It is immensely gratifying for a writer to discover another, like-minded soul who is on the same page, seeking the truth, exposing corruption and theory-building, to boot.

Until today, neither you nor I had heard of Luc Lelievre. Thanks to my friend, the indefatigable and prolific Frank at Unbekoming, now we have.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-172993994

In seeking to understand the mechanics of the deep state, I have been concentrating (of late) on the ways the ruling class silences the lambs. Luc is seeking to expose how the ruling class practices its own silence, as strategy, to maintain its control over the masses.

Here is AI search on the lambs:

In the movie The Silence of the Lambs, the lambs' silence represents the helpless and innocent victims targeted by the serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Clarice Starling, the FBI trainee, tries to save them, and her attempts are a quest to silence the traumatic screams of the lambs from her own childhood, when she witnessed their slaughter. The silence also signifies death and the loss of voice, where the victims are unable to cry out for help.

Loss of voice. Doesn’t that ring a bell?

Very prescient for our times. When the fascists are not those that have recently been identified by the Antifa left and their fellow travellers, but are the wolves in charge. The Antifa left has been freshly exposed by Andy Ngo in the Charlie Kirk aftermath:

The state and its operatives in the corporate and NGO sectors create silence in the masses through a number of strategies. Cancel culture, mainly. Ignoring the dissidents. Memory holing. Generating fear. And the rest, of which I have spoken often.

How does the state pull the silent treatment? We saw it during the plandemic. Deny. Obfuscate. Speak in cliches and riddles. Block FOIs. Shut down dissidents within the ranks. Like ScoMo shut down his own truth-telling backbenchers. Enlist the help of the media and the universities.

I explored this in my first Silence of the Wolves effort. Back in 2022.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2022/04/the-silence-of-the-wolves/

That was then, and then it was about the absence of Covid culpability across the entire political class. It was exemplified by ScoMo’s absolute silence in the face of the one million dissidents who marched on Canberra in early 2021. That was some effort by the Chauncey Gardiner of Australian politics. The Brits noted up a million from a population of seventy odd million. Well, half that if you take out the migrant invaders. The Aussies achieved similar numbers from a population of notional Oz population of around 26 million or so. Comparatively impressive. To simply ignore this expression of the popular will suggested more hide than Jessie the Elephant.

Luc has ratcheted up the theory to encompass the whole method of government. He has done it in style, and with broad reach. And with more than a smidgeon of political theory and a hat tip to the great Hannah Arendt. He speaks of “managed consent”, updating the old leftist Noam Chomsky’s “manufactured consent”.

Here is Frank’s full intro at Unbekoming:

