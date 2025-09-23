Until this week, I had never heard of Ken Klippenstein. Nor had I ever heard the word “groyper”. Charlie Kirk’s death and its unseemly ideological aftermath changed that.

Ken is a very popular young American journalist/substacker, and he sought to clarify the ideological leanings of the alleged Kirk shooter, who may or may not be Tyler Robinson. Robinson may or may not have admitted to his fellow Discord pals that he killed Charlie. I hadn’t ever heard of Discord either.

Klippenstein argued that the evidence of Robinson’s social media interactions and the evidence of his friends that he wasn’t a leftist so much as a nihilist. More specifically, an NVE.

Trump and company portray the alleged Utah shooter as left-wing and liberals portray him as right-wing. The federal conclusion will inevitably be that he was a so-called Nihilist Violent Extremist (NVE); meanwhile, the crackdown has already begun, as I reported yesterday. The country is practically ready to go to war.

It has all been a pretty seedy sub-text to a tragedy. Such are shouty American politics. Lionel Shriver weighed in at The Spectator:

The Charlie Kirk assassination has triggered a spate of duelling death counts. The usual media suspects on both sides of America’s epic left-right divide have trotted out set lists of the past decade’s politically motivated violence. For once, the faction that chocks up the most fatalities in this warped real-life video game loses – for the competition is over which end of the political spectrum can blame the other end for the frenzied ideological bloodlust we’ve been told for days now characterises the contemporary United States.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/is-charlie-kirks-murder-really-a-watershed/

As I say, pretty seedy, and all before the guy is even buried. Toting up death counts at the hands of shooters is about as helpful as analysing the totals of left-right deaths at the hands of Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot and Mao. The things they had in common – killing of the innocent outsiders by ideologically mad elites – are more important than their left-right differences.

Talk about whataboutism. There has been a bit of that abroad. Getting “the other side” to own the ghastliness.

Whether Tyler Robinson was reading Marx or Burke is hardly important. The alleged shooter’s motivations are among the least important stories of this world-shattering event. Unless they point to something bigger. Inevitably, the political class – this time, it is the counter-elite – wants to “do something”. Aligning the alleged shooter to broader forces enables the deep state – yes, it is still deep, just with different people in charge – to bring in a whole new raft of freedom-sapping measures. The US Attorney General was talking “hate speech”, and we all know where that leads.

Tom Woods certainly does:

Pretty much everyone realized that Pam Bondi would do a worse job as Attorney General than Matt Gaetz would have done, but I'm not sure everyone realized she's dumb as rocks.



The other day she decided to make the Charlie Kirk tragedy about "hate speech," a category created by our enemies that we would have to be out of our minds to embrace.



She said, "There's free speech and then there's hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society.... We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech."



Pretty much everyone right of center went berserk over these ridiculous comments …

The word “left” has been prominent these past weeks. As in “left political violence”. If Klippenstein is correct, the perpetrator wasn’t so easy to define, at least politically. Perhaps it is the same with the broader “left”, too.

We might be having a Klippenstein moment.

The very terms “left” and “right” originated during the French Revolution, as Wikipedia explains:

Originally, the defining point on the ideological spectrum was the Ancien Régime ("old order"). "The Right" thus implied support for aristocratic or royal interests and the church, while "The Left" implied support for republicanism, secularism and civil liberties.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_spectrum#:~:text=Historical%20origin%20of%20the%20terms,-The%205%20May&text=Originally%2C%20the%20defining%20point%20on,republicanism%2C%20secularism%20and%20civil%20liberties.

Their persistence to this day is more a matter of convenience, even laziness of thought, than genuine utility.

I have long argued that the left-right divide is more than a little passe in the era of political post-modernism, the UniParty and strange new hybrid ideological forms. It took the Kirk murder to bring this into stark relief.

Many years ago, I accompanied two politicians on a study tour of the United States and Canada. One Labor and one Liberal. I will never forget a restaurant dinner in the Napa Valley in California where the Liberal politician, a “moderate”, raised a glass with the Labor politician, now in prison for public corruption. She said, in her toast, “here’s to the left”.

Fast forward to the roaring 20s. Where “leftists” break bread with Islamists. Where left wing Labor Prime Ministers own property portfolios in the gazillions. Where economic libertarians embrace social revolution and take it in their stride. Where right-of-centre politicians usher in totalitarian globalism. Where conservative governments think it is okay to lock up and deport tennis champions for not taking a lethal state injectable “vaccine”. Where Tory parties usher in digital ID. Where cosmopolitan leftists disdain the working class and all that they are assumed to hold true. Where Labor governments recognise terrorist states that unleash their people across border to rape white girls, in plain sight. Where feminists and trans types no longer break philosophical bread together. Where the CCP is running an imperialist, capitalist drive for world economic hegemony. Where I (from time to time) quote Noam Chomsky with implied approval. Where Mark Steyn invites Naomi Wolf to share a stage. Where the left can crusade for free speech in the 1960s then sixty years later turn on people who now champion free speech. Where the left now calls those who champion freedom, say, in relation to digital ID, conspiracy theorists. Where the “Thatcherite” Tony Blair ditches UK labor’s socialist platform and yet becomes the most treacherous and dangerous Western politician of our times. And a war criminal to boot. (Tony Blair’s svengali, Peter Mandelson, famously said that he was “intensely” happy to have people filthy rich, so long as they paid their taxes).

https://independentblogposts.wordpress.com/2018/01/21/intensely-relaxed-about-people-getting-filthy-rich/

How on earth could anyone put a left versus right label on Klaus Schwab?

