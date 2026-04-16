Unbearable Losses and First Anniversaries
Recently, with family, I celebrated - if that is the right word - the first anniversary of my daughter’s death. And no, it doesn’t get any easier. Actually, harder.
For recent readers, here are two pieces I wrote around a year ago. I sent the first to three of my editors, with no thought to publication, but for their information. They all chose to publish, and I thank them for that.
https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/qed/on-the-death-of-a-daughter/
The second was my eulogy at her Mass of Remembrance.
https://politicom.com.au/with-all-the-love-i-can-muster/
Requiescat in pace, dearest Bridget Louise Collits.
Paul Collits
16 April 2026
My heartfelt sympathies.
8 months ago my wife and I suffered the death of the elder of our two sons at the age of 34 from alcoholism, brought on in part by being isolated in Victoria during the inhumane Covid lockdowns.
The loss of a child is a unique pain.
My best wishes to you and your family.
Keeping the precious soul of Bridget Louise and all her dear Family,in my prayers.Stay close to Him,Who truly knows the depth of our grief and is longing to help us bear it. God’s abundant blessings upon each of you. 💒🥲🙏🏻