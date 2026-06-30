The late Sir Roger Scruton, writing in 2017, identified a key turning point for Britain in its then accelerating tracking to terminal decline.

AI search offers this:

Sir Roger Scruton viewed the unrestricted allowance for foreigners to own British real estate as a threat to national sovereignty, social trust, and local communities. He fiercely criticized the conversion of London properties into investment vehicles for wealthy foreign buyers.

Scruton wrote about this and much more in his book, Where We Are: The State of Britain Now. A great book with an unbelievably underwhelming title. He said (p 157):

The investment of foreign capital in choice real estate, combined with the ongoing influx of migrants, have had an unprecedented effect on the availability of housing and therefore on property process in our country, presenting the British people with a vivid expression that they are no longer living in a place that belongs to them …

Scruton situated his insight about foreign investment in real estate in the broader debates over “somewheres” and “anywheres”, social cohesion, the Thatcherite privileging of the economic over the socio-cultural, the encroachment of multinationals, the continuing oikophobic moral panic, the financialisation of the economy, the community-crushing impacts and the very survival of British culture. Here, he was acting as a descendant of Enoch Powell and a forerunner of Rupert Lowe.

At the time, and of itself, the decision to allow foreigners to own British real estate probably didn’t strike anyone at the time as a pivot point. It would have had its own, specific economic justifications and its champions. The globalists, of course, loved anywheres. Individuals and companies that came in, “invested”, stripped out companies, created unemployment, and then … left. But it established a beachhead, a platform for the future invasion of third world criminals, the grooming gangs and the march of Islamism into the very heart of British society and the institutions of government. Like the Islam-run Home Office. Looking back, it looks strategic and shapeshifting.

Changing the language and the ideology from “country”, “community” and “nation” to “real estate” has caused the crushing that we are now experiencing. And the right to property has always been a bedrock right in the liberal lexicon. When the right to property is granted to all, from wherever, well, everything changes. The nation is suddenly dead in the water. As is citizenship. And the very core belief in “homeland”.

Now, a decade on from the time of Scruton’s writing, post the Covid tyranny and the Boris wave of manic immigration, and in the midst of immigrant rape and murder and street violence, sane commentators are predicting civil war across Europe. Australia is watching in both horror and not a little foreboding.

Perhaps the most common question asked by the many who lament our present awfulness is – how did we get here? By “here”, they mean rule by a lethal combo of globalist elites and hordes of immigrants who are gradually taking over the show. Immigrants wedded to multi mono-culturalism.

In terms of the overall social and governance malaise, the usual suspects include globalisation, big government, the nanny state, forever wars, the UniParty, open borders, fiscal incontinence, dumbed down voters, woke education, corporatism, and so on. It is pretty hard to peel back all the layers and differentiate the contributions of the culprits.

In this context, Scruton’s perceptive intervention holds a clue. And it hones in on specific decisions and not just rounded-up trends.

Well, there has been another one of those consequential decisions this week. It was in the NSW Budget.

The NSW Government has created an easier path for foreign buyers to purchase homes, executing a stunning reversal on aspects of a previous crackdown on foreign property investors. After a decade of punitive taxes on overseas buyers, the government has officially axed its 9 per cent foreign purchaser duty surcharge for eligible build-to-rent and retirement living mega-developments. It means foreign investors will now pay less tax on key housing projects.

https://www.realestate.com.au/news/nsw-government-to-slash-tax-for-select-foreign-property-buyers/

It is a bit of a contrast with the Albo Leninist Budget, which smashed Australian investors in housing (and other assets) through its negative gearing and capital gains tax changes. Albo’s Labor mates in Sydney are handing freebies to foreigners.

The development industry – how are developers ever called an “industry”, ffs, since they don’t make anything … apart from ugly buildings which often fall down? – are, naturally happy with this. Developers and business generally are on board with mass immigration. Indeed, they are among its biggest fans. They aren’t in the business of worrying about assaults on national identity. So long as their pockets are being lined with gold.

Governments love mass immigration because it expands the economy (GNP) and so allows them to keep borrowing from bond markets so as to keep spending on their communist schemes. And corporates love mass immigration because it provides cheap labour and endless customers. And it all suits the woke direction of shared ideological travel.

But let’s make it even better. Let’s play open borders with investment in property. They think – or, at least, they argue – that more investment in housing (by benighted foreigners) will increase supply and so help solve the current crisis. Err, if this is right, why are the decision makers in Canberra strangling property investment … by Australians?

It smells a little like two tier taxation. A bit like two tier justice in Britain. Which favours foreigners living in Britain over Brits whose families have lived there (and paid taxes) for centuries.

Minns, forever seeking to situate himself as the sane face of modern Labor, turns out to be just another ALP stooge in the globalist gameplan. Urban planning matters. Housing policy matters. Taxation policy matters. And every single decision about these things either slows the direction of travel, or hastens it.

The goons in NSW Treasury no doubt came up with this. The NSW Treasury is headed up by Michael Coutts-Trotter, a former convicted drug dealer and husband of the Albo Minister Tanya Plibersek.

Roger Scruton spoke in his book about networks …

Granting more tax breaks to foreign capitalist gangs looks like a step in the wrong direction. And a slap in the face for ordinary Australians, the somewheres described by David Goodhart and by Sir Roger, who have just had their future savings plans cut to ribbons. Through two tier taxation.

The current right-of-centre bandits of the legacy Libs and Nats, forever squabbling and shooting themselves in both feet, should be all over this. Oh, I forgot, half the opposition actually believes in the foreign takeover of our country. They voted in Malcolm Turnbull, after all. The quintessential free-market globalist wokester. They will, no doubt, be cheering the latest tax breaks for foreigners. While our own, native investors in property and wealth creation are driven through with the sword.

Paul Collits

30 June 2026