When Luc Lelièvre proposed examining Quebec's pandemic governance through Hannah Arendt's framework on totalitarianism at Université Laval, the institution didn't debate his ideas—it made him disappear. At 70 years old, after careers in journalism and decades of autodidactic study, Lelièvre had brought a lifetime of observation about power's quiet mechanisms to his doctoral research. His supervisor suggested he abandon his PhD entirely. Grading became weaponized despite AI tools consistently rating his work as A-quality. Evaluation criteria vanished into deliberate opacity. By June 2023, he was expelled—not for academic failure but for asking the wrong questions at the wrong moment. This experience would crystallize into something far more valuable than a dissertation: a comprehensive theory of how institutions use silence not as absence but as infrastructure, a sophisticated technology of control that operates through delay, deflection, and what he calls "dilution"—the process by which legitimate voices are recoded as unclear, improper, or simply out of scope. Lelièvre's essay "Rogueness as Policy: The New Normal of Managed Consent" maps this architecture of institutional silence with forensic precision. He identifies distinct typologies—bureaucratic non-response that wraps silence in process, judicial evasion that issues rulings without reasoning, scientific deflection that maintains consensus by avoiding debate, and political opacity that manages crises through calculated non-disclosure. But his most penetrating insights come through two original concepts. The "Grand Mute" describes not just institutional deafness but the internalization of voicelessness—when people continue speaking but stop expecting to be heard, when participation becomes ritual rather than action. The "Eberlin Effect," named after a Cold War spy ordered to eliminate himself, captures how institutions in crisis perform self-correction without admission: they sacrifice parts of themselves in choreographed self-destruction while maintaining the appearance of order. Together, these concepts reveal silence not as failure but as design, a system of equilibrium where non-response becomes the safest move for everyone involved. What makes Lelièvre's work essential is how he connects these mechanisms to our accelerating digital future. Drawing on thinkers from Foucault's surveillance that produces docile subjects to Agamben's reduction of citizens to bare life, from Rancière's politics of interruption to Joost Meerloo's psychology of institutional coercion, he reveals how silence operates not through brute force but through what he calls "emotional neutrality as control." His analysis extends beyond bureaucratic delays to examine what's coming: mandatory digital identity systems that will transform silence from passive non-response into algorithmic erasure. By 2030, these systems will be embedded; by 2040, required; by 2050, unavoidable. You won't be told "no"—you'll simply be "not found." This isn't conspiracy but policy masquerading as protection, control disguised as consensus. When institutions like the World Economic Forum, European Union, and United Nations succeed in implementing these systems, participation becomes conditional and dissent is erased before it's expressed. Lelièvre's documentation transforms administrative violence into testimony that refuses to vanish. Every unreturned email, every vanished appeal, every instance of "bureaucratic listening" becomes evidence in what he calls a "civic archive"—a methodology for resistance through meticulous documentation. His declaration resonates with defiant clarity: "This text isn't written for those in power. They won't read—but the text remembers." By archiving every refusal, delay, and deflection, he builds a ledger that speaks louder than the institutions that tried to mute it. His work offers not reconciliation but "civic recovery"—reclaiming voice on terms institutions cannot manage. In naming dilution as a systematic process rather than random bureaucratic failure, in exposing how the performance of listening becomes a technology of exclusion, Lelièvre ensures that the techniques designed to manufacture absence leave their own indelible trace. The system hoped to dissolve him into procedural fog. Instead, he decoded its choreography, transforming silence into evidence and absence into an archive that refuses to disappear. His essay stands as both warning and weapon: a map of how power operates when it stops speaking, and a manual for those who refuse to be erased.

The PhD thesis I would have been proud to have conceived, let alone written. And he was silenced too! Of course he was.

It is yet another chapter in the book of public choice theory. I think Gordon Tullock and James Buchanan would have welcomed Luc’s contribution to an evolving record of the criminal decadence of democratic governance.

The tools of silence are familiar. Together, they amount to an assault on the core of democratic theory, or at least the version of it that emphasises representative democracy and responsible government. Here are some of the key points, in summary:

· The state’s silence is strategic;

· Non-response is key;

· The silence is institutional, scientific, legal and civic;

· There is technical obfuscation;

· There is distributed responsibility – see under outsourcing;

· The process is the punishment – see under FOI requests;

· There is endless delay, where the state is banking on the Anthony Downs theory of the issue attention cycle;

· The grand mute – where institutions stop listening and citizens no longer expect to be heard;

· “listening” becomes a way to ignore – the endless opportunities for “feedback” go nowhere, as intended by the system;

· Accountability is replaced by optics.

As Luc explains, this isn’t just theory. He lived through it with his own research project and its silencing. As he says:

This is why I write. Not to be heard by the system—but to expose how it operates. To show that silence isn’t neutral. It’s engineered. And when you make it visible, you don’t just challenge it—you accelerate its unraveling. These case studies show that silence is not passive. It’s active. It’s structured. And it’s used to move forward without accountability. Whether through suspension, surveillance, or scientific deflection, the goal is the same: to avoid engagement while maintaining control.

This is what the open society of the post-World War Two consensus has become. The unravelling of liberalism and its descent into tyranny, at every level of governance, under the cover of democracy. As they say, RTWT.

As the late Brian Wilson once said of Blondie Chaplin, “I told you he was good”.

What we have now is an insidious combination of elite theory and managerialism. The elite theorists of democracy believed that oligarchy was inevitable in mass societies. Hence Michels’ iron law of oligarchy. The outcome for us? Suck it up! Was managerialism inevitable? Probably. No one has yet figured out how to walk back either of the two great developments of governance in the twentieth century.

To be fair, Luc does offer hope and counter-measures.

Knowing what we are up against helps. Even if it means we all go off to the pub and get pissed each day. Better not to die wondering.

Paul Collits

19 September 2025