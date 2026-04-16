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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
14h

My heartfelt sympathies.

8 months ago my wife and I suffered the death of the elder of our two sons at the age of 34 from alcoholism, brought on in part by being isolated in Victoria during the inhumane Covid lockdowns.

The loss of a child is a unique pain.

My best wishes to you and your family.

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Helen's avatar
Helen
12h

Keeping the precious soul of Bridget Louise and all her dear Family,in my prayers.Stay close to Him,Who truly knows the depth of our grief and is longing to help us bear it. God’s abundant blessings upon each of you. 💒🥲🙏🏻

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