Recently, the estimable editor of The Spectator Australia, Rowan Dean, recommended another dismissal of a Labor Prime Minister. Here is Rowan Dean:

We need a Second Dismissal, a Dismissal 2.0, if you prefer. The Albanese government is out of control. It is ruining businesses, livelihoods, households, family fortunes, dreams, aspirations and social harmony. On every front, this is a government of failure, lies, deception and fraud. Fifty-one years ago this week a previous Labor government was sacked. Sadly, the same will not be happening anytime soon. … Currently, the Albanese Labor government is, to put it bluntly, careering off the rails. Everyday lives are being destroyed by the economy, businesses are being decimated in record numbers and the landscape is being trashed by rapacious renewables corporations in cahoots with an ideologically motivated climate cult. Arguably, no mandate exists for any of these actions. The suffering being endured by many Australians is simply unforgivable. Meanwhile, the ruling elites of Labor indulge themselves in splurging millions if not billions of dollars on their pet vanity projects. … And as Australians suffer, the Prime Minister and his cartoonish Energy and Climate Change Minister prance around first the Pacific and now the Mediterranean (with Mr Albanese’s brief trip to the Caribbean squeezed in) pretending they are performing some useful function vis-à-vis Planet Earth, squandering more millions of our increasingly hard-earned tax dollars. No government before this one, with the possible exception of the Whitlam government, has treated the citizens of this country, and more importantly their savings, with such absolute contempt. As we mentioned at the top, this week fifty-one years ago the Governor-General Sir John Kerr did what needed to be done and pulled the plug on the wasteful Whitlam government. He organised a caretaker government and a fresh election for the people to pass judgment, at which, again quite rightly, that disgraceful mob of socialist ideologues and financial imbeciles were sent packing once and for all. Sadly, today, there is no chance of a Dismissal 2.0, although the grounds are certainly there to warrant one. We have a weak, woke Governor-General who, to all intents and purposes, may as well be a member of the Labor party or the Teals. Parliament has no means of blocking supply so long as the Greens maintain their support for Labor. We are in a very sorry state. This government must go, but how?

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/11/dismissal-2-0/

Indeed.

The same week, as it happens, we were discussing across the dinner table at home the possibility of the current Senate refusing to pass supply. Yeah, nah.

It was all very 1975. An alt-right fantasy, if you will. And it is highly unlikely that a Senate dominated by Greens – who didn’t even exist in 1975 – or a Governor General called Sam (and not John Kerr) will turn on the modern-day leftists who claim to be a “government”.

Alas, we are likely to be stuck with the Canberra incumbents until 2028. At least.

Comparisons, they say, are odious. Certainly, it doesn’t get us far trying to determine worst governments and worst prime ministers, interesting as that exercise can be. But two of the candidates for those prizes must surely include the governments of 1975 and 2026. No doubt about that. They are both in the mix.

Late in 1975, in the midst of the dying days of the Whitlam Government, I sat in the public gallery of the House of Representatives, an eighteen-year-old Pol Sci I student of moderate, undergraduate accomplishment yet (even then) great engagement with politics and the developing events across the lake from ANU. That day, we were treated to a rousing and borderline hilarious contribution from one of Whitlam’s ministers, Fred Daly, on the matter of Tirath Khemlani and the so-called loans affair.

This really brought down the Whitlam Government.

Well, the wonderful Fred, old, old Labor, almost brought the House down with his wonderful diversion. As a member of the great generation and an authentic character, he had a light touch, a commitment to parliamentary standards, decency and, more importantly, a genuine love of Australia and its people.

That was Labor in those heady days. Flawed governance, but with good people, decency and a genuineness that we can only observe with forlorn remembrance now.

Fred Daly was the Member for Grayndler, as it happens. The current incumbent? One Anthony Albanese, the same man who Rowan Dean thinks deserves the Whitlam walk-the-plank treatment.

