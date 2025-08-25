Those pesky strong gods, as described by RR Reno, are on the rise.

Has the decadent liberal elite jumped the shark? Is globalist, late liberalism reaching its end point?

Sooner or later, it had to happen. Perhaps. Signs are not so much emerging, but blatantly in the face of the political establishment. The trigger fingers of dissidents and grumpy outsiders are getting itchy. Two signs are the Raise the Flag movement in the UK, and the forthcoming March for Australia slated for 31 August.

"Operation Raise the Colours" has called for people to put their flags up where they live and in their everyday lives to rally Britons. The online movement is encouraging people to continue putting up England St. George's Cross and Union Jack flags.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/england-flag-displays-powerful-symbol-immigration-fight-trump-style-populism-sweeps-through-uk

I have often thought that displaying an Australian flag these days is now an act of defiance. The Poms are stepping up to the plate. Councils across the realm are displaying uncharacteristic efficiency in making the flags disappear. Councils actually can be efficient, it seems. Notwithstanding centuries of counter-experience when it comes to fixing pot holes. As Paul Joseph Watson crisply explains:

Now They're Really Mad

Peter Whittle has explained the unfolding story in Britain, with clarity and force.

Peter might be losing his hair. But not his touch.

Andrew Bridgen has an interesting take on the activities of the Starm-troopers in the mother country.

Starmer is deliberately breaking the country in order to force a backlash, after which he could invoke Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004. This act allows the de-facto imposition of martial law, the seizing of property and assets, the freezing of bank accounts and the cancellation of elections. Most importantly, the act does not preclude the utilisation of foreign "persons" should the "emergency" so demand. Such "persons" could be from NATO, the UN, EuroGendFor (Europe's paramilitary force) and Interpol. I strongly suspect a 250k strong UN army is already here, strategically garrisoned across the country. I also note Starmer will soon allow Blackrock to take over three main British ports. It need hardly be said that those who control the ports control the safe passage of containers bulging with smuggled AK-47s and such like. Blair's Civil Contingencies Act 2004 simply needs an "emergency" in order to enforce genuine totalitarianism, backed up by foreign soldiers. If we had patriotic senior military officers we would not be in this catastrophic position.

Source: Andrew Bridgen’s Telegram channel, 25 August 2025.

Wowsers! As we used to say. It is enough to send you back to cricket books and Midsomer Murders. And a fresh search for the Benedict Option and Plato’s cave. Andrew Bridgen is a sober guy. And Keir Starmer is both mad and a Blairite. Blackrock, indeed. Just as the Chinese own some of our ports.

Is there impending counter-revolution afoot? Civil wars?

This is a story of both theory and practice. The latter is summed up by events on the ground here and overseas.

The former has a lot to do with a leftie, homosexual atheist from France called Renaud Camus. He is a pariah in certain circles for saying the quiet part out loud about mass immigration and its discontents and for coming up with replacement theory.

Four distinguished speakers provide a cracker of a primer on the theory of the rising strong gods. It is serious brain food, but worth the watch. These folks are at the top of the class. And they delve into Camus’s theses.

It turns out that Camus isn’t a conspiracy theorist. And certainly not “far right”, another of those cliches which I have contemplated recently.

Camus might just be THE political theorist of our generation. He seems to have nailed both the great political event of our lives – the liberal international project of destroying the nation state – and to have provided an explanation as to how it has occurred. Great political theorists, to qualify, have to have something significant to say about the most significant developments on the ground.

Camus does all this through his division of the “great replacement” into two separate developments, and his showing how the one has led to the other. The political classes hate Camus for his infamous thesis that mass immigration is “replacing” native populations with global citizens, many of whom seem to have no desire to assimilate into their host countries, and seem, further, to be bent on destroying their host cultures. And as many of the infidels living therein that they can find, rape and kill.

What is not to hate in Camus? He calls time on the great multi-culti project. And the folks on streets in London, Paris, and the other places of maximum migrant harm seem to be hearing and heeding the message. Ouch. We need to kill this guy’s ideas. By the usual methods. Silence him. Ridicule him. Accuse him of … racism! The original sin of the dissidents.

But Camus’ explanation of how this has occurred is the most interesting part. I said he wasn’t a cabal guy. Where does he land – conspiracy, Hanlon’s razor, convergent opportunism, or, following Reno, consensus?

Camus has a replacement theory that covers it all. He calls the mass immigration play the “big replacement”. But there is also a “little replacement” theory. This is the driver of the whole replacism ideology. I would call it post-modernism. It is the idea that anything can be replaced. Nations. Family. Traditional morals. Religion. Christianity. Men. Humans. Truth. Anything! It is radical relativism. And once you have changed the operating system, the rest of the software is a breeze.

The triumph of liberalism is post-modernism. Once people accept that anything can be replaced, you are home dry. Replacing populations within nations is downstream from the prior acceptance of the idea that anything can be replaced. The people were ready, spiritually unmoored and morally restless. They were prepped. By an embedded ideology that suited the times. The sixties. And by centuries of de-Christianisation. Anything goes has massive, intuitive appeal. The postwar open society ideology of Popper, in Reno’s schema, as it evolved over the subsequent decades. The spirit of 1968 caught on. The weak gods make fewer demands on a people ready for insouciance.

Replacement rules! The Camus thesis works for me.

Whether the aha moments occasioned by podcasts like the Camus one translate into on-the-ground activism across the West is another question. The raise the flag movements seem to have got it, implicitly.

One of the speakers at the Camus symposium offered a model of resistance. Rod Dreher lives in Budapest, a city I visited in 2024, and a city that is devoid of inter-ethnic strife, and migrant violence against innocent citizens. He offered a glimpse of the Viktor Orban strategy of pushback against the globalist Brussels worldview. It is a nationalist, Christian strategy. Of defence of one’s strong gods. We do not think that the “never again” postwar consensus means that we have to reject our core values, our traditions and our history. We do not have to cave. Orban rejected the Merkel model of caving to the Euro zeitgeist and to simply accepting gazillions of third world migrants. They just said no. Those patriotic, Muslim resisting Frenchmen, Camus and Michel Houellebecq, would approve, I think.

Just say no. It is a template.

There are different ways of playing the replacement game.

Paul Collits

25 August 2025