliament – after all, it makes a change from union bosses and political staffers who have never done a real job. We are always complaining about that. The problem starts when they start trying to stop other people (us) from getting rich. And the Leninists by the Molonglo have made a jolly good start.

Hopefully, at least a few Parramatta voters are organising a “bring back Ross Cameron” movement.

Labor’s attempts to justify, even to explain, its raid on wealth are getting zanier by the minute. Using toy animals to explain the budget tax changes is now a thing. See the efforts of one Ellie Whiteaker, a Senator from WA.

God help us all.

Rich people (like Charlton) in Parliament coming after your wealth is one thing. Then we have rich greenies like the Atlassian twins trying blatantly to rig the system in favour of their tech bros. These people have already received substantial largess from Albo’s mates in Macquarie Street to build a taxpayer supplemented (and ghastly) building near Central Station as a startup “hub”.

Here is a piece on Scott Farquhar:

The 2025 election enticed billionaire Scott Farquhar back into the world of political donations, with new transparency data showing he gifted another $1.5 million to climate action group Climate 200 last year. His Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canva co-founder Cliff Obrecht also made respective donations of $1.3 million and $500,000 last year to Climate…

https://www.innovationaus.com/atlassian-founders-election-year-political-donation-splurge/

See the latest Atlassian and associated mates play.

https://www.afr.com/technology/australiansuper-boss-urges-start-up-cgt-carve-out-20260520-p5zyzq

The Labor mates club. Now the phrase “carve out” is a thing. Let’s carve out a tax haven for the super-rich, and slug middle class investors.

Farquhar has gone lobby-shopping for strategic political allies, and has struck teal gold:

The pressure on Labor comes as Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar and Allegra Spender join forces to strike a CGT deal for Australia’s biggest tech successes.

https://www.facebook.com/theaustralian/posts/the-pressure-on-labor-comes-as-atlassian-co-founder-scott-farquhar-and-allegra-s/1415987283899467/

Who is even called “Allegra”? Allegra’s electorate is Wentworth. Malcolm Turnbull country. Where the median house price (in Point Piper) is $23.5 million. Not a misprint. (Allegra, of course, is the granddaughter of Sir Percy Spender, a Menzies minister. I suspect Ming would be spinning in his grave).

https://www.property.com.au/nsw/point-piper-2027/

The Allegra base is doing it tough. Rich and green. Remind me. Who runs the world? And how do they do it? It makes you scratch your heads at the nature of the nature of the modern Australian polity.

And …

It makes you reach for the sick bag. Back in the day, this would be called … corruption. Pollies used to go to jail for it. My old leftie Labor mate, Ian Macdonald, still languishes in prison for (allegedly) helping a union mate to win a mining licence.

The Albo Government is in discussions with the Atlassian boys to do something that looks …err … a bit similar.

The old Keating mate, Don Russell (the tall bald guy), got a mention in the AFR article.

AustralianSuper chairman and Keating-era government adviser Don Russell has expressed support for a capital gains tax carve out for founders of successful, fast-growing start-ups, as senior tech industry figures said the sector has yet to formulate specific demands for changes.

He (of course) runs a super company. Super was created by Keating and Bill Kelty, to provide rich salaries for Labor mates as super executives. Garry Weaven, anyone?

Who will benefit most from Labor’s tax changes? Yep. Super companies. The 1990s play was THE attempt to cement a whole generation of Labor mates into the millionaires’ club. And it worked.

Seeing corruption on a grand scale isn’t rocket surgery. Andrew Charlton turns out to be the least of our problems. A relative innocent caught in the headlights of a disastrous Labor budget.

Here’s an idea for a carve out. How about we all carve out Albo from our futures?

Paul Collits

24 May 2026