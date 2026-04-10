The endless John Howard has weighed in on the Ben Roberts-Smith matter.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/crime/gina-rinehart-raises-concerns-over-300m-war-crimes-case-against-ben-robertssmith-while-john-howard-defends-rule-of-law/news-story/aad5aff78886f33b1cdd29713ac7e233

Inevitably. Well, yes. After all, it was his Government that sent the BRS generation of soldiers off to a distant, foreign war that had the rare distinction of being both unjustified AND unwinnable. Two wars, to be exact.

And oh what a war it was, with all the elements of modern urban warfare, like friends who are really enemies, hand-to-hand combat, multiple sources of threat, VUCA world (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous) and where nothing is what it seems. A war where proven-to-be-brave heroes are thrown into crazy situations where split second decisions are needed to be made when not all the facts are apparent or known.

We saw it all once before, with the Viet Cong. The Lowy Institute notes (via AI search):

No Australian soldier was indicted, charged, or convicted of war crimes in Vietnam by Australian authorities. While allegations of misconduct surfaced, none resulted in criminal prosecutions for war crimes under Australian law, with serious accusations regarding Vietnam not leading to convictions.

Not a one. Interesting. Different times, then. The victim-blob didn’t exist then. War crimes? President Truman, anyone? See under Hiroshima. The British bombing of Dresden? Robert McNamara, the architect of Vietnam? LBJ? There are just and unjust wars, and just and unjust actions withing them. Perpetrators have always escaped the justice meted out by criminal courts within nations, Nuremberg notwithstanding. Luckily for them.

Mr Howard – as Cory calls him – believes that we should just let justice takes its cause, with BRS. In other words, shut up all you One Nation voters baying for blood. And not Ben’s. It is ironic that the man who gave us the Iran and Afghanistan wars and escaped all forms of accountability for those says that “no one is above the law”. True, but irrelevant here.

Others, like the overrated and mercifully retired Greg Craven, are banging on about something called “the rule of law”.

Chris Merritt has a more realistic take on the path ahead for BRS, and a far less sanguine view of our justice system and its troubling, modern context.

This country needs to come to terms with the fact that there is a real risk that Ben Roberts-Smith will not be given a fair trial. This would be the worst possible outcome – far worse than having a decorated former soldier convicted on five charges of war crime murder. If we cannot provide a fair trial for Roberts-Smith it would shake confidence in the justice system and send a terrible signal to those in the military as well as potential recruits. That outcome is not inevitable. But the judge who presides over his trial will face an immense task in ensuring it does not lead to injustice. The risk arises from two factors: the extreme delay in bringing charges over what Roberts-Smith is alleged to have done in Afghanistan, and the unprecedented volume of prejudicial media coverage.

https://ruleoflawaustralia.com.au/commentary/justice-system-on-trial-as-ben-roberts-smith-faces-historic-war-crime-charges/

But there is far more to this story than the trial problems. It concerns target practice, and I do not mean rifles and wars. There are people who you just know the victim-blob will come after. BRS is one. The playbook is familiar. And “justice” has very little to do with it. Here is the ten-stage process:

· First, create a moral panic. Child sex abuse. War crimes. Racism in liberal arts colleges. Groping in the creative arts.

· Second, blame someone. An individual, eventually, but first a group. Priests. Soldiers. War criminals. Alpha males. White people. Racist politicians. Racist academics. Deplorables. Covid sceptics. Pariah countries. Think Israel, of course. Whatever.

· Third, enlist an army of right-thinking types. Often rich white women. Lisa Wilkinson, say. They now have their own political home, the Teals.

· Fourth, put the army to work as part of the fact checking industrial complex. Scour the histories of targets to find gold. It is called offence archeology. Use loaded language to set the narrative. “War crimes” will get your attention. It will get embedded in the story. Use big name “journalists”. Get a book published if possible, to help create a narrative for the court of public opinion. The exemplar here is Louise Milligan and her then publishing buddy, Louise Adler. Oh, and not to mention Chris Masters, who hunted BRS in his books, Flawed Hero and No Front Line. Before the trial comes the book. If not a book, then a series of articles. Kate McClymont fits the bill. Just ask Alan Jones or Craig McLachlan. Not just accused but tried before the trial.

