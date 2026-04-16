Recently, with family, I celebrated - if that is the right word - the first anniversary of my daughter’s death. And no, it doesn’t get any easier. Actually, harder.

For recent readers, here are two pieces I wrote around a year ago. I sent the first to three of my editors, with no thought to publication, but for their information. They all chose to publish, and I thank them for that.

https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/qed/on-the-death-of-a-daughter/

The second was my eulogy at her Mass of Remembrance.

https://politicom.com.au/with-all-the-love-i-can-muster/

Requiescat in pace, dearest Bridget Louise Collits.

Paul Collits

16 April 2026