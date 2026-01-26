PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GB's avatar
GB
13h

When Australia becomes a moslem country, 80 plus years from now ...or maybe sooner, the black fella will say .... 'I wish that white fella would come back'.

Reply
Share
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
16h

Another truthful piece Paul

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture