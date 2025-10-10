It should be no surprise to anyone that our national government, or what passes for one, is using the language of Covid gaslighting to excoriate anyone who opposes it with vigour and intent. From this I naturally exclude His Majesty’s Opposition.

Following the reported threats on Albo’s life – welcome to the club mate – his colleagues and our senior ministers have come out swinging … at “cookers” and the “far right”. Here is Charmless:

On Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged Australians to tone down dangerous rhetoric after receiving death threats. By Thursday, his Treasurer and Home Affairs Minister are calling anyone who opposes their government “far-right, clowns, extreme-right wingers and cookers.”

Source: Australians v The Agenda Telegram channel, 9 October 2025.

This piece of second rate, undergraduate rhetoric combines an unwarranted smear of legitimate government critics with a singularly tasteless lack of appreciation of the seriousness of a threat on the life of his venerable leader. Only a senior Labor politician could achieve this daily double. And, naturally, he did. These PoS’s make my job too easy. And our collective task difficult.

Then there is this:

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has doubled down on calls to tone down dangerous rhetoric after the Brisbane Magistrates Court revealed a threat stating, “Mark my words, I will k___ the Australian Prime Minister,” adding that people say things on social media they’d never say to your face. He conflates the message by pointing to recent police operations targeting sovereign citizens, while ignoring that his own senior ministers continue to use inflammatory language with impunity.

Source: Australians v The Agenda Telegram channel, 10 October 2025.

Thank God the adults are minding the shop. Tony Burka – he who personally and fawningly greets incoming terrorist-adjacent “refugees” who are arriving by the truckload at Sydney Airport – set the tone for the Government’s story. The Member for Muslim Sydney.

Albo wants everything “toned down”. This is bit like all those hideous corporate call centres, supermarkets and government “service centres” which have blaring announcements and thickly fonted signs threatening anyone who speaks angrily to staff with all sorts of retribution.

You couldn’t make this lack of self-awareness up. We demean you. We ignore your concerns and interests. We do things you didn’t elect us to do. Didn’t want us to do. We do thing we know you loathe. And then we threaten you if you dare get angry with us.

Of course, this same Oz ruling elite would be choosing to ignore the sources of most of the recent hate speech in the USA, before, during or after the murder of Charlie Kirk. And choosing to ignore the hate speech extant down under and elsewhere directed at the Jews. Gas the Jews? The river to the sea, anyone? Burka is all over this.

It has worked for them so far. Hence …

Methinks we have here a carefully constructed, building narrative about misinformation, online censorship and hate speech. This is all a bit rich, of course, given that most of the misinformation and hate speech comes from the elites who claim to govern us.

Covid was, as always, the test case for the strategy. The political class successfully positioned truth tellers, many of whom were apolitical and ideological centrists, as whack-jobs. They still do. Despite the fact that we were correct about everything plandemic. They memory holed all that. Next step? They have simply parlayed the rhetorical attack from “anti-vaxxers” – we have all been proved 100 per cent spot on – to “cookers against Albo”.

Herein lies an example of the reverse of Hanlon’s Razor. They look stupid, but they are not. They are evil, conniving operator. Yes, they are yes men answering to their fat controllers, the globalist puppeteers. But they are up to their smelly armpits in the agenda. Or, should I say, The Agenda.

Gene Barry will be turning in his resting place at the thought that the name of his famous TV program, Burke’s Law, should be misallocated to the gerry-built structure that now exists in Canberra. It isn’t so much Moscow on the Molongo these days as Groucho Marx on the Molonglo, minus the sharp wit, intelligence, coherence and chuzpah.

This is the Rahm Emanuel playbook. Never let a crisis go to waste. Except this isn’t a crisis, or at least it isn’t in the sense in which the Labor men of power describe it. Create moral panic over some goon’s threat to pop Albo. Link it to “sovereign citizens”. Make all opponents of the current direction of travel cookers and extremists. And watch the Opposition, forever wedged, squirm.

It is enough to make a punter, well, angry. Report them to the eKaren! Roll on with the cancel culture. Time for digital iD! Who couldn’t see through all this? Australian voters, alas.

Paul Collits

10 October 2025