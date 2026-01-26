Students of Vatican II – and who isn’t? – will be familiar with the hermeneutic of continuity versus the hermeneutic of rupture debate.

Put simply, the former believe that Vatican II didn’t change things much for Catholic theology and the Church. It was BAU, with a few changes at the margins of faith and liturgy. Benedict XVI was an exemplar of this view. The latter think that there was a fundamental shift – many think, for the worse. To be fair, the rupture people can be divided into two groups. Traditionalists believe that the Church is now different, and not the better for the sweeping changing. Liberals think that, prior to Vatican II, the Church was a dark place, waiting to become enlightened.

The British historian, David Starkey, thinks that 1997 marked a point of rupture in British history. There was Britain pre-Tony Blair and his “slow burn French Revolution” and a fundamentally different Britain since. There is no hermeneutic of continuity for Starkey. And he is right. And he believes that Old Britain was okay, and that the new “cool Britannia” is a crock.

Observers like John Cleese (and many others) simply do not recognise today the country they once knew. John of Gaunt’s England is no more, despite the Barmy Army’s daily rendition of Jerusalem at the cricket. The rupture isn’t just about mass immigration. That has certainly changed the country. Anyone with eyes knows this. The rupture is also about ideology, institutional revolution and culture.

Antipodean scribblers are onto this debate as well. Australia is also prey to rupture. Has been ruptured. Perhaps here, it is harder to pinpoint the precise time of our own storming of the Bastille. The election of Gough Whitlam might well be a contender. Or Malcolm Fraser’s announcement that our new national policy was multiculturalism.

The Chinese heritage Bishop of Lismore, in a heartfelt, post-Bondi Christmas message to the faithful, said that “this isn’t the Australia that I grew up in”. Indeed, it isn’t.

The polymath Henry Ergas, speaking recently with John Anderson, stated that history is critical to our self-understanding. And we have lost a sense of history. Many have pointed this out.

On Ergas’s view, many newcomers, whether immigrants or young Australians, fail to understand that embracing our nation means not only understanding our present and future, but also our past. Our traditions. Why we are the way we are, as a result of our “lived experience”. You don’t have to agree with it all. But you need to know something of it, and to respect – a very popular word these days – the fact that people respect it. The people that came before still get a vote, as per Edmund Burke. A hermeneutic of continuity, as it were.

There are those who still fly the flag proudly, metaphorically speaking, as well as those who have huge flags actually flying from their Hiluxes. Who hesitate to see rupture, or at least hope that the rupture can be mended. Who, perhaps, echo Henry Ergas in an implied plea to remember our history and traditions. Here is Allan Myers, speaking as President of the Samuel Griffith Society:

2026 marks the 125th anniversary of the inauguration of the Commonwealth of Australia. The Constitution, the product of more than a decade of careful deliberation and public debate, was proclaimed on 1 January 1901 and the six self-governing colonies of Australia united to form one nation. This quasquicentennial of Federation is a significant opportunity to remind ourselves and our fellow Australians of how much we owe to the Constitution and our common law inheritance. Indeed, this is one of the chief purposes for which The Samuel Griffith Society was established on 1 January 1992. It is proper that, on Australia Day, we celebrate our nation’s unique history and heritage. Few nations can be said to have been as fortunate as Australia. In truth, we have been blessed to live in a society defined by freedom, tolerance and the rule of law. These boons must not be taken for granted, if Australia is to remain a truly prosperous nation. As our nation contends with how best to respond to the heinous terrorist attack committed last month in Bondi, we would do well to remember that freedom is our most precious inheritance.

Not too many of us even noticed that we were 125 years old on New Year’s Day, which some argue should be our national day.

(The very name Samuel Griffith – see also under Griffith University – is itself under attack from the wokesters for his alleged crimes, when Premier of Queensland, against Aborigines. James Cook University is also looking into changing its name).

Tony Abbott’s recently published history is a noble attempt to keep the flame flickering.

Peta Credlin thinks we are still “the greatest country on earth”.

Increasingly, such reminders of our national achievements strike you as nostalgia for a dim distant past. The “sounds of then”, as Ganggajang sang.

This WAS Aus-tra-lia.

Mark Steyn reminds us of our unofficial anthem, we come from the land down under. Penned by a Scotsman, no less. How many of the half or residents born overseas or having at least one parent born elsewhere have even heard of Men at Work? They certainly don’t come from the Land Down Under. In 2026, the year of our quasquicentennial, this is Aus-tra-lia.

(Steyn notes, too, that another of our unofficial anthems, Tie me Kangaroo Down, Sport, doesn’t get much airplay these days. Dear old Rolfie).

The replacement of our population for ideological reasons means, almost by definition, that our traditions and culture are lost, or at best parked on the sidelines. Hidden from view. In the hopes of our progressive elites, memory holed. That is what mass immigration at pace does. Fragmentation is a wonderful mechanism for carpet bombing the past. The marker, or one of them, of old Australia was unity. Exemplified by family, parish, town community, quiet but strong patriotism, soldiering under one flag and the gleeful handing on of the past. There were divisions that were strong, and those that have been exaggerated. The former include capital versus labour, and city versus country. The first of these has receded with the accretion of wealth across classes. The second, sadly, persists and has grown. Exaggerated divisions include the competition among states and the black versus white divide. Now, there is fragmentation everywhere, often manufactured as a means of destroying traditions like the family.

So much for replacing the population. The other half of the two-pronged attack on the Australia-that-was, prior to the rupture, is replacement of tradition with new-think. And executed through the education system with strategy and vigour. Make all the old bad. But also inculcate an unthinking, reflexive embrace of the new. A worship of innovation, that is shared, as it happens, between progressives of the right (libertarians) as well as progressives of the left.

David Starkey has spoken about neophilia. The idolising of the new. The neo-marxists and the iconoclasts and the wokesters and the cultural revolutionaries have connected with a generation that embraces the new. That have been taught to embrace it.

For new Australians and for new Australian adults, the past is, indeed, another country.

So, just as some Catholics today barely recognise a Church that is often woke from the pulpit, confused as a result of directives from Rome, barely able to see the Mass in what passes for kumbaya liturgy, publishes parish materials riven with secular ideology, Australians of a certain age and a disposition towards cherished traditions, even though they now are mere remnants, are at a loss as to explain what has happened to their beloved country.

For those who only see rupture, and not continuity, 26 January will probably be a day of sadness rather than euphoria. Despite the gallant efforts of the keepers of the nationalist flame.

With apologies to Ganggajang, out on the patio, we no longer sit, Resch’s in hand. We might get killed by a foreign shooter, or hit by a flying g-string from a gay parade, or bailed up by young geeks selling solar panel plans, or be visited by ten burly cops over a tweet under the new hate speech laws, or be forced to watch one of the endless, routinely approved marches by waves of Palestinian flag bearing goons.

All intent on reminding the innocent patio man that is no longer Aus-tra-lia.

Paul Collits

27 January 2026