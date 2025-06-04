For those who read, longingly, the histories of the roaring (19)20s, with their jazz and their speak-easies and their Mae West eroticism and their dances du jour, like the Charleston, the Black Bottom, the Fox Trot, and the Shimmy, be careful what you wish for.

There are resonances in our own times of that long-forgotten era, its Great War and its partying aftermath. We have our very own roaring times, a hundred years on.

Our paradoxical time is one of both partying and portended strife. In parallel. Not only is there talk abroad of “the end times”, there seem to be many, sadly in power, who are actively striving to bring them about. The conversation is about inevitable civil wars, future pandemics (again), nuclear conflagration, strife on the streets, intifada, reverse-colonialism with lethal intent, economic collapse. The end times are mentioned often. As is World War III. With nuclear bells and whistles.

A history lesson is in order.

Not just talk, but potential, even likely, reality. A brief survey of recent alt-media headlines makes the point. Vigilant News sums it up:

DISTURBING: We’re officially on the brink of World War 3—and no one’s trying to stop it.

Just one day before peace talks in Istanbul, Ukraine launched a massive surprise drone attack on Russia—undermining diplomacy with an operation Zelensky admitted had been over a year and a half in the making.

“The planning, organization, and all the details were perfectly prepared. It can be confidently said that this was an absolutely unique operation,” Zelensky bragged.

That means peace was never really an option—it was all a setup. And it raises serious questions about what the White House knew and when.

Source: The Vigilant Fox Telegram channel, 3 June 2025.

World War III is now a thing. And no one is trying to stop it, save Trump, however episodically and (clearly, to date) ineffectively. Perhaps even cluelessly, despite good intentions.

Then there are the civil wars, starting with the Paris riots. 1968 all over again. Paris has fallen, as Paul Joseph Watson notes:

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife celebrated as Paris burned, with riots continuing into a second night despite the media barely paying any attention to it.

Footage of the rioters clearly showed that the majority were of Middle Eastern and African origin, demographics that routinely seize on any major event in Paris or involving PSG to engage in mindless disorder.

As all this was happening, Macron and his wife were seemingly more preoccupied with celebrating PSG winning the trophy.

Macron And His Wife Celebrate While Paris Burns - modernity

Ah, those pesky Middle Eastern appearance folks, always up for mayhem without rational purpose or decorum. The great French novelist, Michel Houellebecq, would be rolling his eyes, taking notes and sharpening his pen for his next dystopian work of remarkable prescience.

The British natives are restless. Liverpool is merely the latest catastrophe in a never-ending series of catastrophes on the streets.

Man rams car into crowd of Liverpool soccer fans during Premier League victory parade - Rebel News

No wonder the Poms are revolting. The polls show it. The streets are alive. Direct action waits for no election. It is now illegal to express an opinion, with jail-time the inevitable result for those who dare, even for seventy-something pensioners with views that challenge the allowed opinions.

https://www.gbnews.com/news/free-speech-row-kent-thought-crime-tweet-police-brexit-books

The Brit police pursue thought crime, but not real crime. The social contract between citizen and responsive and responsible government, laid out long ago by John Locke (Two Treatises of Government) among others, is no more.

Then there is the next pandemic, under active planning in Wuhan and at the WHO headquarters. About a month ago, Tony Fauci, still roaming free, apparently, rejoined the world:

Anthony Fauci says "the next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that's easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity".

Chief Nerd on X: "🚨 NEW – Anthony Fauci says "the next outbreak will be of a respiratory disease that's easily transmissible, that has a significant degree of morbidity" https://t.co/psUrIGwB45" / X

Well, I never.

Australia and just about everyone else will be signed up to the WHP Pandemic Treaty when it inevitably arrives. More tyranny, with democratic straight faces.

Not to mention the coming global economic collapse, as various Ponzi schemes lead by central banks and their collaborators come home to roost. Martin Armstrong warns:

… that Europe is on the brink of collapse.

“They’re determined to go to war with Russia,” Armstrong said. “No matter the cost.”

