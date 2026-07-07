How does an insurgent force, by definition – at least in theory – maintain its democratic vibrancy and its commitment to power-to-the-people when it attains power, or even gets a whiff of attaining power?

It might just be a case of … be careful what you wish for.

History has its lessons. Look at both the French and Bolshevik revolutions. After each, the ancient regimes looked pretty benign. If the aim of each was to do away with “the establishment”, then each succeeded. But did they simply do away with the “establishments” the insurgents didn’t like, rather than doing away with the whole notion of a “ruling class”?

In the case of France, we got the guillotine, the reign of terror, Robespierre, then Napoleon, then … French governance chaos for two plus centuries. In the case of Russia, they got rid of the Romanovs, but then we got Lenin, then Stalin. The state did NOT wither away. Rather, it got a hell of a lot worse. The Soviet system imploded, finally. But … then we got Yeltsin, then Putin, an old Romanov in wolf’s clothing.

Fast forward to today. There are two case studies. The most obvious is occurring in the 250th birthday country. The very home of modern history’s democratic (or at least republican) insurgency against the oldest of old orders, the British Empire.

Does anyone feel a little squeamish about a US President getting on the phone to the head of FIFA and persuading him to cancel the suspension of a star US soccer player?

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-06/world-cup-us-striker-folarin-balogun-fifa-donald-trump/106883104

Perhaps we should.

If ever there was a counter elite man, it is Trump.

Cheersquadding for the counter elite – “our guys” – is great sport for those sick of being dudded by the bad guys at the top. But the true measure of a counter-revolution is the extent to which the substance of the old regime is changed, and changed forever. Not the dopamine hit from sticking it to our opponents. No one could say, hand on heart, that the American deep state (as just one part of the ruling class) has been neutered. Or will be, anytime soon.

One of Trump’s key allies is Peter Thiel, driver of the deep-state linked company, Palantir. A good mate of J D Vance. Thiel is organising a highly secretive meet-up in Ireland shortly. It is called Dialog. An annual event.

https://www.wired.com/story/leak-exposes-members-of-peter-thiels-secretive-dialog-society/

Oops. The whole invite list has been exposed. It is good that we now know they are there. And what they are doing.

A counter elite is still an elite. It quacks like an elite. Why should we trust them? To pose the question is to answer it.

A new Napoleon is just that … a new Napoleon. I know. By the time that the elites are finally banished, we will all be dead. Why not enjoy the moment, if “our guys” are in charge?

But, who are “our guys”? Accountability? Nope.

It gets worse.

The second example is Trump’s former bestie, Nigel Farage. Watch this podcast and then reflect on Nigel.

Is Reform UK the ne UniParty? A “broad church”? They are recruiting failed Tory ministers who actually created the problems that Farage is now claiming to solve. Like mass immigration. Their foreign policy guy is a neocon. Great. Nigel loves abortion, too. Won’t touch that grisly outcome of the sexual revolution. Nor all the other outworkings of that disaster. Let sleeping dogs lie.

And now he is importing pro-immigration ex-Labour members. When faced with the establishment, he is actively embracing it. He just wants his mob to be in charge.

He will take anyone! FFS. We-the-people are actually trying to get rid of the UniParty. Not to re-create it with a new face.

Ignore Farage’s latest hit piece from The Times, exposing (or re-exposing) Farage’s seedy connections with questionable funders of his “comeback”.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy0424end7vo

This is simply the establishment’s attempt to crush the British insurgency. No. Farage’s problems are much larger than his questionable networks.

His elephant-in-the-room problem, and ours, goes far deeper. It goes to his conclusion that his mission is to be the counter elite, and not to simply bring in “our people” to run the same state apparatus.

Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain get the true task. Will everyone else get it? And will they stick to it?

It is all a bit of a challenge to the “unite the righters” in Britain. When the counter elite doesn’t pass the most basic smell test, ask questions. Keep asking questions.

Perhaps Reform UK will get rid of Farage. Like British Labour got rid of Queer Starmer. And maybe the ALP will get rid of our own, embarrassing, hyper-sexualised PM. The Libs regularly get rid of their leaders, as to the British Tories. But that won’t change the equation for people-centric politics.

Restating the argument, “don’t let the perfect drive out the good” won’t cut it. Replacing one crap elite system with another, with meagre tinkerings at the edges of power, shouldn’t satisfy us.

There is a reason that the guys in charge are in charge. They are goooood. James Burnham called them the managerialists. Many, like Paul Kingsnorth, call them “the machine”. Many see the World Economic Forum as the locus of power. Others see China. Others see the militant Islamists as pulling the strings. Still others, the international (Jewish?) bankers. The Bilderbergs. The Peter Thiel brigade.

Whatever you call them, they ARE in control. They are all Hobbesians, Platonists, at bottom. The theory … we need a strong state to control the unruly hordes, when things go, as Albo would say, “tits up”.

Note to Pauline. Be the insurgency. Know what this really means. Know your real base. Don’t import failed “conservatives”. So far, so good. But the closer to power you get, the greater will be the Faustian temptation. To build a new “coalition”, a new “broad church”. To do a deal with failed Libs and to think this is meaningful change.

The main game is to not replace the elite but to kill elites. Or, at least, to control them. To make them minimally accountable. To resist the Faustian temptation to accommodation. To do any less will have been a mere temporary and performative victory.

No one should think this is straightforward. The elite theorists of democracy, Michels, Pareto and Mosca, have told us why. It isn’t without reason that they are called (by Burnham) the Machiavellians.

As I say, the elites are good at what they do. Just look at the Covid tyranny. They made that look easy. They do tyranny effortlessly. While we all watch our footy and our phones and our porn. Just like Huxley said (in Brave New World).

Placing all our chips on the counter elites is a losing strategy,

Paul Collits

7 July 2026