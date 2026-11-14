PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
21h

In his 'Reflections on the Revolution in France', Edmund Burke quotes Cicero, quoting the poet Naevius:

"How did you mange to ruin your great country so quickly?" The answer being "New orators coming forward, foolish young men."

I think perhaps to stand for political office, a candidate must survive a battery of tests to weed out the narcissists, the psychopaths and the halfwits. And raise the voting the age to 29 like the ancient Greeks. One can but dream.

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
21h

He also seems completely oblivious to his own asininity and the contempt in which he is now held by the vast majority of Australians.

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