Source: The Vigilant Fox Telegram channel, 3 June 2025.

No matter the cost. Wow. It is all very August 1914. See also more from Armstrong:

George Christensen is onto the emergent civil wars. Here is her summary:

The West’s cities are becoming “feral,” with collapsing trust, fractured policing, rising militias, and a population split into hostile tribal enclaves.

Civil war theory, combined with escalating sabotage, migrant crime data, and elite denial, paints a credible picture of looming collapse.

Modern urban life depends on fragile, undefended infrastructure. Betz shows how easily this can be exploited to shatter national cohesion.

Cultural erasure, mass displacement, and nuclear insecurity are not future risks; they’re present dangers as the old order unravels.

The failure of multiculturalism, economic decay, and a growing expectation gap are driving Western societies to the brink of revolution.

These aren’t scenes from a post‐apocalyptic film. They’re grim pulp‑novel snapshots of what David Betz, Professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London, now warns could be our future in a new essay just published in Military Strategy Magazine.

There are cold civil wars everywhere, including Australia, in our own roaring twenties.

It is just a question of where they will become hot civil wars first. Paris burns, as noted. The German establishment is trying to outlaw opponents, in particular, the AfD (which is led, perhaps oddly, by a lesbian who lives in Switzerland and whose “wife” is from Sri Lanka; and they say AfD is run and followed by homophobes and xenophobes). The effect of outlawing political parties never goes well if you want social stability and internal peace. Both Hitler and Menzies played this card. At least Hitler’s move worked, if you can call it that. It isn’t just Germany rigging their faux democracy and trying to eliminate political opposition. There is Romania. And the electoral systems of Britain and Australia are rigged for the UniParty and against insurgents.

Oh, and the other day one of Zelinsky’s (much vilified) opponents was shot to death in Madrid. Good Lord! Wonder who organised that one …

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpd41g661epo

Ah, Portnov was “controversial”, per the BBC. Of course he was. Echoes of Sarajevo? As powder kegs go, well, take your pick. And as in August 1914, the world’s leaders (puppets?) seem up for it. Ready to go. Remember that, across Europe during the Great War, several nations were internally fracturing and tending to revolution.

In Australia, creating two nations (at least) is official policy. Driven by the Marxists in Canberra and waved through by the official opposition branch of the UniParty. And supported by all the main captured institutions across the land. (Recently I witnessed a priest homilising on Christ’s last earthly prayer – that all should be ONE. This was closely followed by the prayers of the faithful, one of which sought prayers for Muslims who were approaching some religious festival or other, and another which prayed for “first nations” people as we all approached Mabo Day, that this would help them to rediscover “their” culture. Ah, that all will be ONE)!

So, there is a world of strife, right about now. Division as never seen before. Every single institution divided. Seething discontent. Questioning of authority. Wars threatened. Violence on the streets of our cities. If civil wars somehow don’t eventuate, it will not be for want of having tried.

But not only is just about no one trying to still the strife, but rather we are surrounded by jingoistic eggers-on. Especially the Cocaine Three, Sir Keir Stalin, Micron and whatever the new German bloke is called. The Micro-Fuhrer, perhaps? It permeates both domestic and foreign policies.

We have the UK Telegraph writers, pathetically biased and simply echoing the wishes of the British aristocracy, practically having orgasms over Sniffy’s latest “bold” play with drone strikes against Russian nuclear bombers. Exciting stuff for the war party.

The redoubtable Paul Alexander, never one to exaggerate, says:

'Zelensky Says 'War' Coming To Russia After Moscow Drone Attack'; so the pump wearing cross-dresser transgender penis piano player freak is taking us to WW III courtesy of Biden et al. INC...pray.

Clearly, neither side in that Western-escalated eastern European squabble wants peace. Bring it on! Sleepwalkers, both. Neither was around during the Cuban Missile Crisis, nor have either of them, it would seem, seen Dr Strangelove. And we all thought having the ga-ga Joe Biden with his finger on the red button was a problem.

