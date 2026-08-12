A bloke called Father Jason has just published a short but brilliant take down of the Vatican. In the nicest possible way.

He continues a healthy tradition started by St Paul, with whom, it might be expected, I feel a close affinity. Paul famously challenged Cephas “to his face” over some matter or other. I know who I would back to win an argument between those two.

Fr Jason imagines bumping into a time travelling Voltaire – real name Francois-Marie Arouet – and he shares with Fr Jason his thoughts on the twenty-first Catholic Church. Alas, Voltaire, with Rousseau one of the spiritual fathers of the French Revolution – possibly THE worst event in modern history – thinks that the modern Church has got it exactly right. Unsurprisingly, the man of the Enlightenment, a rationalist error bigger than any other in history, a precursor of the radical individualism that so ails us now, lines up with the Vatican blob that is driving the Church back into the public square and aligned with the bad guys.

As Fr Jason lays out, succinctly and lucidly.

Voltaire’s views on sexual liberation are, as one would expect, pretty libertine. The Enlightenment, certainly the French version, was an attack on tradition, on the Church, on the transcendent, and on anything conventional. It was the spiritual enabler of the sixties’ postmodernist revolution. The latter simply completed the work of the French revolutionaries.

So, opening the Church to the world – Satan’s divinely gifted principality – as many of Vatican II’s officials either sought to do, or merely ended up doing, ticked Voltaire’s boxes.

As AI accurately explains:

At the Second Vatican Council (1962–1965), periti (singular: peritus) were official theological experts and advisors appointed to assist the Catholic bishops. Nearly 480 priests and scholars served in this role, drafting documents, shaping debates, and providing crucial guidance on complex religious matters.

The periti were the sixties version of online influencers. Or, in James Burnham’s terms, the Church’s emerging managerial class.

It was Michael Gove – God help us all – who, as a Tory education minister, came up with the term “the blob” to describe the embedded British education establishment. Or perhaps he simply borrowed the term for his then noble mission.

The machine.

Well, there is a Vatican Blob. The periti were the forefathers of the Blob. (Not all of them. The future Pope Benedict, a tad liberal then, was one of the better ones). Whether one describes it as communist, per Bella Dodd, or globalist, or relativist, or just new church, it seems that now we have a political church.

Back in the public square, but siding with bad actors.

All in all, the modern Church pleases the returning Voltaire. On Fr Jason’s telling, Voltaire turns out to be woke, too. He digs the modern Papacy’s emphasis on social justice, equality, and … open borders. It isn’t known whether Voltaire was a climateer. What he would have made of Pope Leo’s blessing of a block of ice is not clear.

But Voltaire loves the move away from a focus on personal sin and the embrace of social sin. For which we are all guilty, apparently. Especially climate deniers, like the late Cardinal George Pell.

What would have Voltaire have made of the Church’s Covid regime? Abandoning the Third Commandment at the direction of the secular state? At the direction of the Fauci class. Goodo! All in the cause of relativism. More power to Satan’s principality. Relativism central.

Crisis magazine thinks (correctly) it is time for a reckoning:

In the six years since Covid broke out, there has not been any autopsy of the bishops’—and Pope Francis’—decisions during that time.

https://crisismagazine.com/opinion/when-will-the-covid-era-bishops-be-held-accountable

Nope, nothing. The Church has joined the memory holing theory of justice:

My interest is not in the hearing. I am interested in why there hasn’t been a similar discussion inside the Catholic Church about ecclesiastical performance during Covid. Bishops across the United States took the unprecedented action of closing churches and shutting down public Masses, in some cases for a year or more. Many Catholics died alone, bereft of the sacraments, including Reconciliation, Anointing, and Viaticum. In some places, it was alleged that Confirmation was “administered” not by episcopal hands but by Q-tips. And, in the six years since Covid broke out, there has not been any autopsy of the bishops’—and Pope Francis’—decisions. In an era where “synodality” is declared a “style” of ecclesiastical “dialogue” and synodal “conversations in the spirit” dare to deconstruct received dogma and discipline, the de rigueur “dialogues” have yet to reach a public discussion that might suggest the ecclesiastical response to Covid was wrong. Is there any bishop who will convene his “planning committees” and his “listening groups” to prowl his diocese and—without preselection of favorites—undertake an honest hearing of the faithful still in the pews about what they thought of the hierarchy’s performance during Covid? Or are we to “move on,” “discern the future,” and conveniently forget about in some cases 12 months without Sunday Mass? Have we honestly faced the hollowing out of parishes where, while Catholics returned to the pews, their numbers were often still not what they were before 2020? Have we asked how “spiritual communions” and “TV Mass” undermined Catholics’ sense and appreciation of sacramentality? Have we questioned whether the bogeyman of “clericalism” was diminished or enhanced when Sunday Mass came again largely to be understood as a matter of dispensable ecclesiastical discipline?

Sickening stuff.

The Covid era has left many Catholics shaken and stirred. With apologies to 007. It was a surrender to the secular state. A flawed, corrupt secular state. An unforgivable surrender. The recent Fauci kerfuffle only brings back the spiritual pain.

A Church with which Voltaire feels comfortable is a Church with much work to do.

But there is one issue upon which the modern Voltaire aligned Church would agree with the great man of the Enlightenment. It is the cause of free speech. A foundational principle of both the liberal establishment and of traditional Catholicism. You would think.

Ah, free speech. Here is a relevant case study that brings the issue into stark relief.

Campion College, the self-described bastion of Catholic higher education in Australia, recently hosted a conference on the 250th anniversary of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations. Great stuff.

https://www.campion.edu.au/adam-smith-conference-2026/

One of the speakers at the conference was one Chris Rath MLC, an openly homosexual (married) NSW Liberal politician. No surprises there, in the modern Liberal Party, of course. And not an issue for the strictly orthodox Catholic Campion College, apparently. The Vatican does this stuff, every other day.

Campion clearly doesn’t mind gay married speakers at its conferences. Free speech!

But God help us if one of Campion’s own staff members gives a speech aligned with the values of the dissident political movement headlined by … the politician (Pauline Hanson). Who happens to be actively supported by Gina Rinehart. Who happens to be a major Campion benefactor.

Oh dear. Complicated times. Campion doesn’t get irony, obviously. Campion’s sad and ready embrace of the zeitgeist is emblematic of the Church’s capitulation. It is blob thinking.

So, yes, there is an issue in the modern woke Church between the private and public squares. As Fr Jason pointed out, in his very sophisticated way.

What would the woke and freedom loving Voltaire think?

Paul Collits

12 August 2026