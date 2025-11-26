It is now six years since it all began.

Well, at least October-November 2019 was the “towards zero” moment. Those familiar with Agatha Christie’s oeuvre will get the reference. A character in the book of the same name, old Mr Treves, posited the theory that detective stories get it wrong by placing the murder at the start. They forget the backstory. The murder should come at the end, certainly a planned murder.

As Covid was. A serial killing by global elites, on a massive – indeed, unprecedented – scale. The plandemic, a term first used by now mainstreams conspiracy theorists, was decades in the making. Bill gates, David Rockefeller and fellow Good Club members were hatching it 2009. Many would place its roots much, much earlier than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/may/31/new-york-billionaire-philanthropists

What happened in late 2019? There were two things.

One was the first outbreak of Covid in Wuhan, courtesy of a “lab leak” driven (mainly) by two Americans, Ralph Baric and Tony Fauci, at an Institute they part-funded and whose work they shaped.

The second was a seemingly innocent “scenario building” event called Event 201, starring the Gates Foundation and a thing called CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Event 201 wrote the playbook for global Covid governance. They gave is the lockdowns, the vaccines the tyranny, the brutal policing, the fear generation, and the fiscal incontinence.

Most Covid anniversaries start around February each year. That is three months too late.

For most of the world, Covid is a blur and/or a bit of a yawn. It is a carefully engineered yawn.

Which brings us to two recent happenings that exemplify two fundamentally different worlds, post-Covid.

The first is the second of (apparently) several published reports of an Inquiry into Covid responses in Britain. The so-called Hallett Inquiry, named after the (inevitably female) Baroness Hallett who has chaired the thing. Heather Hallett is a septuagenarian, retired judge who has been determined to not ask hard questions and find honest answers. The ruling class absolutely MUST live life as if conspiracies didn’t exist. There are three ways the elites do this, on top of the broad insults of dissidents and the Orwellian memory holing that has become routine. These specifically relate to inquiries:

· Limit the terms of reference;

· Make the inquiry about “lockdowns” and not vaccines;

· Make it all about “learning’, not admitting.

That way, it all remains within the sharply delineating “mistakes were made” boundaries. They build a wall.

If any naïve Covid dissident thought that self-reflection (and, perhaps, guilt) by the governing class would finally bring about Covid justice, surely the Hallett Inquiry has ended that. (Yes, I realise that the US Senate, led by the likes of Ron Johnson and Rand Paul, are still plugging away). The Brownstone Institute, along with TCW, one of the true Covid heroes of the alt-media, has been looking at Hallett. Here is Roger Bate:

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has finally released the core political chapters of its long-awaited report. After nearly three years of hearings, millions of documents, and tens of millions of pounds spent on legal fees, the conclusion is now unmistakably clear. They’ve learned nothing, as I detail in my latest research. Worse, they may not want to learn. The Inquiry’s structure, its analytical frame, even its carefully curated narrative all point in the same direction: away from the possibility that Britain’s pandemic response was fundamentally misguided, and toward the politically safer claim that ministers simply “acted too late.” On November 20, 2025, Jay Bhattacharya captured this perfectly in a single sentence on X: “Fact check; not locking down at all (like Sweden) would have saved lives in UK. Hard to believe how much money the UK spent on its sham covid inquiry.” That tweet was provocative—but it was also accurate in its diagnosis of the Inquiry’s deeper pathologies.

https://brownstone.org/articles/theyve-learned-nothing-because-that-would-expose-too-much/

Yes, that’s right. The biggest mistake made by the then Tory UK Government was … not to lockdown earlier! The issues ignored number in the dozens. Vaccine deaths and injuries and excess deaths, to name two.

The cost of this farce? A further two hundred million pounds has been hosed up against the Covid wall.

My TCW colleague, Bruce Newsome, sums up his own review of Hallett:

The Covid Report is so deficient it’s farcical.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-covid-report-is-so-deficient-its-farcical/

Other observers have noted the limitations of the British inquiry. And not just this week. Iain Davis said in 2023:

Believing that the COVID-19 inquiry will reveal anything even remotely “real” is like trusting the outcome of internal police investigations into deaths in police custody. It is like asking Crippin to review food safety standards or requesting Tony Blair investigate war crimes. It is beyond ridiculous.

The London Telegraph has been active as well:

What should we do if there is another pandemic? That is the question Baroness Hallett’s Covid inquiry was supposed to answer, but critics say that after two years and £200m of taxpayers’ money, it has told us nothing we didn’t already know.



That is largely due to the fact that the inquiry never set out to quantify the human cost of wrecking the economy with lockdowns, meaning Lady Hallett will not offer any assessment of whether the long-term consequences of lockdowns outweighed any short-term benefits.



Prof Carl Heneghan, director of the University of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, has told The Telegraph that the inquiry is so wide of the mark that it should be stopped and recalibrated immediately.



He is not alone. Prof Simon Wood, a statistician from the University of Edinburgh, suggests that the total number of life years lost because of the long-term economic scarring from lockdowns could eventually dwarf the number of life years lost to Covid itself, a scenario that has not been considered by the inquiry.

But these people are making it all and only about lockdowns. Falling for the oldest trick in the book. Yet more halfwayism. If you aren’t upfront about the unnecessary, ineffective and dangerous faux-vaccines, you are simply not keeping up. You are collaborating with the biggest cover-up of the biggest crime ever perpetrated by governments, at the behest of bad global actors and aided and abetted at home by the universities – with their ridiculous modelling and grant funds – the Covid-obsessed and biased media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Big Pharma, the corporates and their HR departments, the dumb-arsed bureaucrats, the evil CHOs, the never-to-be-forgiven mainline churches and the working journalists, who forgot everything about doing their jobs. Quite the Covid cadre. The plandemic’s foot soldiers. All in thrall of the defining ideology of the modern state, safetyism, which, these days, justifies just about everything they do to us.

The Off Guardian, of conspiratorial mindset, was heroic and inevitably accurate during Covid, and, not surprisingly, saw the Hallett Inquiries latest report as “predictable”.

The full report is over seven hundred and fifty pages across two volumes, a Tolstoy novel of irrelevance. This is the point of formal inquiries, months of quasi-meaningless testimony whose only purpose is to eat up time until the public memory has faded, then lend verisimilitude to the pre-written revisionist conclusion. … Lockdowns didn’t save lives, they weren’t designed to save lives, and more or heavier lockdowns would have been worse not better. That is irrefutable. … At the press conference announcing the findings Baroness Hallett, chair of the inquiry, also hailed the vaccine programme as a “remarkable achievement”. The most absurd claim is that the four governments of the UK “did not take the pandemic seriously enough until it was too late”. That is pure revisionism. The end goal was the report, now published. Which will be cited far more than it is ever read, and will be the primary tent-pole argument supporting quicker and harder lockdowns when the next fake “pandemic” hits. Anyway, that’s module two done. There are eight more to go apparently.

Quick Take…The Covid Inquiry’s (Incredibly Predictable) Findings – OffGuardian

The Off G gets closest to the truth of it all.

Of course, Australia had its own sham inquiry, conducted (inevitably) by three women. It reported just over a year ago.

https://www.pmc.gov.au/news/covid-19-response-inquiry-final-report#:~:text=The%20inquiry%2C%20led%20by%20independent,the%20event%20of%20future%20pandemics.

Equally useless, equally committed to avoiding the real issues, equally owned by the political class. Not even a limited hangout.

Which brings us to the other post-Covid world, for whose exposition we can thank that Aussie Covid hero and editor of A Sense of Place magazine, John Stapleton, and a playright and historian, Michael Gray Griffith, who has written a riveting book, Goodbye Road, about the “lived experience” during Covid of Australia’s tyrannical regimes.

https://asenseofplacemagazine.com/the-long-drive-goodbye-road/

This piece is an extract from the book, which can be purchased here:

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/1763884538

John Stapleton says:

“Australia, Land of the FREE, just as long as you do as you’re told. “ ~Mgg In the darkest days of Covid, one writer hit the road, traveling from town to town to capture the raw stories of everyday Australians. The cost of this journey was steep. Michael Gray Griffith, not only captured an alternative history to the mainstream narrative but also became one of our country’s most censored voices. This is a collection of his ‘on the road’ essays. “Michael Gray Griffith is Australia’s leading contemporary historian. He is the founder of the collective Cafe Locked Out. His stunning work documents not just the national derangement which overtook Australia during the Covid era, when the country became notorious internationally for having the worst response to the so-called “pandemic” of anywhere on Earth, but the way a nation once renowned for its easy going character became an authoritarian cesspit. Thousands of Australians endured government censorship during the Covid era, many were forced to have a “vaccine” they did not want in order to keep their employment, and many thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to go along with the government’s outrageous mandates. Michael received a ten year ban on Facebook and YouTube for daring to go against the government narrative. To this day not one Australian mainstream media outlet covers the outrageous collusion between the government and American based big tech companies to censor the sincere, genuine, authentic voices of Australian citizens.”

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/1763884538

Yes, a ten-year ban on social media. You read that right. Mark Steyn was sacked from the endlessly disappointing GB News for similarly exposing state Covid crimes. He and Naomi Wolf then lost their case in the British High Court of that dismissal. Griffith should have been Australian of the Year. Instead, the Covid Tsar Brett Sutton was made Victorian of the Year. (At least Brett still gets abused in the street. Good).

My friend Richard Kelly has reviewed Griffith’s book at The Spectator.

I don’t want to forget, but it hurts when I remember. Yet here we are … we’re on Goodbye Road, as Michael Gray Griffith calls it, in a collection of essays of the same name, edited by John Stapleton. The essays document the deeply personal and tragic stories of the outcasts of the Covid era, told to him directly during his travels around the country. These include interviews with people the media never find, articulating the hardships of the consequences of the government responses to the hysteria of the day. Consequences which will never find their way back to anything resembling sorrow, remorse, contrition or apology from the perpetrators of these monstrous injustices.

Kelly urges us all to read these stories and this book. Why?

The early protests in Melbourne are described firsthand, a narrative that was twisted when portrayed on the nightly news. The author was arrested and injured by a rubber bullet at the Shrine of Remembrance. We learn of the author’s journey from confusion to bemusement at the weird developments like elbow handshakes and the sudden appearance of hand sanitizer everywhere. Surreal moments caught the irrepressible spark of light that is humanity, pushing back against the darkness of the day – a dancer under a streetlamp providing an invisible audience a glimmer of hope. The stories are about freedom, fundamentally. What does it mean, how do we keep it, and what are we prepared to do to defend it? What are we to make of a grandmother shoved to the ground and pepper-sprayed to her face? Or a man from Perth trying, but failing, to get to Brisbane to visit his elderly parents, Hungarian migrants? People who lost their job, detectives encouraged to retire, the convoy to Canberra, reflections on hope, and suspended doctors. Dead and paralysed sons unable to be transported home because of border closures, transplant candidates denied until vaxed. Take your pick, the stories are vivid. Among the stories are essays of hope and vision for what Australia was, might have been, and might yet be. Reflections on manliness and men, on Australian-ness, on courage. These essays are an important artefact in the history of the Covid era. (Emphasis added).

https://www.spectator.com.au/2025/11/goodbye-road-by-michael-gray-griffith/

“I don’t want to forget” … Indeed. Yes, it all really happened. A great line and a great review of Griffith’s blockbuster.

So, the official family self-exonerates, AND silences those who speak truth to Covid power. This is the double whammy of those who we willingly elect to govern us (election after election), and their puppeteers.

The sixty per cent have some work to do, catching up-wise. Given the thoroughness of the memory holing undertaken by the criminal state and its accomplices, who can blame the sixty per cent? Covid-wise, they are Rumsfeldian. They don’t what they don’t know. And yet, even if they did know the half of it, would many of them care? Would the exclaim, like Andrew Gold often does at Heretics, “bloody hell!” Or will they just go “6-7”?

This is the state’s other, Huxleyian strategy. Bombard the low information plebs with toys and distractions. Like smart phones and the positively evil 24-hour news cycle. Invented to keep us information-overloaded and so ignorant of everything. That has worked, too.

There are two post-Covid worlds. And the wait for justice goes inexorably onwards. After all, as Richard Kelly notes:

Those who led the injustices won’t read these stories.

No, they will not. Instead, without reading and absorbing them, they will continue to take all measures available to them to ensure no one else does. This is what tyrannies do. They do a Dame Hallett.

Lest they remember …

Paul Collits

26 November 2025