The post-election scene among the CINO (conservative in name only) ranks is always a goon show on steroids. And so it has come to pass.

The recriminations are bitter and are growing exponentially. There are allegations of sabotage of the Liberals’ “campaign”. Pierre Dutton is in the frame, of course, but so are some of his “colleagues”. Thanks to the timely intervention of Big Bad George, aka George Christensen. Seemingly, all sorts of anonymous apparatchiks are coming to George with very nasty anecdotes. He is now seeking even more Liberal whistleblowers. The story may even one day get to the legacy media.

The Liberals’ leadership contest seems to have devolved into a contest between an archetypal female “moderate” (Sussan Ley with three s’s) who once used taxpayer funds to fly to the Gold Coast to buy a property from a Liberal donor, and a CINO male who was apparently doing the numbers for a leadership tilt weeks before the election was decided.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/jan/06/sussan-ley-bought-apartment-impulse-taxpayer-funded-trip

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/may/05/liberal-senator-hollie-hughes-attack-angus-taylor-coalition-leader

But other bits of establishment right-to-rule nonsense are in play, too.

According to a Nat (Michael McCormack) no one has ever heard of, including when he was, briefly and sadly, the Nats’ leader, the high informal vote in his electorate of Riverina was “shameful”.

At the time of his comments, the informal vote topped 11,000 or around 10 per cent of eligible voters. This is up around 4,000 from 2022, and the number is growing.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-06/informal-votes-riverina-electorate-michael-mccormack/105259668

The ABC also dragged out a political science perfessor from the local glorified TAFE, Charles Sturt University, to join the conversation.

Voting behaviour is notoriously difficult to analyse. Short of asking every voter, including those voting informally, why he or she voted a certain way, it is all guess work and some deduction. The academic suggests that the more the candidates in an election, the higher the likelihood of an informal vote. There were certainly more candidates in many seats this time, in part due to the growth of generally (alas) useless micro parties. These mainly ensure that it just takes longer for preferences to get to the CINO candidate. The increase in candidates may or may not cause voter confusion. It may do.

An equally plausible theory is that disillusion with the UniParty is growing apace with the passing years.

McCormack wants first past the post, or, rather, optional preferential voting. He thinks that would help him and other establishment pollies. When you look at their proposed “reforms”, both McCormack and Professor O’Sullivan seem to think that it is the system that is at fault. That voters are merely confused.

But what if it is disillusion that is driving much of the new voting behaviour? Increased non-voter turnout – that I have previously canvassed – suggests that there is much to the disillusion thesis.

McCormack seems to agree. His word “shameful” wreaks of his unstated assumption that “wasting” a vote is somehow wicked. Here is what he says:

Mr McCormack said the figures were "shameful" and suggested voters who wasted their ballot should not complain if things did not go their way.

"There are 103,000 names on the Roll of Honour at the war memorial so that people could get a free and fair vote," the Riverina MP said.

"Anybody who wastes their vote needs to take a good, long, hard look at themselves." (Emphasis in original).

God help us all. My God, he is even invoking the war dead to bag the shameful deplorables. The ABC report says:

Former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack has criticised constituents after a sharp increase in informal votes in his rural New South Wales electorate.

This statement indicates quite clearly that it is the voters, not the system, that he is actually railing against. Yet his “solution” is to tinker with the electoral system. Such as move would make it easier for the mistaken informals to cast a valid vote. But that is not the main problem for McCormack.

Let us just say, charitably, that he is a bit confused.

I lean towards the idea that this “shameful” behaviour is highly rational and only to be expected when the establishment types in the House of Representatives ignore voters’ wishes, break promises, do things they know people hate but they want, outsource policy to the unelected, focus on b.s. frippery, engage in performative “retail politics” of nil value and “solve” problems that do not exist.

One could go further. Flipping the bird at the ruling class might well be seen as a moral duty. The duty of law-abiding citizens to disobey bad laws and make life difficult, in whatever miniscule ways we can, for those who visit such laws upon us. The list of elites’ specific transgressions is too long and too familiar to repeat here.

The McCormack class never seems to stop and to ponder why there are no so many “fringe” candidates in so many seats. Here is a hint – your class has failed us, and people are realising that to keep voting the same old way and expecting a different outcome is a fool’s errand. Perhaps they don’t like all the lies (see under Albo) and the empty promises and ongoing chicanery (see under the Libs) and wish to send a message. Alas, a message that is still not heeded, as the factions and the hangers-on continue to this minute with their self-serving games.

It is noteworthy that around thirty-five per cent of the formal voters are now routinely sending this very message. One would have thought that such a message might be heard in Moscow on the Molonglo (aka Canberra, per the late economist Mx Corden), but no, apparently not. As previously noted, when you add the informals and the non-appearance of those eligible to vote but who are AWOL on election day, and those eligible but not even enrolled, that all comes to another three million. We are then down to about only 70 per cent of the electorate casting a valid vote.

Is this “shameful” too?

Yes, Mr Mac, there is something rotten in the polity. Hint – look to your own backyard. It is you, mate, who should be “taking a good long, hard look at yourself”. We are in Blind Freddie territory here, but the wilful head-buriers ain’t seeing it. We will just have to try harder to ensure that, one day, they do. Before the whole country goes over the cliff.

What a clueless, self-absorbed jerk. Still doesn’t get it. I suppose the one consolation is that he didn’t blame Donald Trump …

Paul Collits

7 May 2025