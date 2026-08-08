The London Telegraph has declared war on Restore Britain, as the Lotus Eaters report.

This rag isn’t called the Torygraph for nothing.

The journalist (and Telegraph editor) Allister Heath has referred therein to Rupert Lowe’s “repugnant dance with white nationalism”.

It’s time to call out Rupert Lowe, the leader of Restore, a deluded egotist who is toxifying British politics, fanning the fires of racial and religious strife and risks handing permanent power to Andy Burnham’s Leftist revolutionaries.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2026/08/05/joining-rupert-lowes-religious-war-would-be-electoral-suici/

In other words, leave it to us. The Tories! The Boris wavers. Moreover, it isn’t clear that even he knows wherein lies the disagreement:

It isn’t racist to want far less immigration, or to kick out illegal immigrants, or to bid farewell to legal immigrants who refuse to integrate, are stuck on handouts or break the law, or even, under certain circumstances, to strip criminals or terrorists of their citizenship. It is legitimate to worry about the scale of demographic change, the challenge of absorbing large numbers of Muslim migrants, or to fear a clash of civilisations.

These are all Restore policies, and, until Nigel Farage started getting the wobbles and tacking towards his revered establishment, they were Reform UK policies too.

Ironically the UK census refers to “white British” in one of its questions. Oops.

See also:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/08/07/rupert-lowes-racist-cheerleaders-can-no-longer-hide-their-d/

Heath opines:

I usually spend my time jousting with the far-Left, net zero fanatics, socialists, critical theorists and Islamists. But over the past couple of days, I’ve taken it upon myself to call out a tiny, ultra-vocal group of extremists on the outer fringes of the British Right who threaten to discredit the case for the conservative restoration this country (and the West) so desperately needs. I don’t relish sifting through the sewage that emanates from their social media. But if not me, who? If not now, when? I’m an equal-opportunity opponent of all enemies of the Open Society and Western civilisation.

Quel heros! As the French might say when not talking about Macron.

The Torygraph is taking on the repugnant right, armed with all the epithets under the sun. He is doing The Guardian’s work for it. It is filled with rage, internally inconsistent, deceptive and, at times, barely comprehensible. This, despite the fact that the majority in Britain has as its primary current concern … mass immigration.

Bottom line? This is MY Overton Window and don’t you racists dare try and extend it.

Meanwhile, ten thousand miles away, the Murdochs’ Liberal Party adjacent press is still relentlessly chipping away at One Nation, with warriors such as the endless Paul Kelly, Greg Sheridan, Gerard Henderson, Chris Kenny and Nick Cater performing yeoman service to the cause of the UniParty.

They are all engaged in what one observer (Josh Ferme) has called “tone policing”.

In Britain, the war is over “demographic security”. In Australia it is about monoculturalism. In other words, it is simply two fronts in the same war.

Of course, and more so in Britain, there is growing recognition, and for many, alarm, at the reality that native Brits will be a minority in their homeland by 2063. But we won’t have to wait until then to feel like strangers in our own place. Needing welcomes to our own country. Or observing thousands of Muslims sitting lingering St Patrick’s Cathedral Melbourne staring at the Christian edifice … with what intent?

Our nations will be lost way before 2063. Britain faster, but we are catching up. It isn’t just Bondi, nor is it just about the growing anti-Semitism. It is about the undocumented student visas. The Chinese real estate push. The kowtowing by Tony Burka to his Muslim constituents. The fact that a half of Australians now have one parent, at least, born overseas. The Lakemba-isation of our cities. The fact that the only football stadium where Albo doesn’t get booed now is where (Indian PM) Modi is the star attraction, following yet another free trade agreement where we hand over more bits of our sovereignty.

So, The Australian’s attack on ON has continued. Then Henry Ergas came along, as he so often does:

Islamism has exploited our culture of confusion Our aim should be social cohesion, secured by effectively preventing the importation or perpetuation of ancient hatreds and forging common bonds strong enough to sustain diversity.

Alas, paywalled, on 7 August 2026.

Ergas provides a nuanced, deeply thought through, typically scholarly way out of the febrile and feeble debate over Pauline Hanson’s monoculturalism push. His conclusion? That acculturation is a thing, requires commitment from in-migrants, and needs a strong and sustained political class commitment, way beyond simply inviting the invaders in and accommodating their every demand. And flipping the acculturation equation one hundred and eighty degrees.

AI defines the idea as follows:

Acculturation is the social, psychological, and cultural change that happens when two different cultures meet and interact over time. People or groups adopt parts of a new dominant culture while keeping bits of their original identity.

