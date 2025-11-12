One of the great New South Wales traditions is the annual visit by country people to the New Year cricket test in Sydney. The legendary, comedic commentator, Kerry O’Keeffe, talks of this tradition each year. AI search is onto it:

Kerry O’Keeffe highlighted the significance of the Sydney Test as a historic and dramatic event for New South Wales, a tradition that brings “bushies” together and holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. He fiercely defended the importance of the New Year’s Test, emphasizing its long history of “theatre” and the “drama” that has unfolded there … … He noted that the Test serves as a “bushies reunion” for fans who come in early January to watch the game, a testament to its cultural importance for the region.

I wonder what those visiting from the country in January 2026 will make of the Emerald City.

I prefer the sedate pace of a Sheffield Shield encounter, which is where I am writing this. Free entry to the Members’ Stand and the Ladies Stand to watch real, old school cricket. A few hundred well behaved spectators, who politely clap all instances of excellence, even where perpetrated by the old enemy. Victoria. (And no, I don’t think all Victorians are idiots, Daniel Andrews, Jacinta Allan and the Victorian Liberal Party notwithstanding; apologies Lynda).

These spectators know their cricket. And appreciate its authenticity and its pleasant rhythms.

Gentle viewing, among potential friends who I have never met. Sunshine and breezes. No weird spectator dress ups that scream “look at me”. No loud rock music. Just ordinary people who still believe cricketers look best in white.

The crowd? Young men with babies. Yes, young men with babies! Perhaps they were on paternity leave. Old men, of course. Chatting away, quietly. A smattering of women, too. Polite, clean cut teenage boys. I didn’t hear a single swear word over two days. I barely saw a single tattoo. There was a little mild barracking after about two o’clock when the cans of Great Northern started to kick in.

This is the gentle life. One of the few remaining pleasures for the ageing and the bewildered. Bygone days still lived. A safe harbour, just as Arthur Phillip viewed Port Jackson in 1788. Surreal, almost. I found it therapeutic, in fact. Respite from the madness of the world and of this country.

And dare I say it, the SCG is just about the only place left in Sydney where you aren’t confronted by a sea of Chinese faces.

(Oh, alas, and just like Central station, no cash transactions are permitted now at the Grand Old Ground. What is the message here? The SCG crowd strikes me as a cash-preferring cohort).

What of the city of Sydney generally, as I find it now? A very different place. A sea of Asian faces. Young professional men who wear tight trousers and, sometimes, no socks. The inevitable, grossly sad homeless and their equally sad dogs. Looking like death. Begging for mercy and hope. Electronic ads welcoming me to Gadigal country every fifty yards or so. And a timely reminder that this week is transgender awareness week. Who knew?

The current state of Sydney was summed up by a scene I witnessed the other day. A young Chinese guy with green hair was getting into his Tesla which sported the number plate “12 Fung”. What’s not to love?

Two recent books on the shelves suggest that “woke is dead”. So say Andrew Doyle and Piers Morgan. Looking around Sydney, I am not seeing it.

Thank God for our global cities. Or not.

The urban experts say that global cities are now far more closely connected with other global cities than with their own hinterlands. This is true. In David Goodhart’s terms, our cities are full of “anywheres”. People who are “based” in Australia, for whom the whole globe is their backyard. Different perspectives, but far more than this, different lives. They are no longer places mostly inhabited by Sheffield Shield cricket attendees from the burbs. This is the city-as-airport lounge. And people pay gazillions of dollars for the privilege of residing there.

There are convenient measures of the great divide between city and country. It isn’t just reflected in the “look” of the people who inhabit each. Or even the attitudes and outlooks on life. Look at the wealth differences. The poorest electorates are all rural. Look at the voting patterns. Newtown didn’t vote eighty per cent “no” for the voice. Several towns and cities in North Queensland did. Look at recorded attitudes to net zero and windfarms.

None of this is new news. It just hits you afresh with each visit to the city. If the past is another country, what would you say about downtown Sydney or Melbourne these days?

Around a quarter of a century ago, Australia’s greatest (and nicest) ever deputy Prime Minister, John Anderson, crafted his most significant speech. It was called “Two Nations”, delivered at the National Press Club in Canberra. He was then, as perhaps he is now, contemplating the political rise of One Nation.

It is very hard now to get an electronic copy of that speech. AI search comes to the rescue:

In a speech following the 1998 federal election, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister John Anderson used the phrase “two nations” to describe the societal divisions, particularly between urban and rural areas, that had become apparent after that election. The remark acknowledged the growing disconnect and different perspectives between different parts of Australia. Context: The statement came after the 1998 federal election and the Victorian election.

Meaning: The “two nations” referred to a perceived division within the country, likely in reference to the urban-rural divide, which became more pronounced during that period.

Significance: The phrase became a way to articulate a growing feeling of cultural and economic difference between metropolitan and regional Australia.

Anderson’s intervention was about the withdrawal of government and other services (like banking) from regional Australia. It was a big issue then. It was also delivered against a background of outsourcing, offshoring and, above all, something then called “national competition policy”. Otherwise known as abandoning the bush, as Australia then was doing, with the active connivance, indeed the leadership, of government.

Fast forward a quarter century.

Now the divides are far deeper and more cultural. Or should I say, even more cultural. I don’t imagine that transgender awareness week will be celebrated with much enthusiasm in Dubbo or Shepparton or Hervey Bay. And thereby hangs a tale. Anderson’s late twentieth century beef and his two nations thesis were about conditions in regional Australia compared to the cities. It was a gripe. Now we really do have two nations. Two demographies. Not just different treatment and gross and systemic unfairness, but two versions of reality. Two modes of being and two modes of living. And it took a visit to the cricket to bring this into stark focus.

But the bush is changing too. Multiculti practice, if not theory, is spreading beyond Lakemba and Auburn, to regional areas. This will only intensify in the future, as the Ponzi economy grounded in mass immigration and monetary incontinence continues apace. There will be both white flight and colonisation by new “Australians”. Just as there was in Britain in the 1970s when the cockneys were shuffled out of London.

As well, the city-based rich are invading sea and tree change locations for their holiday homes and remote work bases, and so making life unaffordable for the locals. Bringing the city and its woke values to the bush. Think Byron Bay. The old country is shrinking.

These days John Anderson has shifted his focus from the condition of regional Oz to the crisis of the West and its likely disappearance, and the threats of this to global democracy. As in his recent Boyer lecture.

As always, John Anderson’s messages are delivered with measured, gentle and cerebral tones.

He still hopes that reasonable debate will win, against a background of tyrannical governance, hate speech, social media abuse and the rising desperation of conservatives and centrists, aka normal people.

Like the bush John Anderson once represented with aplomb and seriousness, the reasonable conversations he cherishes and the “relaxed and comfortable” world once promised by his old boss, John Howard, are being hunted off to harder-to-find byways, like the Grand Old Ground, inhabited by the men in white and their peaceable, old-world supporters.

Not clinging to their religion and guns, per Barry O’Bama, but merely clinging to the cricket, played in its purest form.

Paul Collits

12 November 2025