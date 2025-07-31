Every so often, an arresting statistic grabs your attention and shocks you to the core. It also succinctly summarises a whole new world order. An old boss of mine at The NSW Department of State and Regional Development used to say – the Minister wants “killer facts”. Indeed, he did. They do.

The headline here read:

'Strangers in own country': Muslim students outnumber ethnic Austrians in Vienna.

The article continued:

Ethnic Austrians are now a minority in Vienna's elementary schools, with Muslim pupils rising to a whopping 41.2 per cent. The shift has sparked political backlash, language challenges, and growing concerns over classroom disorder. For the first time in Vienna’s history, ethnic Austrians are poised to become a minority in the city’s elementary schools, with new figures revealing that Muslim pupils now outnumber all other religious groups. According to official data from the city's school council, 41.2 per cent of students in Vienna’s elementary schools identify as Muslim, compared to 34.5 per cent identifying as Christian.

Well, that is a killer fact, right there. 41.2 per cent. A real attention-grabber.

Vienna, the capital of the Habsburg monarchy and of old Europe, leaves Londonistan for dead.

This isn’t just some Mark Steyn gloom-and-doom, “demography is destiny” prognostication about a far-off future, or the tale from a Michel Houellebecq futuristic novel. This is real. This is now.

I visited Vienna for a week last year. The week was filled with awe. With medieval cathedrals. With wondrous walks through the old city. With castles dripping with history. With art galleries filled with the works of the masters. Dutch, French, English, German, Italian. The wonders of Carravaggio, Rembrandt, Turner, Bruegel (times two), and the rest of the boys in the band.

The highlight was a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien. Look at this to see why.

Or this:

Stepping into the Kunsthistorisches @KHM is like walking into a painting that refused to stay still. 🖼✨



Each corridor whispers secrets of empires, each canvas captures a century’s worth of breath. From Bruegel’s delicate chaos to Caravaggio’s haunting shadows, this is where art doesn’t just hang—it lives.



This is Vienna’s crown jewel. A place where ceilings are as ornate as the masterpieces they protect. A museum that doesn’t just hold history, but romances you with it.

Not only a feast for the senses. A snapshot of the big three of Judeo-Christian civilisation – the good, the true and the beautiful.

A cavalcade of European history. In a museum. Which is what European Europe now is. Europe is past tense. It is now populated by anywheres (per David Goodhart), mostly from the Third World. Strictly speaking, it is simply now populated by a new caste of somewheres. The anywheres are those in charge, mostly living in Brussels. And ruling the new European domain.

It turns out that this isn’t the first siege of Vienna. Western Europe is a much-invaded space. The Muslims (Ottomans) paid great attention to their own colonialist ambitions for a thousand or so years. The (first) Siege of Vienna took place in 1529. The battle of Vienna finally got rid of the Muslim interlopers in 1683. The linked short analysis, titled Europe’s last stand: Islam and the Gates, is instructive, about then, and now.

As they say, Europe is lost. Appropriately, the video is part of a series called Forgotten History. We are a little like the Bourbons. Learned nothing and forgot nothing.

Now, as then, Europe – or at least a Muslim-friendly bloke who hated the Habsburgs and the Catholics – invited the invaders in. This time, see under Angela Merkel, circa 2015. And Macron. And Blair. And Cameron. And Ursula von der Liar. With a mix of ideology, white guilt, naivete and non-engagement. Now, there is this weird alliance of leftists, globalists, multi-cultis, Muslims and assorted anti-Semites. Globalists in theory meet globalists in practice.

The 41.2 per cent figure is the back story of the current riots taking place across the European continent. In Epping, UK, for example.

The new governance model being rolled out by Storm trooper Starmer and his fellow globalists across the Channel could be summarised as follows:

· Raise legal migration, slowly and cautiously at first;

· Test popular reactions at each stage;

· Embed multiculturalism as the official ideology of the state;

· Capture the key political cultural institutions, one by one;

· Accelerate immigration;

· Welcome illegals, calling them refugees, and roll out the red carpet for them;

· Ignore the criminality of immigrants;

· Define, then, criminalise hate speech by the native population;

· Start locking up those who resist the narrative, without trial;

· Silence/demonise any dissidents.

This, in outline, is the new Europe. Call it the Blairite model of intended civilisational decline. Of which population replacement is the core element.

No more culture, no more tradition, no more Old Europe ways. The Europe of the great masters is no more. The Blue Danube of Strauss. The streets of Old Vienna, thrilling to the music and the art and the architecture of the Holy Roman Empire and then of the Enlightenment, of the Baroque and the Romantic eras.

The only real resistance is coming from Viktor Orban’s Hungary, and he has an election next year which (as Rod Dreher has explained), he may well lose. Here is Dreher channelling Orban:

He repeated a familiar theme for him: that European civilization will not survive the loss of its ancestral Christian faith. He linked this to mass migration. Since the victory of Frankish leader Charles Martel over Islamic forces at Poitiers in 732, all the way to the victory over Ottoman armies at the gates of Vienna in 1683, Europe has had to define itself against militant Islam. In that nearly thousand-year period, Europe was consonant with Christendom. That self-concept crumbled in the Enlightenment and beyond, when Europe began the process of de-Christianization. Orban believes that Europe today has not been willing to defend itself against the peaceful invasion of Islamic migrants largely because it has lost its Christian character. Instead, Europe has been characterized as culturally Christian, meaning that it holds to values that originated in Christianity, but without the religious foundation to give it strength. Today, he said, only Central Europe — the countries that Americans usually refer to as “Eastern Europe” — retains cultural Christianity. The rest of Europe has what he called “zero Christianity” — and as a result, is Islamizing. Already the major cities of Western Europe are well on their way to becoming Islamic, he said. When the great wave of migrants expected to come soon out of sub-Saharan Africa begin to show up, a “mixed” European population will not have the will to resist.