Rupert Lowe, Pauline Hanson and Henry Ergas (as I understand him) want the acculturation to move in the direction of the host, the native culture. They decidedly don’t want it to go the other way. They don’t want us to be strangers in our own countries, cowed before a new zeitgeist to which none of us signed up.

Rod Dreher was talking about Covid tyranny when he said:

When I say, quoting [Hannah] Arendt, that “social atomization” was by far the leading cause of the coming of totalitarianism to both Germany and Russia, this is part of what “social atomization” means: people who had lived in what they believed to be a solid social order, governed by competent people who could be trusted, got to the point where they ceased believing that. “We’re on our own” means “nobody is going to help us, because we can’t trust those who are supposed to have our backs.” We are not part of a cohesive community; we are on our own.

But the case could equally be made that being rendered strangers in your own land – having to put up with two-tiered policing and no-go areas, for example, or sitting on public transport in our global cities where nobody is speaking English, or having Muslim nurses threatening to kill Jewish (Australian) patients – is right up there with the atomising effects of Covid tyranny and non-accountable governments.

We, too, once believed we had a “solid social order”, a monoculture, if you will, when new arrivals in our lands were expected to acculturate, and when our governments were expected to enforce this. Say, by restricting the numbers of migrants, bringing them in slowly, insisting on English as the spoken language, taking only migrants overtly willing to sign on to our way of life, and sticking only to newcomers who were the most likely to fit in.

Archbishop Vigano and Frank Wright get it:

On a very good day, Nigel Farage might get it. In theory, at least. Those on the left, and their violent field officers, clearly see Farage as a hate figure of the far right, and (for some, perhaps including Ann Widdecombe’s alleged killer) worthy of assassination. What a travesty. A category error by the left. Nigel is a moderate, squeamish, vacillating used car salesman of a politician.

Farage’s offsider, Zia Yusuf (oddly) gets it. Most of Nigel’s supporters most certainly get it. The Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, is a Nigerian. She may also get it in theory.

The Tory keyboard warriors of the Murdoch press, their British equivalents and the current Pope do not.

Of course, the attacks in Britain on their political dissidents and, by implication, all their supporters – the Reform UK and Restore Britain vote combined easily makes them the largest voting bloc in Britain – are more vicious and pointed than those in Australia. There are a number of reasons for this. One is that Rupert Lowe’s policy prescriptions for reversing the colonialist invasion are more detailed and advanced than Hanson’s. partly because the invasion of Britain is far more advanced than here.

But those attacking Hanson from the centre-right are no less determined than their Brit colleagues to see off the shared threat to the Uniparty. To bury her. The insults here are less sharp, maybe, so far. They are also in code, though. For “unfit to govern”, read “deplorable”. For “populist”, read racist. The Australian’s establishment writers’ guild does think that ON voters are bogans and low-information, merely economically excluded and resentful. Holding grudges.

Err, no. Some of us have read John Locke and understand, at a deep level, the meaning and significance of the social contract and the roots of political obligation. We have read our public choice theory. We know all about the system corruption going on and how we have been screwed by our elected leaders acting all the while against our interests and clearly expressed views, under the cover of representative democracy. Including on the subject of immigration and cultural self-protection.

Speaking of which …

It is ironic that in both the case of The Telegraph and The Australian, most of the (paying) reader comments are in direct and vigorous opposition to the stated views of the journalists. Part of the problem, previously identified, is the failure of the establishment’s journalist class is their revealed ignorance of the deep connections between race, religion and culture, and of the dual threats posed by incomers who either don’t get the local customs or choose quite deliberately to ignore them. Often, to attack them. That this is (currently) a far worse problem in Britain – according to some, on the verge of civil war – than here, should not be a cause of Australian insouciance.

In each country, the punditocracy of the right is okay with stating the problems. When someone steps up and actually seeks to reverse direction, seriously, then, there is general squeamishness. About what nationalism means. It would appear that, for these folks, globalism is still kind-of-funky. Having homelands and actually defending them are considered a bit icky.

We can’t have that. Let’s just keep saying “I don’t know what monoculturalism means”, and hope that gets us through.

The bottom line for the establishment’s gatekeepers would appear to be that it is okay to be a Zionist for the Jews, (The Telegraph is owned by an openly Zionist German company, Axel Springer, after all) but not for the British or for Australians. Come the completion of the takeover, we won’t have our Israel. Now there is an irony.

Paul Collits

8 August 2026