PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison
14h

I think two things should happen:

(1) Electoral promises need to be subject to consumer protection-like legislation. If the pollies promise you a pot of gold and a cure for ingrown toenails, they have to deliver.

BUT

(2) the budget has to be balanced. No deficits allowed, force majeure excepted. If a government runs the country into debt, they, the politicians responsible have to pay it back personally - savings, houses, cars, superannuation, lamington drives, whatever, they have to pay it back.

That would be the end of electoral promises and grifter politicians.

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