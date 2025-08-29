The ruling class seldom bothers with grumpy old protesters. The template was set by ScoMo when a million cranky, locked-upped Covid refuseniks marched on Canberra a few years back. They were greeted by … silence.

It was surreal. To those of us with the remnants of a democratic sensibility.

The UniParty operates best by denying its own existence. Like MI 5. And by getting its operatives in the field, the 00 team, to do the dirty work of creating enemies and destroying them. During Covid, there were any number of field operatives. Like Jack the Insider at Murdoch’s The Daily Vaccinator, aka The Australian. There were many others. When the ruling class owns all the key institutions, finding useful idjits is pretty easy.

This week, the ruling class even has a useful Muslim cricketer on the team.

The tactics are familiar. Tar all dissidents with the same brush. Haul out the cliched epithets. Cookers. Conspiracy theorists. (The CIA should be getting royalties for that one). Anti vaxxers (of course). Best of all … far right!

Ever since Covid, simple silence has sufficed. Declare without words, “Covid exceptionalism is over”. The move on/memory hole play. It worked. We had an election in 2022, and it was politics as normal. Covid tyranny simply wasn’t an issue. Never even mentioned. ScoMo was dispatched on other, non-Covid grounds. He was a non-achieving goose.

We moved seamlessly to Covid Albo. This was Australia’s great missed opportunity to punish Covid criminals. We did not take it. The one million Canberra convoy constituency simply dissolved. It needed a Nigel Farage type figure at the helm. And it didn’t have one.

This was peak UniParty. Textbook.

When something works, don’t change it up. And the UniParty has the advantage, unique in modern history, of having a compliant, ignorant, permanently distracted, clueless, midwit electorate at its beck and call.

They have even doubled down, post-Covid. Pandemic planning. WHO treaties. Digital ID. Online safety laws. Policing the internet. E-Safety fascism.

It is good work if you can get it.

Until this week. The natives seem restless, and need to be put down. The fascists from central casting in Canberra have deployed resources to castigate the anti-mass immigration protesters, to paint them as racists (of course) and to appeal to centrist Aussies as migrant loving types. To remind them of their embedded fealty to ethnic restaurants while ignoring the no go areas and foreign speaking enclaves that now define our cities.

Because …

The dissidents are again on the march, literally. Perhaps they are motivated by their patriotic, flag-raising brothers in the UK.

For a very good summary of the state of contemporary Britain and the backstory, see David Starkey on fire.

Tommy Robinson warns Australia of the turbulent times ahead.

Perhaps this week’s renewed attack on the dissidents is convergent opportunism on the part of the Aussie elites. Never letting a crisis go to waste. They even have a cop killing sovereign citizen in their sights. Bingo! This is gold for the rulers. Gold! A cookers’ march coming up. A “far right” cop killer in the mix.

What else to do? Wheel out the attack force.

The elites have been engaged this week in narrative construction, in scene setting. Before the Sunday evens, set the scene. God knows, the governing classes have the endless resources to choreograph the whole thing. Bring out the State Premiers. They are useless for everything else.

Here is Roger Cook, who, I gather, is the Premier of Western Australia:

WA Premier Roger Cook has slammed attendees of the upcoming ‘March for Australia’ rally, saying: “if you’re seeking to demonise migration to Australia, then you’re driving an agenda of hate and division.”

I wonder what Roger thought all the terrorist-adjacent folks on the Sydney Harbour Bridge a few short weeks back were up to. Perhaps “kill the Jews” chants might be seen by some as a little divisive. N’est-ce pas?

Here is the inevitable Teal, on the case:

Teal MP Allegra Spender says she’s concerned about the upcoming ‘March for Australia’ rallies, and suggests that instead of protesting against mass immigration, people should “write to your local MP and explain why you’re concerned.”

Write to your MP! Gosh. That is bound to have impact. As David Starkey and Brendan O’Neill agreed, people are taking to the streets because they believe (correctly) that all other, previously conventional avenues of protest have proved utterly useless. Like writing to your MP. Especially a Teal MP.

The political class was silent on the march across the bridge where thousands of useful, fired up infidels excoriated Israel for defending itself against terrorists. No drama. No problem getting a protest permit from a goon-woke judge.

But when Australians wanting to end the mass immigration scam want to vent, well, all political hell breaks loose. It is reminiscent of the two-tier policing in Britain. Raise a Palestinian or a Pakistani flag? Go for it! Raise the St George Cross? Councils not known for their efficiency are out on the streets pulling them down. Having invited the mass migrant invasion, I guess we cannot easily admit it was a willing capitulation, driven by whitey guilt and post-modernism. Just be nice to them. Multi culti!

Perhaps the actors employed to disrupt Moira Deeming on Spring Street (Melbourne) will be called out again, to stir things up. A few neo-Nazis are always good for narrative building.

So long as no one thinks our leaders are being leaderly on this. They perceive, correctly, that the average Joe in the street is pissed off with them. And have no other avenue for expressing democratic displeasure other than to take to the Aussie streets. Time for UniParty pushback. It isn’t sophisticated. But they know it works, in the face of a supine populace. No one with a mainstream voice will call it out. They are safe.

Never has the divide between the people and their revolutionary ideologue-rulers been so clearly revealed to be unbridgeable. All led by avuncular, three-term Albo.

Paul Collits

29 August 2025