· Fifth, find a willing victim to “come forward”. And use allies to reward her (mostly) and him (very occasionally). George Pell’s complainant was found a job in Tasmania after the kerfuffle, courtesy of the awful Simon Overland, once-upon-a-time head of VicPol. Brittany Higgins was super-platformed.

· Sixth, use the media, including, and now especially, social media, to create a “campaign”. Think Channel Nine and BRS. Police, please leak to the media so that the perp can be captured on film being arrested. Always works, that one. VicPol traditionally takes gold at the corrupt cops Olympics, but the AFP now run by girly-pops with more medals that BRS

· Seventh, campaign as if your life depended on it. The victim-blob NEVER gives up. Just ask Craig McLachlan (again). More on Craig anon. These campaigns can go on for years and years.

· Eighth, use lawfare and “official channels” mercilessly. See under priest-chasing legal eaglets, like Vivian Waller. It helps to have judges and magistrates like Belinda Wallington on the bench. Where possible, get the Government to hold a Royal Commission or similar costly and useless inquiry, just to keep the narrative going and gain the benefit of media-led feedback loops.

· Ninth, use technology mercilessly. Technology is the friend of the would-be tyrant.

· Tenth, hope against hope that the target, if he gets off, will go you for defamation. Think Bruce Lehrmann who sought defamation relief following the befuddling efforts of the risible Judge Lee. Or Fr John Fleming. Or Craig McLachlan. Or Geoffrey Rush. It is a decidedly mixed outcome and a risky road to justice.

This is the victim-blob ecosystem.

As I say, justice has very little to do with it. Today, we are living in the era of hollow justice. Compromised justice. Corrupted justice. The justice system to which the likes of Howard and Craven appeal no longer exists. They are fighting the last war. Well, they are sitting out the last war.

So, who is the victim-blob, then?

They are activists. They instinctively link with the victim class. They are typically leftists. They absolutely hate the oppressor class, and have decided that the road to redemption lies in picking off exemplars of the oppressor class. They have already claimed the commanding heights of what is left of the liberal order. Now they are coming for the oppressors of the ancient regime. Those who got away with it, prior to the revolution. They are often angry women. Misandrists. Most of the bad folks are men, after all. Mopping up operations.

Recently, Andrew Gold discussed the hierarchy of victimhood with Michael Murphy. They played the “Oppression Olympics”.

I don’t know whether the “victim” of a war crime trumps a white trannie or a black male heterosexual or a gay Gazan. We do know that feminists lost out to trannies. And we do know that everyone who can claim to be a victim WILL get a guernsey with the incredibly focused and well-resourced team victim-blob. Especially if and where the “victim” is a “victim” of an identified enemy of victimhood. A capital P Perpetrator.

It was redolent of the old joke about land rights for gay whales. (Actually, I am partial to fighting for the rights of both heterosexual and homosexual whales, especially when offshore windfarms are involved).

For a full book length treatment of how all this came about, see Bruce Bawer’s The Victims’ Revolution (2012).

Bettina Arndt is one who fights for targets of the victim-blob justice ecosystem. Like the aforementioned Craig McLachlan.

Craig McLachlan under siege - YouTube

Bettina reports on life for Craig after he WON his criminal case, heard by (of all people) the aforementioned Belinda Wallington. Life for the not-guilty doesn’t get easier. You still have a career and a reputation to recover after all the mud-slinging.

Late last year Craig was due to be back on stage in a comedy called Cluedo, appearing alongside some other well-known actors. All was going well and then an actress called Queenie Van Der Sandt took it upon herself to wreak havoc. She took to social media to declare she was “shocked and disheartened” that Craig had landed a major role. Naturally, the online mob roared in, bullied the rest of the cast for daring to share a stage with him, and made life so toxic that the producer — displaying all the backbone of a wet paper towel —caved and booted Craig out. These so-called powerful men who run showbiz in Australia don’t have spines — they have white flags. They once fawned over the Gold Logie star actor but now they cower, terrified they’ll be next on the mob’s menu. So, Craig was forced to step aside from Cluedo, but the feminist outrage brigade has also had a go at bullying regional theatres which have been hosting his two-man show – Six String Stories, featuring Craig on guitar, singing, telling funny stories. It’s a great evening and is proving very popular.

(100) Craig McLachlan under siege - Bettina Arndt

Queenie Van Der Sandt! There you go. You don’t let up on the hunt just because the trial went south. Prosecution followed by persecution. Rinse and repeat.

