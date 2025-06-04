The Roaring Twenties
For those who read, longingly, the histories of the roaring (19)20s, with their jazz and their speak-easies and their Mae West eroticism and their dances du jour, like the Charleston, the Black Bottom, the Fox Trot, and the Shimmy, be careful what you wish for.
There are resonances in our own times of that long-forgotten era, its Great War and its partyi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PCPS Paul Collits Political Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.