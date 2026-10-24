Attempts to make sense of the modern political system are increasingly difficult. As chaos reigns, with new political hybrid ideologies and crazy alliances. Postmodernist politics. Without rules and without order or tradition. An endless present, with no past and no future that seems worth getting out of bed for.

The West is torn asunder. Two party systems are fractured. Once trusted conservative parties have gone over to the dark side, either through sins of commission or of omission. Traditional fiscal prudence with our money is no longer a thing. Communist states practice capitalist imperialism. Endless Ponzi-debt is no baked in. The third world has declared war (via occupation) on their former colonial masters. Europe is lost. France is burning, as we know:

Winston Marshall is predicting a decade of out-of-control, violent civil disorder. Who would counter-argue?

Italy and Spain are probably next cabs off the rank. Germany cannot possibly be far off. (I am glad I am planning to visit the Fatherland this northern winter!) Britain looks on in horror, across the Channel. The Channel across which invading Third Worlders, many of whom seem intent on reverse colonialism, rape, murder, Islamification and rolling welfare. Free stuff. On the dime of the Brit taxpayer, in a nation already north of three trillion pounds in debt.

The incomers are militias-in-waiting, per Naomi Wolf.

Naomi Wolf says:

Europe is burning. We (America) is next.

The barbarians are, indeed, at the gate. Their collaborators are already inside the building.

Manchurian candidates who no longer bother to hide their intent, upon arrival on our shores. Just as their domestic protectors, the first world elites, no longer bother to hide their intent. A shared intent.

The ruling elites of those former colonial states have joined this war, a war on their own people. The people who, in their great midwitism, have elected their puppets. Not to mention the remnants of sixties leftist radicalism, and, in particular, their low-information but enjoying-the-febrile-times grandchildren. Everyone with a gripe and many without are gleefully joining in. They simply do not know why they are on the streets, other than due to recidivist iconoclasm. Permanent revolution. Pure nihilism. They are still protesting … even AFTER they have won every prize in the modern world. Socialism for all? Tick. Open borders? Tick. Institutions all fallen? Tick. Political class captured? Tick. They just won’t take yes for an answer.

Richard the Fourth is on the case, as always:

Toxic whites! Sick extremists! White colonialists … they deserve it! Let’s pathologise our enemies. The elites first enabled the invasion. And how they are forcing us to accept “the universal human” as our new neighbour. Make us all accept the new globalist metaphysics. In an identarian age, just stop us from having OUR identity.

Tony Blair wanted to rub our noses in multiculti norms. David Cameron and Theresa May spent a generation turning the Tories away from being a “toxic brand”. And they turned the once great Party into supplicant Blairites.

The perpetrators of most of the violence in Europe seem to be carrying Palestinian flags, and/or have a darkish hue. Hard to believe, I realise. We know that one of their cohort bludgeoned an elderly, former right-of-centre politician to death in her kitchen. That (alleged) perp also had Nigel Farage in his sights. The gang rapes continue, now, as then, under the radar and beyond the gaze of the ruling classes.

The invaders are NEVER to be blamed. We always are.

Muslim mayors run many UK cities. They are voted in by majority immigrant electorates. English, Scots, Northern Irish and Welsh natives will be minorities in their respective homelands by the 2060s, or sooner. Two-tiered justice prevails. The whites are the bad guys. Far right. Ethno nationalists. Racists. Whites are in prison for said-to-be-offensive tweets. Gang rapists are released early because of pressure on the prisons. (Like the Aboriginal rapist in Western Australia given a light sentence because he was “highly respected” and had a great relationship “to country”). NCHIs (non-crime hate incidents) are recorded in their tens of thousands, annually. Journalists are dragged off to police stations. Comedians are detained at Heathrow by multiple armed cops.

Steven Edginton at X reports from Britain:

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Home Office counter-terrorism documents link “nostalgia for traditionalism” and fears over immigration, liberalism and multiculturalism to “Christian extremism”. Officials propose working with churches to promote “theological resilience” against the use of Christian teachings to justify hatred or violence. I obtained dozens of pages from RICU’s report on “Christian extremism”. Among the findings: • Images of happy families in wartime, peaceful countryside and classical statues are described as a “hook” towards an extremist worldview. • Tommy Robinson’s rallies and a Christmas carol concert come under scrutiny, alongside Christian fitness groups. • “Bob from Speakers’ Corner” features, despite RICU identifying no extremist content from him. Yet the report acknowledges that the threat of violence from Christian extremists remains “low”. Jeremiah Igunnubole, UK legal counsel for ADF, says the report “suggests an institutional anti-Christian bias has taken hold in the Home Office”.

https://x.com/StevenEdginton

Dark times for believers in transcendence and tradition, and for ordinary native Brit punters going about their business and daring to wave an English flag or two on the odd occasion.

