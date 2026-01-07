The terribly sad news has come through that Senator Ron Boswell has died.

Few Australians, including the half of us who were born here, will know who I am talking about. That is a great pity. Ron was 85 years young. He is proof that the good don’t always die before their time.

Bozzie was someone who was around when I worked for the Queensland Libs. (We all make mistakes). He was a Joh man, and much dismissed for that early on in his long Senate career. That is another great pity.

David Littleproud, a “no” hero but, more generally, no hero, has paid tribute:

Nationals Leader David Littleproud paid tribute to Boswell, calling him fiercely loyal to the party and to Australia. “Ron was a Nationals Elder and statesman of the highest order, a giant of our great cause, and a lifelong fighter for families, small business and regional and rural Australia,” he said. “Ron Boswell was truly a one-of-a-kind politician. His legacy leaves behind a better Australia.”

https://www.9news.com.au/national/ron-boswell-dead-queensland-nationals-senator-australia-politics/1a4133a9-36b4-4140-b168-e19762531cb5

All true.

The ABC provides a good summary of the man and his career:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-06/former-queensland-senator-ron-boswell-nationals/100104534

He was a family man:

Ron Boswell was a man of faith — he railed against abortion, euthanasia and same-sex marriage. In 2012, during debate on a Marriage Amendment bill, he told the Senate: “Two mothers or two fathers cannot raise a child properly — who takes a boy to football? How does he go camping and fishing?” he said. “Yes, there might be some attempt by one of the mothers to fill in as a father figure, but it will not work — it is defying nature.”

Big ticks. Barnaby weighed in:

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, who has since joined One Nation, paid tribute to his “mentor and mate”. “Ron we are going to miss your calls, your advice and your orders! You have left a big hole in so many of our lives,” he wrote.

Bozzie was no fan of One Nation, back in the day. I wonder what he would think now?

Matt Canavan chipped in:

Queensland senator Matt Canavan said on social media Mr Boswell was a “giant of statesman who looked after the small”. “While Ron fought for the small he always thought big. He was never afraid to champion a big idea even when the odds where stacked against him,” he said. Senator Canavan said even after he retired, Mr Boswell would constantly be on the phone “pestering his Nationals party colleagues to help this or that person”. “It will feel very strange not to receive those calls from Ron any more. “All we can do is pray for his family, including his lovely daughter Cathy and the grandchildren he was so proud of. “I will also pray to Ron in heaven who has now been reunited with his loving wife Leita and son, Stephen.”

Boswell’s career is testimony to the proposition that journeyman politicians of fundamental decency can do much good, along the way. Politicians who don’t necessarily hit the career heights, but who stay, contribute, make good choices about which issues to push, and seek solutions, all the while with a focus on why they are there. To serve the public.

Two of Ron’s projects stand out. He opposed the NRET, introduced by his own then Government. This is the National Renewable Energy Target. He saw the climate bullshit early and clearly. And, characteristically, he spoke out. Often. He saw what John Howard didn’t.

The other pet hate Ron had was national competition policy. What? What the hell was that? Well, it was big in the roaring, neoliberal nineties. It was part of the great eighties “small government” settlement. Along with privatisation, the biggest con before climate change, outsourcing, off-shoring, globalisation, the new public management.

What was NCP?

I wrote a paper in 1998 called Hilmer, Hanson and Regional Development (alas, not linkable here) in which I outlined the impact of NCP on regional Australia. Ron Boswell was a star player. Fred Hilmer was one of the policy’s greatest defenders. Pauline Hanson was, as always, in the mix, and on the right side. The Liberals were MIA, as often they were.

God help us all, the female-run Australian Treasury is still spruiking it.

https://treasury.gov.au/review/competition-review-2023/ncp

Now AI search is on board, telling us much about the modern UniParty and its priorities:

The National Competition Policy (NCP) in Australia is a landmark reform program, originally from 1995 and recently revitalised, aimed at boosting economic productivity by removing anti-competitive laws and practices, promoting fair competition between public and private businesses (competitive neutrality), and ensuring access to essential infrastructure like pipelines and railways, benefiting consumers with lower prices and more choice through agreements between federal, state, and territory governments.

The neoliberals did everything except reduce the size of government! And very few, if any, now acknowledge their political mortal sins.

What NCP meant back in the day was that all Australian taxpayers were treated as “customers only” and not as service users, too. A critical distinction mostly unacknowledged. It crushed the regions. It meant the removal of basic services to rural people in the name of the god of macro-economic “efficiency”. The banks went. The post offices went. On the Nats’ watch, alas.

NCP offered minimal benefits, while it ticked ideological boxes. It worked in Treasury theory. Not in practice. It was the cult of micro-economic reform. Few people even knew what it meant. Ron Boswell did. And, belatedly, John Anderson did too (in his “Two Nations” speech).

Keating was up to his grisly armpits in it. He had drunk the NCP Kool-Aid. Ron Boswell knew rural communities. And he defended them. He defended us. NCP has played a key part in the destruction of a core part of the Australian settlement.

Again, Ron Boswell was both way ahead of the game and courageous in speaking out against the direction of travel. And for the right reasons. A beautiful combination in politics. Boswell was the anti-Jeff Kennett, who almost singlehandedly crushed regional Victoria. He paid the price for that.

Ron was also a champion of small business. He would have been horrified by what has happened to this sector, in this century exposed and undefended. Small business has been crushed by online retail, the destruction of main streets in the cause of the “mall” and big box retail, and, ultimately, Covid fascism.

Boswell’s other contribution was as a role model. To incoming Nats like the equally impressive Wacka Williams, a bank inquiry hero.

Ron remained a Nat. Which just goes to show, with men of substance with a duty to public service, the party matters less than the service.

A lovely man. A consequential man. An unacknowledged man, by our betters. But that, ultimately, doesn’t matter.

Sail on Sailor.

Paul Collits

7 January 2026