Which brings us to Australia, and to Adam Creighton, formerly of The Australian and now at the Institute of Public Affairs.

He recently headlined an article:

Immigration crisis is leaving our national identity homeless.

He opened, appropriately enough, with the Victorian Premier:

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan triggered a significant backlash on social media last week when she posted a video of herself “handing the keys” to a home in a new social housing complex in the Melbourne suburb of Pascoe Vale to an immigrant Muslim lady with poor English.

Creighton continued:

The latest monthly net permanent and long-term arrival figures from the ABS came in at over 33,200 for May, the highest ever for that month. We don’t have the June figures just yet, but net migration for the 11 months of last financial year is already 89,000 above the 335,000 the budget papers had forecast for the full 12-month period. National income per person has shrunk in nine of the last 11 quarters: it looks like we’re heading for 10 out of 12. The government promised to cut net immigration back to sustainable, pre-Covid levels before the election, which would imply around 250,000 a year, where it had hovered for years. For this calendar year, it’s on track to exceed 550,000, putting immense pressure on housing, infrastructure and social cohesion. The vast bulk of these new arrivals are from developing nations, where English isn’t a first language nor Christianity a majority religion. A cynic could think the political class is seeking to destroy Australian culture. In fact, I caused a fuss last week when I posted the response of the latest version of ChatGPT to a provocative question: “If Australia’s government wanted to covertly erase the nation’s British/Irish/European heritage, would the immigration program look much like the one in existence today?” The answer shocked me. Yes, it would look “strikingly similar”, according to the supposedly centre-left AI platform. The response stressed “strong plausible deniability” and “unprecedented levels that would dramatically change the country’s demographic composition within just a few decades”, as well as noting that in 2023 over half of new permanent arrivals were from India. Few developed countries are running immigration programs as large, fast-paced and politically disconnected from public sentiment,” the AI platform said, suggesting Canada was a close second. It went on: “Public figures risk censure for even modest calls for integration or cultural cohesion. “If a government wanted to significantly alter the nation’s cultural identity without provoking open resistance, it would likely follow this exact playbook – fast, opaque, technocratic and couched in neutral-sounding economic terms.” … “There is little or no official recognition that Australia’s institutional, legal and social frameworks are British in origin,” the OpenAI platform also observed, noting “a shared Anglo-Australian civic identity” had been near totally jettisoned by the political class. … The seven million-plus illegal immigrants largely from developing countries that poured into the US during the Biden administration shocked many. Yet proportionately the influx into Australia has been greater, albeit legal. Rather than paying Mexican drug cartels, our arrivals pay exorbitant fees to migration agents and increasingly unscrupulous, revenue maximising tertiary education providers whose qualifications typically provide work rights in Australia. Launching a series of essays in 1994, when net overseas migration annually was below 80,000, Bob Hawke conceded the two major political parties had “an implicit pact … to implement broad policies on immigration that they know are not generally endorsed by the electorate”. … This country’s laudable and world-beating tolerance for newcomers has allowed us to avoid the social breakdown extant in Europe. But this will fray.

https://ipa.org.au/research/australias-prosperity/immigration-crisis-is-leaving-our-national-identity-homeless

When AI agrees with the “far right”, you know the jig is up. Replacement theory, anyone?

There is an interesting footnote to the recent and provocative Muslim pray-in outside St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne, and the Christian prayer meeting organised in response.

As AI search notes:

Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne released a statement addressing concerns about Muslim prayers held near St. Patrick's Cathedral. He clarified that the prayers were part of a peaceful, annual Shia Muslim procession and not an attack on Christians or the cathedral. He urged Catholics not to attend a planned counter-protest, emphasizing the importance of religious freedom and promoting peace and harmony.

Interesting that AI used the term “counter-protest”. Suggesting that the Muslim affair, too, was a “protest”. AI showing more clarity than a Catholic Archbishop. A little like Creighton’s interaction with ChatGPT on matters immigration.

As Monica Smit said:

The archbishop of Victoria finally made a comment about the viral video of a Muslim ‘demonstration’ outside St Patrick’s Cathedral. He did not use his words to raise legitimate concerns that hundreds of Muslim MEN intentionally surrounded Victoria’s largest cathedral (look at the pics and video, they are deliberately and intentionally facing the cathedral…they are not en route in a mindless manner). Instead, he wasted his words and influence to condemn an event organised this Saturday [27 July] to demonstrate and stand up for our Christian culture publicly. He should be JOINING them, not CONDEMNING them!

Source: Monica Smit’s Telegram channel, 25 July 2025.

Indeed, he should have. Not much spirit of Lepanto oot-and-aboot at the top the Melbourne Archdiocese. Rebel News wasn’t much impressed with the woke Archbishop.

As goes the UK and Europe, so will go Australia, albeit at a slower pace and with much more pronounced local insouciance about the great replacement that is occurring. In Epping UK, just as in Southport UK a year ago, there are riots. Here, we have a bit of random anger on social media. And one Christian pray-in with attitude. As my old French teacher used to say, “wake up, Australia!”

Still, we are joining the longest act of public suicide in history, in the manner of Jonestown but on steroids, despite having much lower resistance than has already emerged in the once great cities of Europe. (Decidedly not including Brussels).

The cities of Bruegel, you might say. Bruegel the Elder died in Brussels, coincidentally. Just where Europe itself has gone to die. One can only wonder, will it take 154 years to quell this latest siege of Vienna, like last time?

Paul Collits

31 July 2025