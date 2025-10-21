The Mean Girls’ Mean Girl, the bitch from central casting, aka eKaren, apparently has ten thousand documents on George Christensen.

Via a Freedom of Information application, I discovered that the unelected digital enforcers at the Office of the eSafety Commissioner, led by Julie Inman Grant (the bureaucratic high priestess of censorship herself), are sitting on a mountain of files about me, my platforms, my posts, my podcasts, and even this Nation First Substack newsletter.

Yep, our tax dollars well spent. The Malchurian Candidate’s invention has become a monster. Peter Dutton called eKaren a “great Australian public servant”. Really? Clearly, that currency has been devalued. I won’t die happy until I know they have a file on me.

The silencing of dissent isn’t just something that the oligarchs, so well described by the elite democracy theorists (Mosca, Michels, Pareto), just thought up to be nasty to the underlings. No, silencing dissent is merely one of the cards being played. The goal is propaganda. Regime protection. Keeping the joint going without fear of disruption by ugly democracy and freedom. It is strategic. It is core business.

The question is – is propaganda now the world’s biggest industry?

Andrew Gold’s interview with Ashley Rindsberg on Wikipedia and associated organs of corrupt propaganda is hugely instructive, and a good starting point.

Given that Wikipedia feeds AI its version of reality, the “laundering of ideology” (per Rindsberg) will continue unabated into our very dark future. The way they do it is fascinating, if chilling. They called the grooming gangs scandal in the UK “a moral panic driven by islamophobia”. They merely drop in a reference in paragraph three to “scholars have questioned”. That is all they need to do. It turns out the “scholars” in question are one single Marxist academic writing in an obscure socialist psychology journal from Australia.

Mark Zuckerberg is said to have sacked 40,000 fact checkers after Trump came in. That is a lot of narrative protection. The best money can buy. During Covid, Peter Dutton’s Department outsourced the hunting of dissidents to private sector fact checkers. My old employer, RMIT University, joined the ABC to set up a “factlab”. We fund this shit.

The fictional Sir Arnold Robinson in Yes Prime Minister said that government secrets are only “disasters” if they come out.

Which reminds us of the Albo Government’s recent massive upping of the cost of lodging a freedom of information application. This isn’t about saving money for the Government. No one thinks any more that fiscal continence is a priority of the state. Nope, this is about killing off one of the last remaining weapons available to we-the-people to seek accountability and to reveal the lies told by governments and their corporate mates. Andrew Lownie has said just how important FOI weapons are. Kill that and we are even further disempowered.

The internet 1.0 was once seen as the new, great tool of liberal democracy. It was. The last great hope against the ruling class.

Now, twenty years on, the internet is now the plaything of the controlling oligarchs that pull the strings of governments. For the internet, especially social media and independent podcaster journalists – the only real journalists left – has been found to be a dangerous threat to globalist control. The independents question! Yes, they question. We cannot have this.

The only game in town now is the destruction of the free internet. The free online world must be crushed.

As they say, “it is no coincidence” that Sir Keir Groomer, the Blair/WEF’s new chief-goon, post-Justin Trudeau, has introduced the BritCard legislation. Nor it is a coincidence that multiple western governments are doing the same, or are seeking to. Albo’s strategy is to do it via age verification social media laws. Since his own digital ID legislation (somehow, by a series of flukes) bit the dust. Back door Albo.

The British taxpayer dollars expended by the disgraced Yorks on narrative protection is jaw dropping. As disclosed in Andrew Lownie’s blockbuster, Entitled (which I am reading now).

As AL says, we have known that Randy Andy “is a badd’n” for the longest time. What is coming our now is the extent to which the whole internationally interconnected establishment is in on it. Massively corrupt. Its weapon? Propaganda. (And yes, Andrew Lownie knows who killed Jeffrey Epstein).

David Icke says the digital ID is pivotal to the post-Covid agenda.

It is. It is a line in the sand for us all. Will enough of us get it, and do stuff to effect a pushback that matters?

That is one of our worlds. There is another.

As you walk around the streets and malls of regional Australia, and see so many people who are so obviously struggling with life. Just getting on with it. Getting their kicks. Getting by. Sailing on sailor. The disabled who cannot get onto the NDIS gravy train. The homeless on the streets, begging for cigs or gold coins. The “clients” shuffling up to one of the many third sector shopfronts on main street. I see them daily.

You get a pain in the gut. For you know what is going on in the back room. How to connect to these denizens of struggle street? The victims of the great hybrid ideology of the age, neoliberalism with woke overtones.

That is not a concern for those who are getting their incomes from fact checking and constructing the lies that keep them earning their places at the top of the tree. And crushing us. The Fergie class. The chancers who lurve business class. The Silicon Valley masters of the universe who had one good idea in the garage and suddenly found themselves running the whole show. The Qatar Government funded friends of Palestine. The CCP colonialists par excellence. The Antifa thugs smashing the shops of innocent small business people. Greta Thunberg. Albo. All members of the self-reinforcing propaganda machine. Not a decent human among them. Not one.

Where is the Old Left when you need it? What would the strugglers on the streets make of the fact checker class and its endless, society-destroying, soulless oeuvre, if that bizarre notion could ever be explained to them?

Paul Collits

21 October 2025