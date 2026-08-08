PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
9h

To quote Abbé Grégoire Celier:

"A nation is not an aggregate of anonymous individuals, standardised and interchangeable with any other people of any other nation. A nation has an ethnic and cultural identity, which is its property and which it has the right (an even the duty) to protect and maintain."

This was once as obvious as 1 + 1 = 2. What strange derangement of the mind are we witnessing, when we don't see that "white British" is a tautology? Or British white if you want to be picky.

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Alison's avatar
Alison
9h

I have just completed my Census form. I answered every question with extreme care, with a view to how this information could be used against me by a hostile government. The social contract has been completely shredded.

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