PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dollyboy's avatar
Dollyboy
5h

Honour, virtue, accountability - all gone. Men are now rewarded for what once would compell them to fall on their own sword. I think placing a dollar figure on absolutely everything makes those things for which you cannot price (see first line) totally worthless and hence done away with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture