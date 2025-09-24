If anyone thought that Charlie Kirk’s tragic mowing down and its electric aftermath was a transformative moment, well, we only had to wait a week or so for another, easily its match.

At Kirk’s marathon and massive memorial, you might say that hearts were trumps. When Donald J trump addressed the UN in the Big Apple, he certainly wasn’t in one of his clubs. But he gave it to them in spades. In fact, his speech was a diamond. Hard and beautiful. And he is no joker. If nothing else since November last has shown the huge importance of his landslide win to Club Sensible and to the world, the UN speech has.

Contrast Trump’s effort at the UN with Tony Abbott’s recent, craven apology for the endless sins of omission and commission of his beloved Liberal Party. This was at CPAC, one of those performative, echo-chamber chin-wags, in Brisvegas last weekend. George Christensen saw the upside of it, here:

I was there. I sat in Star Casino’s giant event centre for CPAC 2025 and watched a man who once held the highest office in the land, Tony Abbott, do something that most modern politicians would never dream of: apologise. Tony Abbott didn’t stroll onto that stage to deliver another beige, back-slapping Liberal Party pep talk. He came to lay down the gauntlet. And, make no mistake, he did just that. Abbott stood before a room packed with conservatives, libertarians, patriots, and yes, plenty of disillusioned ex-Liberal voters, and he said the words we’ve all been waiting far too long to hear: “I’m sorry.” Not some shallow, PR-massaged regret. A real apology. One rooted in truth. He admitted that the Coalition had failed. That the last Liberal National government hadn’t delivered what we were promised. That the Liberals had drifted so far from their principles that it cost them everything. And then, he did something even more shocking. He asked for one last chance. Just one chance. He didn’t ask a blank cheque of support. Not a promise of loyalty until kingdom come. Only just one more opportunity for the Liberal Party to prove it hasn’t been completely hollowed out by cowards, careerists, and factional warlords.

Tony asked us for “one last chance”. Really? With the Party now run by Sussan-with-two-s’s-Ley, Alex Hawke and Michael Photios? With a party that cannot rub two sticks together to create a policy fire? A party for which the simple ditching net zero is a step too far. Where a decade long freeze on immigration would be verboten. Simply not possible. There is a reason that the Libs’ numbers are in the lowest level of the basement.

I think not.

I don’t ever doubt Tony Abbott’s sincerity. But … There was nothing performative about Trump. He wasn’t speaking to adoring fans. They even sabotaged his audio equipment, according to reports.

I won’t quote great swathes of the Trump magnum opus. See it here, broadcast on SBS, of all places.

Astonishingly, in view of the Murdochs’ visceral hatred of Trump, The Australian allowed one of its journalists, Joe Kelly, to quote considerable chunks of the speech. One only awaits Greg Sheridan’s inevitable two bob each way effort, to provide “perspective”.

If only Tony Abbott or ANY Liberal had given a version of THAT speech. At any time since 2013. Or Kemi Badenoch in Britain.

The Donald honed in like an Exocet missile on three core issues for Western prosperity – the climate scam/hoax, the perils of mass immigration and the dangers of international unrest. It was beyond refreshing for a world leader on the greatest international platform to speak truth to globalist power. And to use the words of the climate dissident movement. Scam. Hoax. It was almost as if (Lord) Ian Plimer himself was at the UN.

And Trump backs the words up with consequential actions. Calling time on NATO cruising and NATO brinkmanship. Crushing the green energy scam. And closing the borders.

Trump effects the following outcomes:

· He flips the bird to the globalist powers;

· He reminds us all of American soft power;

· He draws a line in the sand;

· He gives permission to his allies, like Meloni, Orban and Milei, to keep going;

· He gives hope to the gazillions of us who have wanted to say his words to the UN;

· He gives the shits to our common enemies, big time;

· He reminds us what we lack, certainly in Australia, and in the UK, New Zealand (alas) and Canada;

· He makes Albo look like the global mid-wit that he is;

· He has the backing of one of the all-time great cabinets – see under Rubio, Kennedy, Hegseth – so we have confidence (this time) that he will bring it home.

All good outcomes.

There was another magnificent speech this week past. The other was delivered by David Starkey to an audience arranged by the great Ezra Levant of Rebel News.

Starkey’s speech contrasts with Trump, but complements it. Starkey took his audience through a lesson in British history, from Magna Carta, with special reference to responsible government, the common law, and the other great British gifts to the world. Ending up with democracy, with the suffragette movement that embedded universal voting at the turn of the twentieth century. Starkey then outlined the Tony Blair revolution from 1997 and what it has wrought on Britain and the world.

Read the two speeches together, to get the back story and the way forward. Twin master classes.

What Blair did – denying the voters the chance to self-govern, through the outsourcing of policy, the creation of the human rights legal industrial complex and the execution of replacement theory through mass immigration – sets up the Trump counter-revolution. Brexit failed to do it, infamously. Thanks to the clueless goon, Boris. Trump is the last hope for Britain and for all of us.

These are the two most consequential figures of our time. Our future rests upon Trump overturning Blair. On the evidence of the New York speech, we are still in with a chance.

The UN is going No Trumps. America is playing the Trump card.

Paul Collits

24 September 2025