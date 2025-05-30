PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
loubee's avatar
loubee
11h

Despicable grubs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
12h

Neville Wran uncorrupt? Is that a joke?

Gladys is of Armenian parentage and Joe Hockey's father was too, original name Hokeidonian - they're good friends.

Politics always seems incomprehensible to me. As I never look at the media I appreciate your column even if I can only make limited sense of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture