They say that life imitates art. Or is it the other way around?

Gotcha questions asked of politicians by B-team journalists have been much in the news of late. What with Pauline Hanson not knowing the name of the President of Indonesia, it is yet another weapon in the Murdoch press’s war on One Nation. (The President of Indonesia? Or is it the Prime Minister? I for one don’t know, nor do I care. I lost interest after Suharto left the building.

https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/pauline-hanson-says-she-doesnt-need-to-know-foreign-leader-names-after-trip-up/news-story/62ef412fd9d4f877193dccf77f847203

A “trip up”, the lamestream media called it. Hanson batted it off pretty easily in a subsequent interview with News 24 (Sky News).

https://www.news24.com.au/politics/australian-politics/i-dont-need-to-know-hanson-defends-not-knowing-names-of-foreign-leaders-in-awkward-interview/video/c8d1889ece4108c9a6f241d7c5f1a86e

One day, she might need to know the name of the Indonesian President. She doesn’t now. Nor would anyone else, pretty much. One day she might need to know. When that glorious day arrives, she will have a hundred uncivil servants willing to bring up to speed. On her current, strictly minimal resources, she is doing pretty well to get across all the big issues and to lay out policies for the recovery of our country from its current parlous state. A parlous state delivered us by polished politicians (from the UniParty), some of whose members may or may not know the names of foreign leaders, but whose political apprenticeships, no doubt, afforded them ample time to learn all the sordid tricks of climbing the greasy pole and joining the ranks of their utterly corrupt seniors.

Integrity and clarity beat corruption and detailed knowledge of procedural politics.

As it happens, the fictional Sir Humphrey Appleby covered off on the (lack of) knowledge among politicians of the minutiae of foreign affairs. Way back in the 1980s, as it happens.

Sir Humphrey and the fictional Secretary of the Foreign Office tested their colleague, the PM’s private secretary, Bernard Woolley, with the following teasers:

· Where is the Upper Volta?

· What is the capital of Chad?

· What language do they speak in Mali?

· Who is the President of Peru?

· What is the national religion of Cameroon?

Bernard didn’t know any of the answers, of course. They said … “you should go into politics”. (The episode was about insurgent activity on St George’s Island, a British colony. Neither the PM nor Sir Humphrey had a clue where it was, as it happens. More geopolitical ignorance).

The take-out from all this? Leave foreign affairs to the Foreign Office. That is what it is there for. The bureaucrats leave the politicians to focus on “surviving till Friday afternoon”. While they get on with the (mostly bullshit) activity of international diplomacy, for which they (no doubt) spent years in undergraduate training at formerly great institutions like ANU. I know this because I studied with some of them, back in the day.

One of that University’s more notable Asian Studies grads was one Kevin Rudd. Destined for an initial career with DFAT. Therein ends the fiction, right there, that superior knowledge of international relations makes for an even vaguely passable national leader.

Pauline Hanson has reached much the same conclusion as Sir Humphrey and the Foreign Office Secretary. She may not know the names of the leaders of our trading partners and other notable nations, but, then again, she also doesn’t go around insulting them. Not like “melons” Albo, who has a whole Department (two actually, PMC and the aforementioned DFAT) to make sure he doesn’t undo decades of diplomacy with throwaway lines about female anatomy. (What a very sick, indeed, cringeworthy joke of a man he has turned out to be).

The journalist class – which, incidentally, receives hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars from Albo just to do their day jobs – is at a very low ebb, what with the smart-arsed Chris Kenny asking Hanson what he apparently takes to be the tough geopolitical questions.

Don’t believe me? Here is AI search on that Albo funding:

The Albanese Government’s primary media subsidization effort is the Journalism Assistance Fund (JAF), part of the broader $180.5 million News Media Assistance Program (NMAP). The scheme provides eligible private news publishers with $39,000 (plus GST) per full-time-equivalent journalist over a three-year period as a wage subsidy running through June 2028.

Ah, the Journalism Assistance Fund. Not too many voters know about that one. Recipients include the likes of Crikey, aka marxists in short pants. More of our hard earned going straight down the toilet. Oh dear.

The gotcha-question-class of journalism, of course, is but one front in the current all-out war on ON and on the one third of currently unrepresented Australians who support it. There is The Australian’s activist team. And the usual suspects from the Crikey/Saturday Paper/Guardian sub-genre of leftist scribbling. But now, we also have the politically violent children-of-leftists who regular skip classes to take to the streets of our cities and vent their anger and bile against Pauline Hanson. Anger and ideology sufficient to suggest killing her off. Just because she exists.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/08/students-waste-their-time-and-energy-protesting-pauline/

It is not just the children, too, with the threats of violence. We had the ABC’s advocacy of violence against Gina Rhinehart. And then there was the ON supporting, sixty-something woman who was randomly attacked at Brisbane’s Ekka.

https://www.news24.com.au/politics/australian-politics/elderly-one-nation-staffer-allegedly-spat-at-and-assaulted-in-brutal-group-attack-at-brisbanes-ekka/news-story/7d4fe2d8908e5b081dee26199d188852

An innocent woman, left with broken ribs. Just for existing. And for supporting the wrong team.

No one is suggesting that Chris Kenny’s feeble attempt at journalistic entrapment or similar, less subtle fourth estate attacks on ON’s political legitimacy – its right to exist and to compete electorally – have led to the incidents of political violence and the threats now emerging in Australia. There is no clear evidence of stochastic terrorism here. Yet. But few Brits probably thought, only a little while back, that the constant attacks on (especially) Restore Britain’s legitimacy and the name calling – neo-nazi, far-right, and so on – were a pathway to political kills.

It was only a month or so ago that I suggested that the violence in the UK, seen in the murder and threats of murder directed at right-of-centre public figures, and the subsequent emergence of vigilante groups (like the New IRA and the English lads getting aggro in migrant-infested towns) and the realistic threats of a hot civil war, as outlined by the scholar David Betz, were a great distance from contemporary Australian reality. Stateside, we have seen attempted assassinations (Trump) and successful political murders (Charlie Kirk). Not to mention all the gleeful, leftist celebrations of right-wing deaths. Like that at the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

My earlier optimism about Australia being free of all this now seems like gross naivete. Febrile hatred of political opponents marinates in a stew of drip-by-drip, constant belittlement, marginalisation and bile directed at legitimate politicians with mainstream views supported by huge swathes of voters. December 14 at Bondi comes to mind as a case study of politically inspired vituperation turning to kill shots.

Back to gotcha journalism and the media campaign aimed at denigrating Pauline Hanson. Short story, it doesn’t matter much not knowing what the capital of Chad is. As it happens:

The capital and largest city of Chad is N’Djamena. It sits on the Chari River, right across the border from the city of Kousséri in Cameroon, and serves as the country’s main center for economy, culture, and government.

And Cameroon doesn’t have a national religion. Other than soccer, perhaps. There you go.

Far more importantly, Pauline Hanson knows what Australia’s main problems are. They are not small problems. She also knows how to the solve them. Just as importantly, she gives one the impression that she is inclined to do what she says she will do. A little like Rupert Lowe in Britain and, perhaps on a good day, Nigel Farage and (yes) Zia Yusuf.

Speaking of the real problems in the West …

One of them is that Cameroon’s national soccer team looks very, very similar to that of France. Like Justin Trudeau, they have their own version of black face. The second Ceuta invasion is upon us.

As predicted by those old leftie French writers, Renaud Camus, Jean Raspail and Michel Houellebecq.

With no irony whatsoever, the Third World’s reverse colonialism – revenge colonialism with a soupcon of welfare dependency aspiration – is actively abetted by those same folks who are protesting against Hanson on the streets and who are writing their “respectable” columns in the establishment press. Like Howard’s old Liberal Party, the anti-anti-establishment party is a broad church. Across that broad church, the participants in the get-Hanson faction have one thing in common. They are threatened by ON’s attack on the corrupt system that they ALL support. All of them support the status quo. And, as Dominic Cummings said of the campaign to destroy – yes, destroy – Farage and those to his right, nothing is off the table as far as the establishment is concerned.

There is a continuum of hatred in play. At one end, innocent-seeming, performative journalism. At the other, doing away with your opponents, where all bets are off. Yes, this is a slippery slope argument. Slippery slope arguments are much maligned. But they often turn out to be true and proven.

The comparisons in Australia with Britain are getting more relevant by the day, now that real, active threats of political violence have come down under. They had the aforementioned murder of Ann Widdecombe. And the thousands of threats against Farage, over time. We have arrived down here at a place where to take to the streets in protest against the direction of political travel delivered by both branches of the UniParty is now an act of personal courage and high physical risk. Just ask the poor lady attacked in Brisbane.

First, as we know, they came for the Jews, now routinely hounded and harassed in our “liberal democracy” and across the wide, brown, now violent, land. (The anti-Semites actually have legal standing in “Melons” Albo’s fake Royal Commission designed, on its face to … stamp our anti-Semitism).

Now it is the rest of us they are coming for, in the now very ugly public square. The deplorables. Just to make sure that we all keep our orange tee shirts and our placards in the drawer at home.

Paul Collits

18 August 2026