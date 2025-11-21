We all, or at least some of us, met the fictional Bernie in 1989, as in Weekend at Bernie’s.

They did very well to stretch a very simple and inherently funny core plot to two films. The second one was a struggle, though. The basic idea was for a couple of blokes to pretend that a corpse (their boss, Bernie) was still alive, for various reasons largely related to self-interest and self-protection, and to wheel him around in public to continue the fiction that he was still with us. As AI search summarises:

Fun-loving salesmen Richard (Jonathan Silverman) and Larry (Andrew McCarthy) are invited by their boss, Bernie (Terry Kiser), to stay the weekend at his posh beach house. Little do they know that Bernie is the perpetrator of a fraud they’ve uncovered and is arranging to have them killed. When the plan backfires and Bernie is killed instead, the buddies decide not to let a little death spoil their vacation. They pretend Bernie is still alive, leading to hijinks and corpse desecration galore.

Ah, corpse desecration. It was a single sight gag that lasted several hours. There was comedic gold, of course. Perhaps they got the idea from the 1983 film, National Lampoon’s Vacation.

There are several candidates in Australia and across the globe that might make suitable candidates for starring in Weekend at Bernie’s 3. Like Phillip Adams, for example. Foolishly, he took on Henry Ergas over the Jewish question. And got smashed.

Perhaps the MSM qualifies for Bernie status. In one sense dead already, in another sense still kicking but greatly diminished.

(As I have previously suggested, woke culture is NOT a candidate. And with a bit of smart counter-revolution, neither is the fossil fuel economy. Not quite).

The standout Bernie candidate of the 2020s has to be the Liberal Party of Australia. It is a rotting corpse. Dragged all over the place by its lilliputian factional “warlords” – the likes of the Love Rat, Michael Photios, and Alex (Covid gauleiter-slayer of Novak Djokovic) Hawke – who pretend that the Liberal Party still has life and purpose. They need it to be alive, for their own career purposes, if for no other reasons. Like providing Australia with a decent opposition party.

Karl Marx, in one of his more lucid moments, said (per AI search) that “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce“

[It] is a famous observation by Karl Marx from his work The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte. The “tragedy” refers to a genuinely significant and momentous historical event (like the first Napoleon’s rise), while the “farce” refers to a subsequent, similar event that occurs in a way that is absurd, ridiculous, and a poor imitation of the original (like his nephew, Louis Napoleon). The quote suggests that while history may seem to repeat itself, it is often in a distorted, comical way, implying a failure to learn from the past.

The Party of Menzies’ ongoing, self-inflicted purgatory has elements of both tragedy AND farce. It is a tragedy that a generation of Australians dissatisfied with the communists by the Molonglo, not to mention those by the Yarra and Port Jackson, who are bent on destroying our country, now have absolutely no one for whom to vote. This is the outworking of four things:

· Australia’s UniParty system with the major parties agreeing on all of the important things;

· The absence of an alternative, electable, focused centrist (or alt-right) bloc;

· The perverse incentives working in (mostly rigged) pre-selections; and

· An electoral system (compulsory preferential) designed to keep the legacy parties in power in lower houses.

It is a lethal combination.

(For those heroically predicting a future One Nation-led conservative government, this is a pipe dream under current electoral arrangements. I would bet a large amount on One Nation never getting a single House of Representatives seat. They might fluke one or two. They will never get more than this. If they could get a few seats and work with a Liberal Government, well, things could shift. But that would need a strong Liberal Party. And a Liberal party inclined to work with One Nation. Next question?

It is farce for all of the reasons we have witnessed afresh this very week. The endless revolving doors leadership, the absence of policy focus, the seeming inability to grow a spine, the endless “let’s talk about us” approach to public relations, the comfort of the factions and their pathetic, self-aggrandising obsessions with their own navels.

They are rabbits caught in the headlights, consumed by their own debilitating fears.

Switching from Marx to Oscar Wilde, losing one party leader in a week might be dismissed as a misfortune. Losing two looks like carelessness.

The latest Liberal girlie-pops in Macquarie Street come from Vaucluse. Struggle street. The median house price in Vaucluse last year was $8.850m. Whoa! She has been in parliament two-and-a-bit years. She is (of course) a wet. Like all the others, she will only remain in situ for as long as Michael Photios determines. Before she entered the bear pit, she was a TV journalist and a charity CEO. She is from South Australia. Her first journalist job was at the ABC.

Ms Sloane’s first statement was to restate the NSW Liberal Party’s commitment to net zero and to lament the federal Liberals’ decision to end their commitment to same.

What are the NSW Liberals thinking, to the extent that they are thinking?

Since 1995, following the defeat of the excellent John Fahey, there have been ten Liberal leaders in the Rum Corps State. (Only ten? You are probably thinking). Including four Premiers during the Libs’ recent, disastrous time in government. This is the home division of both John Howard and Tony Abbott, with the latter still urging voters to stick with the Liberals. The 24 per cent party.

These people are not a serious political operation. They have no empathy with their own base, let alone the broader voting public. Especially with the disenfranchised one third of the electorate. There is now a group dedicated to reviving the corpse. It is called the Liberal Reform Association.

Do you want to save conservative politics? We need your help to reform the Liberal Party across Australia. To this end, we have created the Liberal Reform Association (LRA) to gather together hundreds of thousands of conservative-leaning, commonsense Australians. Together, this voting force will reform the existing Liberal Party. Members will call the shots – not politicians.

They want to “reclaim the dream”. Well, don’t we all? All power to their arm. Their task is immense. Talk about heroic optimism. Good Liberals – yes, there are still a few – have been trying to do this for a long, long time. What they face is a vertically integrated, corrupt system of selecting and then controlling elected representatives, a commitment to globalist ideology, the reduction of their own representatives to the status of puppets, and a career structure set up for those who comply. Those who comply are in a comfortable majority.

So, the familiar, tired refrain – join a major party and reform it – is beyond hollow.

If there is an argument to suggest that the Liberals are anything but a Bernie-like corpse, dead party walking, I would like to hear it.

Paul Collits

21 November 2025