Britain is said to be on a war footing. It may have its own backyard on fire, but the Brit establishment wants a piece of Putin.

Meanwhile, let the partying begin! We have our own roaring twenties. We don’t have the Charleston and the Shimmy. We have our drugs and our technologically driven addictions, underpinned by lazy, insouciant, live-and-let-live relativist ideology, to keep us amused as the world burns. Not for us the attention to minor details like the Muslim reverse-colonialism, global student intafadas, the CCP’s economic takeover of the planet, drone strikes on Russia run by NATO, fresh plandemics organised by globalist elites, the running out of town of opposition parties that are remotely, well, opposing the ruling class, manic reliance on mass immigration that is destroying the places where we all grew up. None of us voted for ANY of this, of course. Which brings us ever so neatly to the biggest “minor detail” of them all. The almost seamless replacement of democracy with tyranny. In every Western nation. Oops, “nation”, the word and the thing, is an anachronism.

Is this all merely conspiracy theorist hyperbole? Well, absolutely no one in the commercial media writes about any of it, or, at least they never interpret things as part of a bigger, darker, appropriately contextualised picture. All the global strife is portrayed, incident by incident, as just part of the twenty-four hours “news” cycle, where events whirr past at the speed of strategic ignorance, soon to be forgotten and replaced by the next thing. And anyone who challenges, digs, ferrets around, makes connections, or generally makes trouble, is silenced, ignored, dismissed, ridiculed or slandered. De-platformed.

No, it is not necessarily hyperbole. The world is currently run by very, very bad actors always looking for new avenues for malfeasance, so everything is possible and the direction of travel seems, plausibly, to be heading for multiple, global catastrophes. Some of the elites (who mostly live in Palo Alto) believe they will live forever, on this earth. The odds, they think, are in their favour.

Very 1914, as it happens.

Many see the Russian thug-leader as the problem, and the West simply in defence mode. Yet any clear-sighted analysis might recognise that Russia has oodles of space and oodles of resources, far more than they need or want, and some unresolved, historic grievances with its equally thuggish, ex-communist neighbour, a corrupt, client state of the Biden-West and its taxpayers. And no rational appetite for a war with Europe over these local grievances.

For those who see Putin as the new Hitler, well, I think they are looking at the wrong war. Right about now, the war parties across the EU are “up and about”, as the modern cricket commentators say. In 1938, no one wanted war, hence the hyper-appeasement of the day. No, now is very reminiscent of 1914, when the “sleepwalkers”, as the exemplary historian, Christopher Clark, called the goons running Europe back then, slouched towards “the war to end all wars”. Their twenty-first century descendants in idiocy might just be sleepwalking us into the “war to end us all”. While all the while partying like it’s 1999.

The original roaring twenties came after a massive war. Our own version might well be coming first. As we all go out with a bang. Perhaps a nuclear bang.

Will we even notice?

We will probably all have our heads in our “devices”, attending to our “socials”, taking selfies on Insta, bingeing on Netflix, attending a local pride parade, abusing a conspiracy theorist, fretting afresh about the long-ago disappearance of Maddie McCann, tuning into MAFS.

Bread and circuses. Life goes on.

Only this war, when (not if) it comes, won’t be Wag the Dog, or even Dr Strangelove. It will be quite real. Time to google “cold war nuclear bunkers” and “massive assured destruction”.

Like I said, the original roaring twenties were a totally justifiable, mightily relieved reaction to the horrors beyond imaginings through which they had all recently lived. Those few who did manage to live. This time, like the late Roman Empire but without the panache and the infrastructure, we are having our roaring times before and astride the conflagration. Indeed, just as the big war approaches. Numero Tre. We can even see the oncoming headlights. Perhaps we are more pre-revolutionary Bourbon or Habsburg or Romanov than Roman. They all knew how to party! And they deserved their fates. Ouch.

Every single thing now is back-the-front. Including our very own end times, it would seem.

Paul Collits

4 June 2025