The Prime Minister has responded to the latest Rabbi-targeted fire bomb attack in Victoria – normally known as the machete state – by describing it as “beyond comprehension”.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/police-release-details-of-arson-suspect-after-car-with-hanukkah-signage-firebombed/854e4333-9e1a-436d-8b9a-e9ffaa38577f

Now, I know Albo is a thicko, but … beyond comprehension? Really?

It isn’t rocket surgery. Not even rocket science. Islam is the greatest killing machine in history (assuming, as well we might, that the hand of Allah was behind the Melbourne failed murder attempt). Islamist attacks between 1979 and 2024 numbered 66,872, with 249,941 dead.

https://policycommons.net/artifacts/17600868/islamist-terrorist-attacks/18492876/

The competitor killing machines – the Nazis, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot – all came and went. The globalist eugenicists are still at it, of course. But daylight is second to Allah’s men. They play a long game. They are driven, and each generation replaces the previous one which believed the same thing. Kill. Kill. Kill.

The next Islamist attack is as predictable as the next test cricket batting collapse.

Albo’s sense of history, well, his sense of anything, is slender. His strategy is to talk calming, kumbaya-gibberish and hope that no one notices the “look over there”. See under the pivot to gun control.

Why are the Islamists so good at what they do?

Well, it all comes down to infrastructure. The Jihad infrastructure is simply brilliant. Especially in our time.

The Islamists have it down. Consider the following:

· They have God, or, at least, their God, who is “will”;

· They have the book, written, they claim, by Allah and not by a jumped up “prophet” who, as Salman Rushdie pointed out, made it up as he went along. George Pell urged us, in 2006 (at Quadrant) to read the damned Koran and draw our own conclusions, with all the invocations to violence and beheading and whatnot;

· They have the A team of globally connected terrorists, utterly committed to jihad;

· They have as their opposition a gang determined to “turn the other cheek”;

· They have the perfect storm of Western meekness and guilt over colonialism;

· They have a western intelligentsia committed to open borders and to the cult of mass immigration. We have 1 million Muslims in Australia. Britain has 4 million. France has 6 to 7 million. Germany 5.3 million. 3.5 to 4.5 million in the USA. Replacement theory is going to plan, aided by a cute alliance of libertarians who love open borders and leftists who just want whitey gone from the West;

· They have the peaceniks who just want “peace”, at any cost and in the face of an ideology that doesn’t want peace;

· They have a brilliant strategy of provoking Israel to defend itself, knowing that doing so will kill its global reputation (see under October 7);

· They know all about Western liberal halfwayism and the “faults on both sides” bullshit;

· They know that their long-term game plan of marinating anti-Semitism will always work, given the core Jew hatred of all sorts of people who should know better;

· They have a brilliant support team of woke Westerners, especially politicians like Albo;

· They have the unexpected modern bonus of leftist support through the green-red coalition;

· They have the ace in the hole – embedded anti-Israel sentiment that can be called up at the drop of a towel-head;

· They have their own Islamist B team - the large minority of Muslims who have passive sympathy for jihad and killing the infidel, revealed by recent polls in the United Kingdom (per Douglas Murray).

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a_GGL&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Finquirer%2Fantisemitisms-omen-when-they-hate-jews-we-are-all-next%2Fnews-story%2F05e6a32f54bdd9a27f3649996ad9fdb3&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=HIGH-Segment-2-SCORE&V21spcbehaviour=appendend

It is a winning coalition of the duped and the willing. The pillars of jihad.

The greatest victory of all of the Islamists has been to make it all about the Jews. It isn’t. It is about them. Cranky, low-rent cultists with a superiority complex. But a sufficient number of the B team, the useful idiots, the leftist goons, the halfwayists, the peaceniks, have drunk the Islamist Kool-aid. Jim Jones would be proud of them. And, in our time, we have come to face the perfect storm of Jihad facilitation complex.

The old cliché, not comforting to the broad coalition of Islamist fellow travellers, is that not all Muslims are terrorists, but almost all terrorists are Islamists.

The fight goes on. Their fight. Not ours. And gullible globalists like the Pope still pray for peace. Back in the day, when popes were popes, a little Islamist aggression called forth a reverse-Jihad from the Knights Templar. The crusades, in the spirit of the Red Sea divine intervention, the holding up of Moses’s arm and Our Lady’s decisive influence in the Battle of Lepanto in 1571, were a stand from hard men pissed off by globalist jihad. And our God was on our side.

A hell of a lot of people need to wake up. Real quick. Including the alt-right Jew obsessed class. I don’t need to name names. They are beyond seriously dumb. They are making the greatest mistake. A category error.

Calling out evil in the age of post-modernism is hard. Apparently. It shouldn’t be. Real leaders should be up for the challenge. Figuring it out isn’t “beyond comprehension”.

Paul Collits

26 December 2025