For wanting their own homeland. For respecting their elders and their traditions. Just as the Zionists (legitimately) do. The nativists of Europe have no Plan B. They have no Israel. Perhaps understandably, many of their (mainly young) spokesmen get a little pissed off with endless hand-wringing over anti-Jewish sentiment.

What about things down under?

Well, we have ongoing electoral disruption, the rise of perpetual grievance with the ruling class, endless corruption and legitimate political anger.

Then we had the appalling running down of a seemingly harmless Independent Member of Parliament in the streets of a Victorian country town. Motives for the (alleged) crime are extremely murky. They range from mistaken identity to the bloke being a few sandwiches short of the full picnic, to possible angry leftism.

It is the reactions even more than the (alleged) attack that reinforce the poverty of what remains of our political culture. While Helen Haines seeks to recover, still in a serious condition and without both her legs, every man and his dog has been out there making political capital from it. It goes in every direction.

The increasingly beyond-embarrassing Albo had his dirt file. Obviously, everyone now realises that low-rent Albo couldn’t lie straight in bed, lacks even the very basic sense of moral behaviour that defines us as humans, and seems to believe that he can literally do anything and escape opprobrium. And keep his job.

The left has come out swinging, salivating at the chance to score points and, along the way, finding yet another spurious reason for having a new Online Safety Act. THAT didn’t take long. When in doubt, blame social media for the political hatred abroad. After Bondi, we got new hate speech laws … aimed at everyone except the Bondi perps.

Or, better still, blame One Nation, and, by extension, all of its supporters.

George Christensen at Nation First has weighed in:

Blame Hanson. Find Evidence Later. Nation First exposes the rush to weaponise the Haines attack against Pauline Hanson, conservative voices and men before investigators established a motive. The accusations practically outran the investigation. Political opponents were being handed responsibility for an alleged crime without evidence connecting them to it. Labor MP for Macarthur Mike Freelander singled out “the disparaging and hateful rhetoric from fringe parties like One Nation”⁠. ABC presenter Rafael Epstein asked whether One Nation amplified dangerous rhetoric. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll agreed its rhetoric could be dangerous. But where was their evidence linking One Nation to what happened in Wangaratta? The ABC advertised Carroll’s interview as “Premier calls out One Nation after attack on Helen Haines”⁠. Its summary also said Carroll claimed misogyny contributed to the attack. A premier was offering an explanation while police were still investigating the motive. Political commentator Niki Savva brought One Nation’s Please Explain cartoons into it on ABC News Daily⁠. Discussing political rhetoric and cartoons targeting Andrew Hastie and Jacqui Lambie, she said such behaviour gave “all the maddies licence to think that it’s OK to abuse politicians”. Enter Exhibit A as proof of such left-wing stupidity. The Socialist Alliance’s Sue Bolton and Sarah Hathway warned against weaponising the attack⁠, then dragged in right-wing influencers, the manosphere and One Nation as those to blame. Cheek Media chief Hannah Ferguson supplied another ready-made explanation. On the Seven Network’s Sunrise⁠, she said the attack spoke to “a bigger issue of male violence against women in Australia”. But identifying the gender of the accused and victim establishes neither motive nor collective responsibility. Men across Australia do not owe an explanation for an individual’s alleged crime. Treating their gender as the explanation is a red herring. Ferguson’s own posturing deserve particular scrutiny. After Charlie Kirk’s killing, she asked⁠: “Must we condemn every act of political violence?” and then suggested it was sometimes OK. Someone who entertains that notion should examine their own words before prescribing better behaviour to everyone else.

And on its goes. All this while the poor woman run down is having her legs removed and barely surviving.

Ah, Ben Carroll, Victoria’s first lesbian (at least in looks) Premier. Or maybe its second.

Niki Savva. Good to see old Niki is still around, fighting the good fight … for who knows what?

These folks are simply Albo Imitators. They have dirt files on us all. Or at least on the toxic deplorable racists among us who simply want to be left alone to get on with our once peaceful, uneventful, private-regarding lives. Aussie lives. None of us wanted to be forced into hatred of the political class and its lowly acolytes.

Abusing politicians? Err … no, you don’t have to be a “maddie” to abuse politicians. They abuse us, daily. Remember Covid, anyone? It is one’s right, indeed one’s duty, to call out serial abusers with proportionate force. They deserve political comeuppance.

Nothing new here from the usual luvvy suspects, or those with elections they are likely to lose in their sights. It merely reflects Richard the Fourth’s observations of British and European, globalist, elite behaviour.

George is spot on. Here is the script:

· There is an act of political violence (against a politician, on this occasion).

