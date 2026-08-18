PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
2d

The capital of Chad is C. So there.

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Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
12h

N'Djamena appears to be massing on the border, as if preparing to invade Cameroon...

The tolerant, loving, inclusive political left's useful idiots' random acts of violent extremism are testament to the effectiveness of their indoctrination programs.

We can't reclaim the institutions they've marched through; we'd never get a foothold there now.

They're lost - so we must cut our losses and defund them.

Without other people's money the left withers and dies.

We have to clear the wreckage before we can rebuild...

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