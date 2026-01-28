28 January is celebrated in the Catholic Church, and possibly elsewhere – though not likely in Lakemba – as the memorial of Thomas Aquinas.

The man of millions of words, and a thousand quotes. The theologian who did as much as anyone to revive Aristotle and to wed Jerusalem to Athens. Who held philosophical sway in the Church for nearly a millennium. Known as the Angelic Doctor. As in Doctor of the Church. And also known as the dumb ox. God knows who started that canard. Clearly not one who anticipated Albo.

If anyone had the right to be prideful, it would be Thomas Aquinas. He was a star. Within Catholic circles – and, in the 1200s, just about everyone was part of a Catholic circle – he went viral. Which is pretty clever in the days without the printing press or the internet, when most people never left their village.

Yet, despite his celebrity, his last words were said to be:

Such secrets have been revealed to me that all I have written now appears as so much straw.

Most students of the great man, then and since, might well have quibbled with his self-deprecation. His humility. AI search describes Aquinas on pride:

Thomas Aquinas described pride (superbia) as the “beginning of all sin” and the “queen of all vices,” acting as the root cause of turning away from God’s rule to pursue inordinate self-love. It is defined as a desire to appear above what one actually is, or an undue self-exaltation.

Pride is certainly one of the seven deadlies. Whether it is the biggie, or even (ultimately) the only sin is another matter.

They say that pride comes before a fall. Well, there are only around thirty or so sleeps until the next fall, down under. When fall hits in these parts, we get Pride. With a capital P.

But let’s not be homophobic. St Sebastien is the patron saint of gays. Or something.

No, our annual pre-Autumn hopes for the world’s prideful to have an almighty earthly crash will, no doubt, come to nought, yet again.

Any discussion of pride inevitably leads to Mac Davis. There is a great (retired) priest in Lismore who always starts his homilies by quoting Mac:

Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way.

Perhaps Mac had a reality check when Glen Campbell had an affair with his wife. Got his comeuppance. I am sure a man of such pride would have recovered from this setback.

The Old Testament has some telling tales of pride.

The brothers of Joseph threw him down a well. Because he was the favourite son, or so they assumed. Jealousy, ultimately, has pride as its source. Then we had the Tower of Babel. The precursor to the modern version of men building their way to utopia. We know how that ended, then. And how it will end, now.

Then, of course, were Adam and Eve. The original sin was pride. As Aquinas figured.

Modern political pride is a deadly sin. A sin against the humble outsider class. Perhaps Mac should have changed his surname, to replace the “i” with an “o”. Mac Davos has a certain ring to it. For the greatest prideful sinners of our day are the architects of technocracy. The Platonic experts. The philosopher kings.

And they have just finished their annual show-off to the rest of us.

These are people of what the left used to call “obscene” wealth. Until the left came to accept, even to love, obscene wealth. As many of them now do. Certainly, the new left does. The ultimate modern utopianism, that of Karl Marx, meets the libertarian god of self-actualisation. As per Abraham Maslow.

The redoubtable head of Rebel News, Ezra Levant, was on site and captured the arrival and the parking of the private jets and the limousines and the helicopters.

The masters of the universe had landed. The clue to their pride is in the title. It is an open and shut case. The claim to the universe suggests nothing less than Satanic pride. They ain’t satisfied with conquering the globe.

The old left, exemplified by the economist Thorstein Veblen, critiqued the original masters of the universe for “conspicuous consumption”. They splashed it about, in the faces of the underclasses. Their modern successors aren’t happy with conspicuous consumption. They want global power. They want to run and ruin our lives. Not just keep us under-foot. And they have been joined in their endeavour by those who once would have found their behaviour contemptible. Now they make common cause. The old socialists accepted wealth and power. And the capitalists accepted cultural marxism. The modern state, deep and broad as it is, is the apotheosis of political pride.

Modern political pride looks like Bill Gates striding down the snow lined streets, refusing to answer questions. How and why? Simple. Because he is unaccountable. Those who claim to be free from accountability to those whose lives they seek to destroy are guilty of the first and greatest sin. Accountability – to voters, to workers, to shareholders, to customers – ultimately indicates humility. It recognises who is boss in a market or a democracy.

These pieces of shit acknowledge no such thing. Nor will they remember, or even have heard of, the Angelic Doctor. As we should.

Arrogance doesn’t begin to describe the evil that is abroad. If personal pride is the greatest sin, try multiplying it across a whole class of rulers. Pride at scale.

They say that one of the great benefits of ageing is the growth of humility. It is true. This only can occur through learning. Which leads to wisdom. When learning is replaced by ideology, there can be no wisdom. Only power. And power never lasts. Because there will always be a usurper. Let the masters of the universe enjoy it while it lasts. One way or another, it won’t.

I will back the horse called wisdom. As exemplified by Thomas Aquinas.

Paul Collits

28 January 2026