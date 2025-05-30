The non-event that is the Liberal Party still seems to be THE story in Australian politics. Even as three term Albo continues going about his quiet Marxist revolution, for which he thinks he has a mandate.

A landslide without a mandate, mate. And don’t forget that.

The well-informed Nick Cater has been writing about this week’s non-event, the appointment by Sussan with three s’s of a shadow ministry. A shadow cabinet so shadowy as to be operating in almost total darkness. Not to mention the apparent formalisation of a new non-coalition of the unwilling. He says:

The tension between the Liberal modernisers and conservatives that overshadowed three terms in government lay dormant under Dutton. Not any more.

Calling the wets “modernisers” seems to me to be bordering on the too-kind. But we can let that pass.

The shape of Ley’s shadow ministry was well summarised by The Spectator’s Terry Barnes in his Morning Double Shot.

The federal Coalition is a thing again. The paper was signed yesterday, and the announcement Sussan Ley’s shadow ministry announcement soon followed. And what a shadow ministry it is. Stuffed with wets and factional allies. Good people – not just conservatives or Angus Taylor backers – demoted or dumped. Good people promoted to portfolios mismatched with their skills and expertise. Other good people not promoted quickly or high enough. Two former Nationals leaders left in the freezer. Matt Canavan declining so he can lead the fight against Net Zero that his leaders won’t. With the bad blood after the Coalition’s abortive split not going away anytime soon, it’s a frontbench for an insecure leadership that gives itself eighteen months at most to perform or die.

Source: The Spectator Morning Double Shot, 29 May 2025.

This week’s non-event only makes sense in the context of the Liberal wets’ successful efforts before the election to defenestrate Pierre Dutton. Running dead, head office “bungles”, Jacinta Price, the Nats, Littleprick and all that. It looks very much like the Libs are still running dead, so long as the “right” people get to keep control of the thing.

Nick Cater mentioned two names in his dissection of the recent Liberal power plays that rang familiar and caught my attention. Both belong to a pair of factional unflushables of whom most Australians (other than readers here) would never have heard.

These two – Hawke and Photios – seem still to run the Liberal Party, judging by the machinations involved in constructing the shadow ministry. And by Hawke, I decidedly do not mean Bob, one of the nation’s better prime ministers. It is one of life’s minor travesties that Alex Hawke shares his name.

Hawke II is the guy who had Novak Djokovic deported in 2022 for not taking ScoMo’s lethal jibba-jab.

Because D-joker might have become a “talisman” for anti-vaxxers down under. Well, he was a hero to those of us who avoided the kill-shot, but we didn’t need to wear his presence like some old good luck charm.

(In ejecting possibly the greatest tennis player of all time from our shores, Hawke will go down the plug hole of history with his former ministerial colleagues, Barnaby Joyce, who will be most remembered for ejecting Johnny Depp’s dogs, and Karen Andrews, who sent the wonderful Katie Hopkins packing for cracking jokes about our Covid fascism. I don’t know much about Depp’s dogs, but in each of the other two cases, the ejectee far surpasses the ejector in class and achievement).

Yes, Alex Hawke is still around. Unflushable. Pulling strings for sock puppets.

Michael Photios runs a political mates consultancy and makes phone calls to ministers for his clients to get favourable decisions done. The going rate is $25,000 for two calls, I am reliably advised. Or it was some years back. Perhaps the going rate has gone up in line with Albo’s inflation. Presumably, Photios’s consultancy clients now routinely include wind farm and solar farm types.

Photios, once (appropriately) dubbed “the love rat”, a mate of (another career non-achiever) Michael Kroger’s and Christopher “the mincing poodle” Pyne’s, having seen Dutton off, set up the post-election lunch on 4 May (per Cater) to re-organise the Liberals’ future. Unflushable.

It is unknown (perhaps not unknown to Nick) whether Albo’s chief climate operative, Black Hand member, LINO and former Photios acolyte Matt Kean, was also a lunch attendee. Or the re-elected hero, the Gay Blade of Goldstein. May the fourth be with them!

Hilariously, the goons at The Saturday Paper seem to think, or at least want to pretend for their leftard readers, that it is Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin who control the Liberals.

Alas, these two never did. And still don’t. If they have been attempting to, they have certainly been doing a crap job of it. We all know where the fantasy-suggestion that they are would have come from.

Back to reality.

If the events of this week past seem a little familiar to those with longish memories and a more-than-passing knowledge of the politics of the Rum Corps State, well, there is a reason for that.

Sussan Ley bears more than a passing political resemblance to one Gladys the Unspellable. Okay, not as ugly (in every sense) and not Macedonian. Ley was born in Kano, Nigeria, to British parents. Both are “moderates” (another let-off-lightly euphemism), both are women – big tick for the feminists among us – both see the future of the Liberal Party in their own images, a long way from Menzies’ and Howard’s “broad church” coalition. And a long way from the aspirations of their Party’s members and voters.

Here is the thing. Gladys’s first ministry (in 2017) was personally picked by Michael Photios. Just like Ley’s in 2025. Like the late Labor Senator Mal Colston, Alex Hawke is a factional quisling. He used to be a right winger in Macquarie Street and the mentee of a socially conservative guy called David Clarke. Then Hawke saw his opportunity for greatness, and a seat in Canberra. He spilt his then-faction. He did deals with Photios (of the dominant NSW left), and has been doing them ever since. Basically, to ensure their own longevity as factional warlords.

Only, unlike Robert Ray and Graham Richardson of Labor legend, who were nasty and the perpetrators of truly ugly deeds but who at least were massively successful electorally, these two couldn’t organise a root in a brothel. So to speak. They certainly cannot organise the basics of election campaigns or getting the Liberals into government. Oh, wait a minute, that isn’t always their aim. They just excel in creating nondescript, irrelevant shadow cabinets and getting the odd Teal-impersonator into a city seat.

They (Hawke II and Photios) are both still in situ. Very much so. Hawke is apparently Sussan Ley’s numbers man. He did the same job for Scotty from Marketing. He again prospers.

Alex Hawke, who was numbers man for Scott Morrison, and has played that role for Ley, becomes shadow minister for industry and innovation as well as manager of opposition business in the House of Representatives.

A good return for Alex, given his priorities. That is, himself and his faction.

And what have these self-absorbed swamp dwellers achieved for the country? Well, the final Senate count is now in. Labor and the Greens do NOT need any other support to get legislation through the Upper House. Sky News says the Senate cross bench is “irrelevant”. That includes One Nation’s four and Ralph Babet, reduced to being inquisitive in committees and making great speeches of little consequence. (Gerard Rennick is gone, sadly).

Not great reading and not a pretty legacy for those who conspired to engineer Dutton’s and the Liberals’ ignominious defeat. We shouldn’t forget, too, that the behind-closed-doors machinations of the Liberal wets and their careerist fellow travelers are not just disenfranchising the one third of voters who have abandoned the legacy parties and have gone elsewhere – non-voters, informal voters and voters for alt-parties – but they are also disenfranchising probably two thirds of their own Liberal voters. Those who are well to the right of those who have engineered a reverse takeover of their party. Those who still (unaccountably) have blind faith in the principles that once underpinned their party of choice, or perhaps simply see them as less-worse than Labor and the Greens.

But you have got to admire the sheer fully-formedness of the perfectly vertically AND horizontally integrated Photios/Hawke business model. All beautifully insider/elitist, with little if any nodding either to Laschian rationality or virtue.

Let alone any sense of democracy. Not even a whiff of recognition of the popular will. They are a corrupt cartel. Here are the core elements of the model:

· Seize factional control.

· Rig all the pre-selections.

· Factionally control who gets promoted to the ministry.

· Get the Premier/Prime Minister/Opposition leader you have engineered into that position to put in your own people.

· Then, when they are ministers, get paid for putting vested interests in touch with them, knowing they owe you for their entire grubby career.

· Oh, finally, get the other factional leaders (like Hawke II) to join the in-house mutual benefits club.

· You even get your globalist policies, to the extent you have the remotest interest in policy outcomes, implemented. Net zero, anyone? Renewables? Mass immigration? Public health run by the WHO? Compulsory clot-shots.

Everyone’s a winner, baby, and that’s no lie. Not quite, though. Party members are not winners. Men of merit not promoted – the women generally (though not always) get promoted, irrespective of merit – are not winners. The voters are not winners.

Damian Coory of The Other Side says the Liberal Party, these days, is an admixture of kombucha and chocolate milk.

No, they don’t mix. Two parties in one? The differences between the two tribes are now about really important things. There is no common ground on the issues that matter to the base and to the oft-mentioned forgotten people of Menzies’ imagination.

The Liberals are a busted flush, to repeat myself. But as the great (and non-corrupt, according to the excellent Milton Cockburn) Neville Wran used to say, if something is worth announcing, it is worth announcing seven times.

But Coory’s analysis is only part of the story. It is kombucha and chocolate milk, sure, but run by the kombucha makers. Those who drink chocolate milk – country people, workers, farmers, ordinary traditionally minded folks from what their critics would call “Little Australia” – need not apply under the current fat controllers.

Apologies to fans of Thomas the Tank Engine.

To finally get rid of the unflushables, those in the Liberal Party with an inkling of nous and spine and an eye to the future of Oz democracy will simply have to press the button on the Caroma Uniset II a little more firmly.

They are yet to figure out how.

Paul Collits

30 May 2025