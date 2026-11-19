When notoriously progressive types south of the Murray tire of their normal leftist Government, they simply – and willingly – vote for another.

That is what seems likely to occur in a week or so, when Victorians go to the polls. Well, actually, they are already going to the polls, thanks to this bizarre system we now have when anyone can rock up to a pre-poll and cast a vote.

It seems we are at that rare moment in Victorian politics when the incumbents are so bad that something has to be done. Hose out the stables time. In “worst ever government” debates, the Andrews-Allan-Carroll regime would have to be up there and in the conversation, as they say. Whichever way you cut it, given the corruption, the fiscal incontinence, the bicycle accident, the falling down the steps, the murderous Covid police tactics, the third world urban lifestyles that have emerged, the machete culture, the sucking up to the Chinese Communists, the destruction of the once attractive Melbourne CBD, the African gangs, and the rest.

In the Victorian Liberal Party, and its leader, the inevitable young female called “Jess”, Victoria’s beautiful people have the perfect place holder until the recently acquired stench of their preferred Labor Party can be expunged. That will probably occur pretty quickly. It normally only takes one term. It only took one term when the last Liberal Government, that of the ultra-progressivist Ted Baillieu was elected – probably by accident – in 2010 and dispatched in 2013, when one Daniel Andrews took the reins.

(The previous Liberal Government in the socialist state was that of Jeff Kennett, from 1992-99. Kennett was a maverick Liberal, an economic conservative and a social liberal, in the modern way. His relative longevity was testimony to the fact that Victorians don’t mind a little small government so long as the post-modernist cultural bases are safe. The things they actually care about, and vote on).

The Victorian Labor Party has an ordure even worse that Pinocchio Pat. And that is saying plenty. A purging is not optional, even for the rusted-on types.

Jess is even safer than most leftist Liberals for whom Victorians are prepared to vote. She supports the Aboriginal voice, or whatever version of this the Victorians now have. She is up for net zero. She supports publicly funded abortions up to birth. These are the issues upon which most Victorians vote. Cost of living? Nah, just keep the migrants and the abortions coming.

Part of the reason for Jess’s likely victory is that leftist Victorian voters believe that One nation must be stopped, at all costs. What to do? Vote for place holder Jess. She will keep One Nation out, and she won’t do any damage to The Machine. The UniParty system. Jess is just like the British Tories. They are committed to The Machine, and are guaranteed to govern in its interests. Just like Blair. And Cameron. And Starmer.

And, of course, Jess has the right number of chromosomes. Exactly. As I say, a safe space for the lefty Vics. The Libs’ campaign slogan is “A Fresh Start for Victoria”. They should be taken to the trade Practices Commission for this utter bullshit. A fresh start? Nah. If the recently appointed (and decidedly odd looking) Victorian Premier is a pig with lipstick, then his main opponent is simply a sow with the same lipstick.

As the polls stand, it seems that One Nation will fall well short of governing. The Liberals are north of 30 per cent. In these times of massive and growing disillusionment with the status quo (even, to an extent, in Victoria), this looks like a winning number, given all the vicissitudes of compulsory preferential voting.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-11-18/victorian-election-casey-briggs-analysis-state-of-play/107393822

This was always inevitable in Victoria. For all the reasons outlined above. One Nation, for all its manifest imperfections, wants to challenge, indeed, to change, The Machine. Of all places on God’s earth, Victoria isn’t the place to run this line.

So, the Victorians are likely to get their preferred outcome. Chuck out Labor. Allow it to regroup and gets act together. Allow a Liberal wet to assume “office” (not “power”). For a very short time. Stomp on One Nation. In three years’ time? Return to as-before Vic politics. Labor comes back. With all of the corrupt state infrastructure still in place. Nothing even touched. Ready to resume normal transmission.

No harm done. As the Australian cricket elites say, just “move on”.

Paul Collits

19 November 2026