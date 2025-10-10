PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison's avatar
Alison
7h

It's as though we are being put through a series of tests to see which of us are on the side of the angels, and which of us are on the side of the demons. I keep in mind in one hundred years' time we shall all be dead, and have gone to judgement, emphasis on the latter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture