Notwithstanding the discipline of recognising the post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy, some little time back I explored the coincidence of Australia’s and the West’s secular decline in productivity with the rise of mass immigration.

Well, it turns out that foreigners aren’t the only cohort messing with the polity.

A recent episode of the Winston Marshall podcast did an interview with a Canadian, British-based academic called Eric Kaufmann, author of a book titled The Third Awokening.

He runs something called the Centre for Heterodox Social Science at the University of Buckingham. The Centre also features Matt Goodwin, a regular here, and Neema Parvini, soon to be a regular here.

https://www.heterodoxcentre.com/

Marshall’s interview with Kaufmann was about wokedom. One takeout is that, despite Trump and his counter-DEI initiatives, yes, we might have reached peak-woke, but wokedom isn’t going away any time soon.

We all know that young people are woke. How could they not be, what with thirteen years plus of indoctrination and the denuding of their critical skills, their own young save-the-world idealism and many with woke parents?

But the more interesting point was that white, university educated women were the wokest of them all. Twice as bad as some of the other groups. Marshall and Kaufmann also discuss a March 2025 NBC poll on Trump’s appeal to particular demographics.

The startling stat was the contrast between male non-college graduates’ support for Trump and female college graduates’ support for Trump. A reasonable proxy for measuring woke, you might say. White men with no degree split 69 per cent for Trump and 28 per cent against. For white women with a college degree, it was 29 per cent for Trump and 67 per cent against.

These are revealing numbers.

Why are we not surprised? On the face of it, you would expect more women than men to be woke, since woke is about, if nothing else, the sacralising of victims. And women are one of the most victimised victim groups, at least among the woke party.

One major trend of the age is the embracing of victim-driven politics, as Bruce Bawer, author of The Victim’s Revolution, and others, have pointed out. Another major trend of the age is the rise of women to the corporate top. Put the two things together and you have a social and political revolution. To these we can add the massive increase in people attending university, especially women, and the substantial movement to the political left and the total embrace of corporatism of these same universities. Throw in managerialism and the emergence of rule-by-human-resources, and you end up with, well, woke white college educated women running the world, or at least the West and its core public-facing institutions. And how are they running the world? Well, like it is a woke corporation.

If you look around at who is running most large corporations and government agencies, chairing boards, heading up NGOs, dominating international institutions, guiding political parties, being Teals, running central banks, the EU and just about everything else, you will find that most of them are white, woke, university educated women.

The Productivity Commission. Endless judges and magistrates. The Treasury, for God’s sake. The recently late John Stone would be rolling in his tomb. Sir Roland Wilson would be spinning his. Don’t even mention the fictional Sir Humphrey. If you at Treasury’s org chart, you will see they have seven deputy secretaries. Five of the seven are women.

A spectre is, indeed, haunting the world, not just Europe, as Karl Marx opined in The Communist Manifesto. Even Blind Freddie would have to conclude that this has been a revolution. Talk about replacement theory.

We can cite the usual suspects – Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Theresa May, Ursula von der Liar. Merkel. Jacinta. Jacinda. Gladys. Anastacia. Julie Inman Grant. Jane Halton. Kerry Chant. Sussan with two s’s. Most of the Coalition shadow cabinet. Katy Gallagher. Rachel Reeves. Dozens of leftist MPs called Kate. Teals.

The problem isn’t the chromosome count. It is only a certain type of woman who gets the drive to shoot for the corporate, political, bureaucratic or NGO top. We normally just end up with Karens, certainly with eKarens. And they are overwhelmingly progressivist. We get women leaders who fail in one of two ways. They are either of little consequence, or, worse, they are dangerous.

Someone recently argued that conservatives, when they wake up, look around and wonder what they are going to do with their lives today. Lefties and globalists wake up, look around and wonder what they are going to do with OUR lives today. Women at the top are a little like that. No, actually, a lot like that.

Young male bullies are generally oafish thugs. They aren’t all the talented Mr Ripley. Young female bullies are scheming, clever and subtle. Mean girls, who grow up to be Katy Gallaghers.

And many of them did reach the top. Strutting, confident, self-assured, ideological, empowered, often still angry. And they are doing their bit to ruin our lives.

Paul Collits

3 September 2025