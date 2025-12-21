We are at, or almost at, the longest day. At least in the Southern Hemisphere. And we now face the awful, do-goodist, liberal aftermath of Bondi, for the longest time.

The repellant decision of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney to give Anthony Albanese a friendly platform to grandstand at the launch of the St Mary’s Cathedral Christmas Season was but one portent of the coming great reconciliation.

https://christmasatthecathedral.org.au/

A whole class of Australians are now on a mission. To defend the philosophy that enabled Bondi. Whether it is the countertop messaging at a local bookshop – Harry Hartog’s at Penrith, to be precise – which enjoins customers not to be racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic, or to insult staff, or the latest feel-good Fox Sports adverts against hate speech, which seek to remind us that “diversity is our strength” and that hate is not to be tolerated.

https://www.thisisaustralia-standuptohate.com/

When Peter Cosgrove and Kyle Sandilands and a whole range of (to me) unrecognisable TV types line up on an issue, well, we do well to sit up and take notice (they think). Or not. It is cringeworthy. It is what celebrities do in the face of a tragedy/policy failure.

At least they mentioned anti-Semitism. It makes the list this week. But this will pass.

A conspiracy theorist would see this as a subliminal attempt to reinforce the need for resistance to Australia’s supposed, great hate crime … Islamophobia. This is, of course, the world’s great nothingburger. Even if we hated Islamists, can anyone name a single case where a Christian or a Jew or a cranky non-believer ever attacked a Muslim? I didn’t think so. For something that doesn’t even exist, Islamophobia is much-hyped. Let us call it out for what it is. A moral panic.

I am with J D Vance, under fire (as always) for being a conspiracy theorist. As the Veep says, I only believe in conspiracy theories when they are true. A good rule, btw.

The problem is not “standing up to hate”. It is Muslim terrorism. It ain’t rocket surgery.

The Philo-Semite’s Philo-Semite, Douglas Murray, has written a long piece at the paywalled Australian Inquirer on the backstory to Bondi.

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a_GGL&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Finquirer%2Fantisemitisms-omen-when-they-hate-jews-we-are-all-next%2Fnews-story%2F05e6a32f54bdd9a27f3649996ad9fdb3&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=HIGH-Segment-2-SCORE&V21spcbehaviour=appendend

See also here:

He notes the one million Muslims now resident in Australia. As we know. He points out the bleedingly obvious fact that not all Muslims are Jihadists. In passing, though, he notes the 2024 UK poll of Muslims that revels that are rather uncomfortably large minority of those polled are reasonably okay with Jew-killing and, more importantly with the global intifada. A huge chunk of British Muslims polled do not accept that Hamas was responsible for 7/10.

A recent poll conducted in the United Kingdom has revealed significant support for Hamas among British Muslims, with 46% percent expressing their backing for the Palestinian terror group.

Additionally, the survey indicates that only 25 percent of UK Muslims believe that Hamas terrorists committed murder and rape during the October 7 attacks in Israel.

https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/europe/artc-46-percent-of-uk-muslims-support-hamas-majority-skeptical-of-atrocities-poll

As were many of those, no doubt, who marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, back in August.

Talking of conspiracy theories. Here the Brit Muslims are on the same page as the Candace Owens/Nick Fuentes/Off Guardian/Redacted gang. But Murray’s main point is that, even if a tiny minority of those coming into Australia are on board with jihad, why the hell do we continue to welcome the bigger group?

They have picked their side. The celebrity class has, perhaps unwittingly, picked theirs, too.

The soft-pedal, liberal do-gooders, no doubt, believe that they are at one with the great Aussie non-aligned. The Christmas season barbecue class. What they are doing, by their reductionism and their halfwayism, their “can’t we all get along” kumbaya chants, and their appeal to an Australian ethos now long gone, is simply to prolong the ignorance that sustains the local branch of the global intifada.

As for too little-too late Albo, the Hamas-adjacent friend from central casting, giving him a platform to feign sympathy to the Australian Jewish community is simultaneously awful and pathetic. Even when it is an Archbishop doing it.

Paul Collits

21 December 2025