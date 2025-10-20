Those familiar with the British alt-journalist, James Delingpole, will know of his many accomplishments.

He has been an absolute climate hero, having been involved in uncovering the climategate emails scandal in 2009 and through his many writings on the subject. He popularised the term “watermelons” – green on the outside and red on the inside – through his book of the same name. His podcasts are often brilliant. His instincts have long been sound.

Alas, there are two black marks these days. His fondness for fox hunting doesn’t rate in my household. And then there is his performative conspiracy theory schtick. Conspiracies are not nothing. Equally, they are not everything.

Well, James’s hunting horse, or one of them, is called Barnaby. Midsomer Murders had Joyce Barnaby. We have Barnaby Joyce.

He is in the news, yet again.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/oct/18/barnaby-joyce-decision-to-leave-nationals-heightens-speculation-about-one-nation-move

I don’t know if the horse Barnaby is a plodder. His political namesake certainly is. And now, it seems, he is plodding off into the sunset. At least as far has the Nats are concerned. He may or may not be joining One Nation. George Christensen sees it as a done deal, and a development of great significance for the political landscape down under. George is both an optimist and a leading light in One Nation.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-176560101

Terry Barnes at The Spectator is more cautious:

The weekend’s bombshell that Barnaby Joyce may well jump to One Nation, from the Nationals, only heightens the Coalition’s post-election convulsions, ensuring yet another week of them talking about themselves. But news broke last night that the Nats are likely to drop their commitment to Net Zero imminently, so Barnaby might not jump anywhere. We’ll wait and see.

Source: Morning Double Shot (emailed newsletter), 20 October 2025.

I have next to zero interest in the trajectory of Barnaby Joyce’s political “career”, nor in the next stage of his “journey”, personal or ideological.

Barnaby has form.

He had two chances at lasting, impactful political relevance. They both occurred in 2015. The first was his acquiescence in the biosecurity legislation that delivered governments their Covid powers in 2020.

The second was his non-decision to “do a John McEwen” when the Liberals knifed Tony Abbott. In 1967, after Harold Holt either drowned or was spirited off to Beijing in a Chinese sub, McEwen said he would end the Coalition if the Liberals elected Billy McMahon to replace Holt as leader. They didn’t. In 2015, Barnaby, then leader of the Nats, had the chance to stop the Malchurian Candidate from ever being PM. He didn’t.

Barnaby’s twin sins were mortal political sins.

One was a sin of commission, the second one of omission. Some might argue that, well, in 2015, how could he know that innocent sounding biosecurity laws would one day be used to crush a nation and its people over a minor virus probably set free (in Wuhan) deliberately? Well, he would have known just how draconian his government’s new powers would be. If not, he should have. And NOT ONCE during or after the plandemic did he apologise. Instead, he doubled down on the biosecurity laws and waffled on. Just as he always does. Barnaby is always at his best when not holding the levers of power. In office, he never fails to disappoint.

He will inevitably say that the Nats have left him and not the reverse. They generally do.

Err, mate, some of us have known for a very, very long time that the climate hoax was a hoax and a hoax that would destroy our country. We knew this when you were in government. And could do something about it. It was John Howard who introduced the NRET (the National Renewable Energy Target), which started it all. Your party had nearly a decade to kill off the climate hoax, forever. You did not. So don’t mention net zero.

If Barnaby is over the Nats, well, that is great. So are we all.

One Nation? Again, who cares? One Nation has had thirty odd years to shift the needle, and it hasn’t. It is merely one of many irrelevant, self-absorbed micro parties which all seem willfully destined to remain micro. Bring me Nigel Farage numbers, and I might get excited. Farage, like Hanson, is a cult in his own lunchtime, but flawed Nigel may have the numbers to earn bragging rights.

Of much more interest is what the Barnaby hiccup tells us about our diminished democracy. For this is a tale of the passing of our capacity to influence the decisions made by our political class.

An old uni chum once told me that you have more chance of being struck by lightning on your way to the polling booth than you have of your vote influencing the result. And that was a long time ago, when elections, it could be argued, served some democratic purpose in Australia. Even though the phrase “Tweedledum Tweedledee” was already being used about the major parties and their minute differences. (The book of this title, by Catley and McFarlane, was published in 1974).

A priest friend of mine, the great Fr John Fleming, recently asked me about the relative “blame” that can be placed at the feet of voters versus the voting system for our current malaise, in which (for example) a PM can be elected with 34 percent of the primary vote, and where a third of the voters are, in effect, disenfranchised. Aren’t the voters really to blame for electing and re-electing bad governments?

Well, yes, they are … but …

The (compulsory preferential) electoral system also rewards the UniParty big time and punishes micro parties. Governments have also used the system to make it harder still for outsider parties to breach the walls, through a range of measures. Like increasing the hoops through which would-be parties have to jump in order to even become parties. And messing around with the Group voting above the line. And sneaking in the pre-poll voting revolution, which also mitigates against campaigning up to polling day by those candidates not well known to the electorate.

So, yes, the electoral system matters in explaining our democratic malaise. It is in the mix.

Of course, the micro parties’ utter refusal to join up to form a single entity capable of critical electoral mass also hurts them. Hugely.

But there is more to the crumbling of democracy. In fact, we are facing a perfect storm that includes voter behaviour AND the system, but much else besides. Like the following:

· The legacy media’s active and absolute commitment to keeping the Uniparty system going, and so it gives the micros the silent treatment;

· The outsourcing of policy making to unelected, bad actors;

· The fact that culture is upstream from politics, and so institutions beyond the reach of voters can change the culture without anyone being able to stop the various long marches;

· LIVs (low information voters) don’t know what they don’t know about how the country gets changed without their agreement;

· The trashing of accountability;

· Replacing of the population with a new one that has no sense of Australian traditions and values – the electorate has had a complete makeover;

· The globalists never miss an opportunity to advance their goals;

· An education system that has deliberately dumbed down voters;

· Getting people to believe in the magic money tree, allowing governments to create vote auctions at every election and to make it so voters believe that is what elections are for;

· The success of “look over there” politics, aka bread and circuses.

Above all, the main action is off-stage.

So, it isn’t just the voters OR the electoral system. I totally respect those (like George) who are still out there fighting within the system. Not to mention the great (faithful Liberal) Tony Abbott. All power to their respective arms. I am just not that optimistic. Nor do I think there will be a stampede following the Member for New England out the door.

Like Mark Steyn, I don’t think we can vote our way out of this. Oh, and if I were an optimist, it wouldn’t be Barnaby to whom I would be turning.

Barnaby Joyce might be the human headline, but his current moves are of interest for reasons he would almost certainly not have thought of. Like the above. His move (real or not) simply reminds us of how little his switch matters.

The ruling elites deal in bread and circuses, in keeping the middle sixty percent distracted, in limited hangouts, and in giving the twenty percent on the notional “right” (that is, us) false hopes of a new dawn.

Barnaby will keep the legacy media engaged for a while, no doubt. At the same time that the Government is winding up a $14 million dollar media campaign to tell the sixty percent of low information voters that the coming social media age verification laws are a world first, brilliant safety mechanism that will stop teenagers killing themselves and being bullied.

Oh dear. Done in, again.

Just to provide one example. The awake must keep our eyes on the main game. We will not be saved by plodders.

Paul Collits

20 October 2025