· Get to the keyboards to create the narrative.

· Get it out there ahead of our political enemies and all those pesky “far right” online haters.

· Dismiss evidence before everyone’s eyes that WE are to blame.

· Blame Pauline.

· Score political points.

· Enlist the woke Governor-General and other key allies.

· Link the tragedy to our forthcoming legislation to kill hate speech.

· Attack free speech. Eradicate freedom for the “safety” of all of us”.

· Roll it all out. Rinse. Repeat.

· Win-win.

· Never let a crisis – or any political event, really – go to waste.

Let us call this modern political MO “toxism”. It is, increasingly, the language of liberal democratic politics. And it is distinct from the (admittedly strategic) political point scoring occurring now.

Mutual hatred reigns. Between what was “left” and what was “right”. Between electorates – or at least a third of them – and their rulers. Between Muslims and the infidel. Especially the Jews. Between the ABC and normal people who love their God, their families and their country. Who have flags in their front yards.

The comeback kid, Josh Frydenberg, a Jewish leader himself used to toxic atmospherics, suggests:

Frydenberg Warns Hate Has Become ‘Normalised’ After Violent Attack on MP

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/frydenberg-warns-hate-has-become-normalised-after-violent-attack-on-mp-6106884?

Toxism seems as baked in to our political culture as is cognitive dissonance. That other business model of the political class.

Our leaders breed it, no doubt about that. There are many ongoing triggers. With their arrogance, their corruption, their on-the-take way of life, their failed policies, their failure to accept any responsibility whatsoever for their failures, the fact that they despise us, ignore us, insult us, lock us up, treat us like fools, and do things every other day that none of us want. Covid radicalised many. Turned the right to anger. Righteous anger. Turned conservatives into populists.

Caused many to become suddenly awake. Based. Cognisant of the existence of the UniParty. Painfully aware of the crimes against us by those who we once had regarded as friends, and for whom we had voted. Perhaps even had handed out how-to-vote cards.

The based and awake aren’t especially in the mood to be compliant, any more. They might even be … angry.

The elites cannot have that. Part of the toxism MO is to deny anger to others. To opponents. To deplorables. WE are toxism.

There is little mystery to the rising temperatures of political debate, then. And the anger is perhaps most intensely reserved for those in whom we had placed our trust, and have failed us.

And no one has been able to pin political assassinations or attempts on right wing anger at the political class. (Even if this latest example is one). Everyone knows who is running the riots in France. Not One Nation types. Not Restore Britain types. Quelle horreur! The British lads in Dover and Portsmouth were pretty tame. The base knowledge of the Albo Imitators is pretty scant.

The post-Helen Haines mutual blame game is of no surprise to anyone. Far more interesting than who is to blame is the fact that toxism has simply become the currency, almost without anyone noticing and without a definitive starting date.

But Fred Pawle holds us just as responsible:

But while Albanese has cynically used those schisms to his advantage, he didn’t create them. We did. Australians discarded their fraternal bonhomie decades ago. Mass immigration and the increasingly hostile nature of political debate have exacerbated this process, but the seeds of discord were planted by us first.

True enough. Perhaps. Yes, we have been unengaged. Of low information. We have let the globalists take over the shop. We cower before HR departments. We have to put food on the table, blah blah, blah. Look at our unseemly, and unbelievable to foreigners, Covid compliance.

We have been provoked, though, over a generation. And we are awakening. No, Albo didn’t start the toxism-as-business-model. But he is doing his share of heavy lifting. Anyone who has seen Albo in the House screaming “smash her” at the then Minister Sussan Ley in the twenty-mid-teens need not doubt his capacity for visceral political hatred.

https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/did-he-really-say-that-anthony-albanese-calls-for-sussan-ley-to-be-smashed/news-story/e1c8274e5ad4dc2d3d6c641c9362446b

Every minister who admitted the over-the-odds migrant numbers each year over the decades, without our approval, perhaps even without our knowledge, all did their share of heavy lifting.

The Victorian coppers did theirs too, during Covid. The CHOs did theirs. The lying media did, too. And the rent-seeking academics who sucked up to Big Pharma, while we were all locked up and many of us forced to take the state injectable. Many of us died as a result. I saw the survivors in Sydney recently. Protesting peacefully but forcefully. And asking not for vengeance, but for justice. And, with Fred, the return of a high trust society.

At this point, we simply have to add ingrained toxism to our longish list of existential threats. Toxism is a tool of the UniParty. It created it, it uses it routinely, it pulls it out of its back pocket on demand, it projects it onto its enemies (us) and it always seems to work for them.

As I often say, they are VERY good. Waking up to toxism is a central part of our task, if we are to survive as a culture.

Paul Collits

24 October 2026