A greater contrast between two Labor members could not possibly be imagined. Fred died in 1995, the year before Albanese took his former seat in the 1996 Howard landslide election. At least Fred was spared witnessing that transition.

The current Member for Grayndler has been revealed to be a chancer, not worthy of high office. A low rent operator who just stayed round for long enough for all of his utterly mediocre rivals to be cast aside so as to allow him to claim the prize.

He is a liar. A serial offender against the truth. He couldn’t lie straight in bed. He doesn’t give a shit about the democratic norms we have inherited and nurtured as a constitutional, representative democracy. He is a screamer of hatred and bile. He is leftist, Palestinian robot. He is a dumbo. Par excellence. Doesn’t have a clue, really. He is an AI PM minus the I. He thinks it is okay for a prime minister to go on the tele and reveal his sexual fantasies. To insult foreign leaders in an act of such blatant (melons) misogyny that wouldn’t be accepted by anybody else. He gets money for his local golf club. He gets perks for his son at airports. He arranges good roads to his Central Coast holiday pad. A seedy guy.

When all is considered … is this guy for real?

Albo is the textbook fuckwit prime minister. On our watch. We voted for this political dildo.

Which brings us to the events of that non-event, COP 31. Where 190 Australian public servants are over in Turkiye – it will always be Turkey to me – and, along with their leaders, trying yet again to convince us all that it is worth bankrupting the entire world in an attempt to reduce (by a smidgeon) that tiny proportion of the solar system’s production of CO2 that is influenced by man, in an attempt to drop the global air temperatures by a hundredth or two of a degree. Over a century. Yes, folks, that is what is being attempted, on our dime. WTF?

Just when you thought our low rent PM couldn’t get any worse.

Cameras were rolling ahead of the event during which time Mr Albanese and Mr Bowen were privately chatting to each other. Mr Albanese put his phone in his jacket pocket and — as he did so — told Mr Bowen he had heard it was better to store the device away from the heart because “it can interfere with your rhythm”. Mr Bowen responded in a joking tone if it was because the phone was “a little bit radioactive”. The prime minister laughed, saying the idea “makes absolute sense”. Mr Bowen then responded he was more conscious about putting his phone in his pants pocket. Mr Albanese asked, “Because of your dick?” The pair laughed and Mr Bowen agreed, adding it was “arguably more important than the heart”.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-11-14/anthony-albanese-chris-bowen-hot-mic-gaffe-cop-31-climate-summit/107385964

A joke about dicks shared by two of the worst examples of dicks ever to be granted access to the levers of power. There is nothing quite like a hot mic to reduce our weirdly respected politicians to the level of the gutter.

A fuss about nothing? Not really. These things have a habit of reminding voters of both the calibre of their representatives and the yawning gap between their publicly declared (and utterly misguided) aspirations on our behalf and their real level of engagement with the world.

He and Bowen have managed to combine a nation-destroying policy with a level of cheap coarseness that would be considered unbecoming in a university union bar toilet.

At least Gough had a little class, even though he was deservedly shown the door by the GG then by the Australian people (emphatically, twice). The current lot lack moral compass, wit and respect for the people. They have zero connection with the Aussie working class. They are petty criminals in their personal dealings. They are the very definition of grand corruption. The wort corruption. Policy corruption. They are willing to destroy an entire economy for an ideology. As their robot-like commitment to net zero and the Turkiye event show.

And all they can talk about is their dicks.

This from a Prime Minister who publicly admitted to sexual fantasies about an Australian pop singer. Who said that his own sex life was linked to South Sydney Rabbitohs’ rugby league victories. I imagine that Jodie Haydon has two teams in the NRL, and one is the team playing Souths each week.

Way too much information.

That one aspiring to national leadership can repeatedly reveal to the people his utter unsuitability for high office – irrespective of his quite deliberate efforts to ruin the nation of his birth – and get away with it, reveals the extent and steepness of the decline in the standards of our polity since those other, infamous, Canberra events, fifty-one years ago this week.

Paul Collits

14 November 2026