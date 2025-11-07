You don’t normally expect to see the words “Tim Wilson” and “Liberal Leader” in the one sentence.

But in these postmodern political times, with the Coalition now hitting 24 per cent – that high? You are thinking – I guess anything is possible.

(24 per cent are Starmer/Andrew Mountbatten Windsor numbers. They would prefer their numbers were in the basement. That would be progress).

Tim, the politically resurrected Gay Icon from Goldstein, doesn’t like working on Melbourne Cup Day. He chastised Albo for making Parliament sit on the great Victorian day.

Not among Albo’s greatest crimes, you might think. Tim suggested:

“Our philistine prime minister is forcing parliament to sit on Tuesday, defying Melbourne’s traditions and way of life,” the member for Goldstein wrote. … Wilson said, though, that he would never have a sitting day clash if he were to become prime minister. “I make this commitment: this will never happen under a Wilson government,” he wrote. The comment comes with Sussan Ley facing renewed speculation about her future as opposition leader.

Tongue in cheek on Tim’s part?

The moderates like Tim now call themselves “modern Liberals”. They were never moderate. And they are more postmodern than modern. In any case, who wants to be modern, apart from relativist shysters? But all credit to the Black Handers for tweaking the meaning of words to make themselves seem fit for purpose.

The undergraduate leftist rag, Crikey, is certainly excited by the thought of a Wilson leadership tilt.

If Crikey likes something, well, we shouldn’t.

For the rest of us, it wreaks of the madness of another weird tilt back in the day. That was called Joh for Canberra.

It’s hard to believe that it was a mere eighteen years ago that we lost a Liberal Government that included John Howard, Tony Abbott, Alexander Downer, Peter Costello, Brendan Nelson and a host of other A teamers. Since then, we have descended through Turnbull, Julie Bishop, ScoMo and the rest … to end up with Angus Taylor and the totally bewildered, caught-in-the-headlights Sussan with three s’s. And a Party run by Alex Hawke. FFS. Now even moderates like Sarah Henderson are fed up!

Spectator Australia readers may remember that I am no great fan of Sarah’s:

This is a Party that was willing to ditch Tony Abbott a decade ago last September. The Liberals’ last leader of substance, basic human decency, serious intellect and policy smarts. Yes, a centrist and a pragmatist. But right about now, we are yearning for centrism. And the rest of Abbott’s not inconsiderable skill set.

Perhaps the homsexualisation and feminisation of the Party (not to mention the brokeback Nats) over the decades since Howard left has put off genuine right wingers from joining the Party and (more importantly) seeking office. Persistent folks like Amanda Stoker are the exception.

As Helen Andrews has argued, you change the chromosomes, you change the culture of institutions.

Just recently, 200 Liberal members in South Australia left the fold. The home of Alex Antic, about the only one left worth feeding, ironically. Of course, Adelaide is a homosexual sanctuary city – “Yass with poofs” was the late Barry Humphries’ unkind nickname for the place – and the home of the mincing poodle, aka Christopher Pyne, so perhaps the culture of the place is simply too uncongenial for muscular conservatives to believe their contributions will have impact.

Whatever the reasons for the Adelaide Liberals’ mass exodus – a microcosm of the current mood of the whole right-of-centre Australian electorate, one would think – I am damned sure they don’t see Tim Wilson as the answer.

If Tim is the answer, one must wonder … what on earth is the question?

Meantime, Pauline has changed the name of One Nation (from PHON) and is wowing them stateside.

At Trump Central, no less.

One Nation is now sitting at 15 per cent, not too distant from the Coalition’s meagre 24 per cent. Like Nigel Farage before the last British election, equally smashed by the British electoral system of first-past-the-post, but lacking Farage’s cred, Hanson will, most likely, remain electorally becalmed. A voice in the wilderness, almost alone speaking truth to power, but electoral fly shit on the map. (With apologies to Mark Knopfler).

George Christensen says:

Something’s shifting in Australia, and if you haven’t felt it yet, you soon will. Since the federal election in May, where Labor stormed into power with a thumping 94-seat majority, you’d think the Liberals would’ve found their backbone. You’d think the so-called conservative “opposition” would finally wake up, plant their feet, and start fighting for the millions of Australians who feel overlooked, over-regulated, over-taxed, and frankly, over it. But no. What we’ve seen instead is the slow-motion collapse of the Liberal–National Coalition under Sussan Ley. It’s not just a blip in the polls. This is the political equivalent of falling off a cliff. And the drop is steep. George continues: · The Liberal–National Coalition is collapsing under Sussan Ley, bleeding support and directionless since the election. · One Nation is rising rapidly, now polling at 15% and closing in on becoming the dominant conservative force. · Voters are sick of watered-down politics, empty slogans, and parties that sound like the ABC and legislate like the Greens. · While Ley waffles, Pauline Hanson is speaking hard truths on energy, borders, migration, and the globalist takeover of our sovereignty. · This isn’t a protest; it’s a realignment, and the silent majority is turning its back on the old guard for good. Newspoll has the Coalition’s primary vote down to 24%, the worst in its history. Not far behind them? One Nation, now surging at 15% in some polls, beating the Greens in several snapshots, and practically breathing down the Coalition’s neck. Online commentators have pointed out that if just 5% more Coalition voters switched their support to One Nation, then the minor party would find itself the majority conservative party in the country, at least in the polls. So what’s driving this? The short answer is: people are fed up. The long answer? Years of Liberal and National political cowardice, manufactured consensus, and trying to be Labor-lite. Sussan Ley took the reins of a party shattered after the election. But instead of regrouping around its conservative base, she’s spent her time dodging, hedging, and pandering to inner-city media narratives. No spine on energy. No clarity on immigration. No guts on defending Australian industry. And no clue how disconnected her party is from everyday Aussies. People are asking themselves: Why vote for the Coalition when they sound like the ABC and legislate like the Greens? And that’s where Pauline Hanson comes in.

On the analysis … all true. As always, George is on the money. The electoral prognosis? Well, maybe not, whatever one might wish.

The apparent flocking of Aussie voters her way may or may not presage a (very unAustralian) tilt to alt-right micro parties. That may or may not stick. It may be real. It may even be permanent. But there is one problem. The preferential system of voting will make sure that any such tilt amounts to squat, governance wise. The UniParty rules for a reason.

Which, as all circular processes do, brings us back to the D-Team Liberals. Maybe contemplating moving from their first ever woman leader to their first ever homosexual leader.

And no, Billy wasn’t, if Lady Sonia is to be believed. As she should be.

God help us all.

And all this Liberals-in-the-wilderness navel gazing is occurring in the shadow of Labor’s own, inevitable coming orgy of navel gazing that will hit us all next week. Fifty years since Gough-the-martyr was defenestrated on 11 November 1975. When the Liberals had spine and intent. Under Malcolm Fraser, God help us all. And when they knew how to win. They knew what they were there for. Compared to Albo and the current communist junta running Moscow on the Molonglo, Gough was an amateur. Country destruction wise.

That was a long, long time ago. I was eighteen. Sporting a “shame Fraser shame” badge, fifty years ago this week. As I say, God help us all.

Paul Collits

7 November 2025