There are many synonyms now for the left, and many approximations. There is old left and new left. There are Marxists and Neo-Marxists. There are progressives and socialists. There is Antifa. Then there are the greenies and the watermelons. There are globalists. There are extremists and radicals. There are Liberal Party “moderates”.

To appropriate Frank Meyer – a once-communist turned conservative – does it make sense to speak these days of left fusionism? That is, not merely a convenient and loose coalition of forces against “the right”, but a philosophical fusion of disparate ideas. I don’t think so. There are many tribes who dress to the left, and some of them are simply drawn together over single issues. Tying all these people up in a single bunch and calling it “left” seems to make no explanatory sense. Instead, it perpetuates an ideological struggle that pretty much no longer exists. It therefore misleads and distracts from the real issues and from the critical fissures in the polity. It is just as misleading as it is to ascribe any sort of fusionism to tribes on the right – libertarians, neo-conservatives, paleo-conservatives, social conservatives, populists and the rest.

Coincidentally, Senator Bridget McKenzie has called time on right-side fusionism down under:

Some of us still like to say, well, you know: ‘I’m an economic liberal and social conservative’. I’m now convinced that this country has papered over the large crack between liberalism and conservatism for too long. We tried to make this unholy marriage survive for political expediency and no more. No more.

The transitioning across previously tightly held philosophical borders by ideologues of varying stripes hasn’t occurred in a vacuum. To borrow from Harold Macmillan, it is events, dear boy, events, that ultimately shape ideas and actions in the public square. Especially in an age that has forgotten God and other realms, and has rejected truth, goodness and beauty, objectively defined. Yes, philosophers and theologians do “develop” doctrine, and do just make stuff up and these ideas do have consequences, as per Richard Weaver.

What we have now is both a radical postmodernism of ideas AND VUCA world. A public square that is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. And a public square that is lived online. The world of Tyler Robinson, merely the latest exemplar of men adrift and unmoored. And prone to violence (alleged).

It is a combustible combo.

What is “left”? Placing labels on Gen Z assassins might seem to be the least of our problems. Those who engage in fighting-the-last-war politics, who engage in performative legacy ideological wars, are doing a great disservice to those who they claim to represent.

The left and right are merely convenient labels, aggregations, for what are now hugely complicated amalgams of disparate sub-ideologies and emphases. It might also be argued that prolonging the left-right divide isn’t merely useful for political combatants on the ground, who have to keep their troops motivated and have a need for enemies. It is also useful to the elites who stand atop the pile and whose tools of the trade include distracting the masses with bread and circuses. They themselves have transcended the old divide. They are called globo-cap by old leftists like C J Hopkins, and are called other things by traditionalists and freedom movement leaders.

It is beyond time to call a halt to meaningless categorisations as part of performative on-the-ground daily political combat, where the combat itself forms part of the distraction. The anger unleashed by Charlie Kirk’s killer and killing, notwithstanding.

But what about the “left”? They do it all the time, what with the endless references to the “far right” when talking about opponents with relatively conventional views on a range of issues – a majority of Britons now want mass deportations, for example – that differ from their own. Well, let them do their worst. Leave convenient ideological and rhetorical aggregation to pointless human beings like Bob Carr and the rest who have had to have their online say, their little dig over Charlie Kirk’s second amendment comeuppance.

Rod Dreher has called Kirk a “man of Christendom”.

I have a sense that the Charlie Kirk mourners who filled that Arizona stadium are an American version of these French Catholic kids [who went on the traditional Chartres pilgrimage]. That is, they are patriots and Christians who are not ashamed to love their God and their country, and who want a return to normality. It is altogether fitting that Kirk was likely murdered by a young man whose life was ruined by progressive freakery. Tyler Robinson was captured by the culture of death. I’m pretty confident I don’t share all the political or religious views of the people gathered in that Arizona stadium yesterday, but I would a million times rather live in a country in which they are considered normal than the country as it is today, with its rotten elites.

The full eight-hour production can be seen here, by the way.

That is a good start from Rod. It is truth in advertising. It makes relevant distinctions. It prioritises what really matters. It points us towards the ultimate end-game of resisting and defeating tyranny in all its ideological and political forms.

Paul Collits

23 September 2025