Which brings up the other thing that the victim-blob relies on. That is the supine behaviour of the scum bags who should be standing up for the targets and against the blob. Let’s call this the fear-of-being-the-next-target syndrome.

There was a recent example of this when the Crikey-Guardian class came for an academic who had dared to speak at a rally celebrating Australia’s British heritage and opposing the mass immigration that dilutes that heritage. Not a hugely controversial thing to be doing, especially in these days of One Nation ascendancy and the now widespread (and entirely justified) questioning of open borders policies and woke enforcement across many of our public and corporate institutions. Six months after the Guardian class “demanded” a public reaction/statement from the academic’s employer, a Catholic liberal arts college, this academic has now resigned. A sadly familiar trajectory. Fear-of-being-the-next-target syndrome is real and is everywhere. This is precisely how they win. And keep winning.

Karen Espiner, the star-lawyer-wife of Christian Porter, himself a victim of the mob-blob, is said to be on the BRS legal team. He will need all the expertise he can get, and financial support from the heroes of the piece, Kerry Stokes and Gina Rinehart, for the reasons outlined by Chris Merritt, and following a campaign lasting over a decade.

Apart from the potentially massive injustice possibly coming BRS’s way, it is important to see the context and the patterns. And the backstory. How did we get here? To a place where (for example) heroic soldiers in the (terribly messy) field are subject to the rules of the global human rights bureaucracy.

The indefatigable Unbekoming has done it again, bringing up the work of Luc Lelievre on the silent drift of Western institutions.

For more than a century, modern thinkers have tried to understand why societies so often fail to see the world as it is. Gustave Le Bon argued that crowds respond not to facts but to images charged with emotion. Walter Lippmann refined the idea, showing that individuals navigate the world through “pictures in the mind”—simplified representations that stand in for complex realities. Edward Bernays transformed this insight into a practical doctrine, demonstrating how public opinion could be shaped, organized, and managed through the careful engineering of symbols. George Orwell warned that such techniques, once institutionalized, could culminate in the systematic manipulation of reality itself. At the same time, Hannah Arendt showed how, under these conditions, the faculty of judgment can erode, leaving individuals unable to distinguish truth from narrative. Later thinkers extended the analysis from individuals to institutions. C. Wright Mills mapped how power concentrates in organizational structures that increasingly operate at a distance from ordinary experience. James C. Scott revealed how states simplify the world to make it administratively legible, often losing sight of the very realities they seek to govern. Judith Shklar, for her part, emphasized how vulnerability and institutional failure shape the moral landscape of modern democracies. Across these traditions runs a common thread: human beings do not respond directly to reality, but to mediated representations shaped by perception, emotion, and social context. Nevertheless, the contemporary problem is no longer limited to how reality is perceived or distorted. The deeper question is what happens when institutions themselves cease to correct their own representations — when signals of error persist, yet fail to produce revision. This is not a crisis of misinformation, but a crisis of non‑response: a growing gap between what institutions register and what they are still capable of acting upon. People are still free to speak—but no longer able to change anything.

A pretty good and succinct summary of our decline. And, incidentally, a good explanation of why narrative creation and control is so important to those who seek to rule us and to punish what they take to be the crimes of their version of the bad guys. The people THEY think hold the power. The power over victims everywhere. Like BRS. George Pell. Alan Jones. Craig McLachlan. Christian Porter. And a hundred others, less famous but no less targeted by those who really do have the power now.

When the core institutions fray, and when the moral compass of a society dissolves on the altar of relativism, there comes a vacuum that is readily filled by those who use raw power to achieve their goals. Using raw power is the first refuge of bullies. And not all bullies use fists.

We are witnessing the very development of which Lelievre speaks so eloquently. It shows up everywhere now, on a daily basis. It has become routinised. I have merely scratched the surface.

The highly proactive activist class rarely sleeps, seeks out and identifies victims and targets, recruits widely, infiltrates narrative-defining institutions, and leaves nothing on the playing field. And they render proper justice inoperative. While old timers who only see before them yesterday’s justice system and “proper” rules of engagement, where everyone plays fair, look on, meekly. And those who should be defending the wrongly accused stay too silent, too often, for our own good.

Paul Collits

10 April 2026