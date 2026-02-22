With apologies to Tim Allen, born (alas) Timothy Alan Dick, and the creators of Home Improvement.

They say that personnel beats policy. In other words, we can better take the measure of leaders and institutions by who they appoint than by their statements and even their policies. So, despite some promising words from Angus Taylor – as Rowan Dean and colleagues have suggested – he has put his foot in it, big time, in some of his shadow cabinet appointments.

Which brings us to the gay blade from Goldstein, Tim Wilson. Mr Teal. A moderate’s moderate. A son of Turnbull. Economically liberal(ish) and culturally off the leftie charts. In other words, a big part of the Liberal problem. And having been made shadow treasurer, STILL part of the problem. As I say, who you appoint and retain says plenty about the state of your institution.

Wilson, a while back and with or without approval from on high, came out swinging against the principled Nats over the hate speech legislation’s attack on free speech.

Matt Canavan, a Nat, is keen on product differentiation as well, with his attack on Pauline Hanson over a piddling, storm-in-a-teacup Muslim jibe. And they are ALL keen to revive the charge of racism against One Nation, for what is, in effect, its leader’s Islam realism.

The attack on Hanson included the Mayor of Canterbury Bankstown, named (geographically appropriately) … Bilal El-Hayek. Presumably no relation to F A Hayek. Or to Salma.

They of the pile-on argued that “Hanson has form”. Well, so do the gas-the-Jews brigade that takes its orders from the Koran and from Lakemba. Islamists have form, as they are up there with the greatest killing machines in history. Bilal thinks that Lakemba is “multicultural”. Take a walk or a drive through there and see if you agree with the multi bit.

Many people, determined to appear centrist, including Angus Taylor, push the “we all know good Muslims” line. True but irrelevant. They also said that Hanson’s doubts about this line of argument would “incite violence”:

El-Hayek said that “[Hanson’s] target was clearly the Muslim people”. “I have no doubt that her remarks will incite someone,” he said.

Really? Well, Bilal, I wonder who exactly is inciting Muslim violence here. Chanting endlessly “from the river to the sea” might be argued to be inciting violence, on the other side of the fence. See also under Bondi. One commenter on an interview between Barnaby Joyce and Andrew Bolt suggested:

Life long Liberal voter, One Nation this time for me. Pauline Hanson the only one with the guts and courage to criticise Islam.

That, dear Liberals, is the bottom line. The folks are good at spotting Islam realism. BTW, the commenters are always worth a look, to take the temperature of everyday voters on the right of politics.

Those attacking Hanson and clinging to the “good Muslims” meme have ignored the evidence provided by both Gad Saad and many others, not to mention those polls of Muslims taken in Britain that show a very large minority of that cohort supporting international violence to achieve their explicitly expressed, religious and settlerist objectives.

It was all a bit like the pile-on on Jacinta Price’s alleged anti-Indian migrants comments a little while back. Now Jacinta is back in the shadow cabinet. There you go. These things tend to blow over.

But I digress.

This distancing from One Nation says two things about the state of play in the Opposition. I acknowledge that Matt Canavan is no Tim Wilson, but there is a broader picture, and a broader push back on One Nation. Pulling up Hanson as “unAustralian” over her comments is just part of the counter-push.

First, how dumb can you get? One Nation is on the rise, electorally speaking. The Liberals are in the electoral toilet. I assume Wilson, Canavan and colleagues have noticed this. And I assume they also realise that probably at least half of One Nation’s current, stratospheric popularity consists of the Liberal base. Or, should we say, the former Liberal base. Which may or may not ever go back. So, that makes it insulting your own.

Second, distancing yourself from your new electoral rival reinforces the policy divide between yourselves and them, at a time when, some might argue, you should be stressing the overlap. Expressing remorse for your past political mortal sins might be indicated to be a worthwhile thing to be doing, round about now. When both your base and the broad centre are moving to the right.

But no, the Liberals are still playing heads-up-the-fundament.

Not helped by past leaders, incidentally, who, with greater (Tony Abbott) or lesser (John Howard) degrees of moderation, are distancing from Pauline Hanson, warning against becoming One Nation-lite rather than moving towards the genuine conservatism/populism demanded by more and more voters and now best identified with the very same One Nation.

In Howard’s case, I fear he still sees Australian politics as they were at the time of his retirement. He seems not to have realised fully how much the world has changed and how little his beloved Liberal Party has kept up. Now, most voters know all about the UniParty. And about the fact that we are now in the territory of globalist leftism and all that implies. And who got us there.

Apart from Wilson, we also have the moderate Jane Hume up in leadership lights. So, that be two of the top four moderates from Victoria, the home of Deakinite (that is, dripping wet) liberalism and, looking at their record south of the Murray over about thirty years, also the home also of the absolute worst political incompetence. And electoral failure.

The top four are balanced by Claire Chandler, of course, one of the Liberals’ better representatives. (Like Matt Canavan in the Nats). All of which reminds us all that the Coalition (such that it is) is a political mob split right down the middle. This is NOT evidence of the “conservatives” prevailing.

The optics on stage also remind us of Damian Coory’s telling description of the Libs as a half kombucha, half chocolate milk. And the two do NOT mix. As Coory, host of The Other Side podcast, literally proved with an on-air taste test. Hence, I wonder wherein lies the optimism of those cheering the Liberals’ apparent “comeback”, with the rise of Angus Taylor.

It remains a coalition utterly divided. Their views last week remain their vies this week.

Early soundings on the ground in Farrer suggest that the Liberals have NOT been forgiven and that votes in Farrer are up for grabs.

Not a time, then, for dissing One Nation and its supporters and for failing to recant and to indicate a radical U-turn. Unlike Thatcher, the Liberals should be for turning. The complete 180 degrees, as it happens.

The soon-to-be-former member for Farrer, God love her, might well be a scapegoat for the Libs’ decline, but she was a symptom rather than a cause.

All in all, it is one thing for the political establishment, in all of its colours, squaring off against the racist Hanson and practising the tired, so-called retail politics of yesteryear, while utterly missing the new, vastly altered, big picture. In which whether there are good Muslims and how many of them there are is neither here nor there, but whether having on our shores a million Muslims whose leaders are mostly wedded both to the global intifada (aka hate speech) and to strategic Muslim colonialism is, overall, to our national advantage.

And where that issue is seen as part of a bigger, indeed, catastrophic error, that is, mass immigration, and where this is, in turn, sheeted home to the existing political establishment.

The Liberals of Tim the Teal Man and Jane Hume, of Alex Hawke and Photios, irrespective of who their leader is this week, have yet to learn the new basics, and have shown no real awareness of how far the country has moved in one direction and how much of its electorate has moved in the other.

If they don’t change soon, and radically, they will become and remain as much yesterday’s man as the Mountbatten-Windsor formerly known as Prince.

Paul Collits

22 February 2026