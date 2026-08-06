Thanks to Renaud Camus, the vocal, new English identitarians, realist observation of the third world invasion of the West and plain common sense, we are now pretty clear that mandate-free governments across the global north have engineered a replacement of our native populations and (in some cases) thousands of years of culture and binding tradition.

The latest atrocities in Spain have been captured by Karl Stefanovic and The Nowhere Photographer.

The machete carriers and rapists, who appeared almost immediately, suggest planned, hybrid warfare. The clever Ceuta playbook is familiar:

· Invade;

· Bring no (obvious) weapons, so as to by-pass any potential military response and render the home country effectively impotent,

· Activate fifth column progressives in the invaded countries;

· Depict homies as racists;

· Embed invaders in the invaded homeland;

· Change cultures and nations.

Rinse and repeat.

But … Some religious figures have noticed something else about the (mainly Muslim) invasion of the West. Here is Bishop Athanasius Schneider, reported by Lifesite News:

In the brief clip [from 2025], noting the mass influx of Muslim migrants into Europe, the bishop stressed that many of these people are not refugees and that the “mass Islamization” of Europe is part of a plot by the “powerful” to destroy Christianity in Europe. Many X users reposted the clip alongside a video of migrants rushing into the small Spanish territory of Ceuta from the Moroccan border last week. “Now we are witnessing an invasion. They are not refugees—no—this is an invasion of the mass Islamization of Europe,” the bishop said in the clip. “And so this is a global political agenda by the powerful of the world: to destroy Europe culturally and religiously—to destroy Christianity ultimately in Europe.”

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-bp-schneider-calling-out-islamization-of-europe-goes-viral-amid-spain-migrant-crisis/

For Schneider, there are two key points. First, the invasion isn’t just demographic and cultural. It is also religious. Of course it is. Islam is a religion, and a colonialist one at that. The Jews and the Christians are the infidel, to be conquered and their religions eliminated. Second, Schneider claims that the religious replacement is being organised by global elites who are profoundly anti-Christian.

Hence this is a planned de-Christianisation of Europe, occurring in real time. On our watch.

Gavin Ashenden has written and spoken on the European death wish, from a Catholic perspective:

There is a particular kind of death a civilisation can choose for itself — not conquest, not plague, but a quiet, voluntary letting go. Europe is in the grip of it now. You can see it in the birth rate, in the open border, in the bishop who will not speak, in the historian who will not defend. This is not, at root, a crisis of policy. It is a crisis of the soul. And it begins with a simple, uncomfortable fact: there seems to be no capacity left for saving our society, for valuing our society as it is. Instead, it’s being overcome by a whole series of different forces and different people.

See also:

So, it isn’t just about Islamification, in Ashenden’s telling. It is also a crisis from within. From our willingness to elect communist-adjacent governments. From our acquiescence in faux-compassion-driven immigration policies. From our giving up on having children. From the failure of two generations of Christian parents unwilling or unable to pass on a once robust, muscular faith. From our agreeing to the feminist revolution, the wanton destruction of the nuclear family, the downgrading of motherhood-in-the-home and handing over our children to be brought up by the state, with tax relief and subsidies. From the failure of UniParty conservative-in-name-only governments to, borrowing from Bill Buckley Jr, stand athwart history and shout “stop”.

All in all, it is a Faustian pact. In some cases, of course, it is casual anti-racism.

Oh, then there is Rome’s cheer-squadding for the new world order as it is emerging. Simply waving it through. The Pope calling mosques “holy places of God” would have the late Cardinal George Pell, among many others, rolling in the graves. I would think. Not much left of the spirit of the mighty Crusades and the Battle of Lepanto there.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/has-leo-gone-too-far-pope-leo-calls-mosque-holy-place-of-god

One Catholic priest (Fr Jason Charron) sees Islam as the precursor to the Antichrist, no less.

Some distance, then, from the official, kumbaya narrative emanating from beyond the Tiber. Holy places of God or breeding grounds for the AC?

Rome’s accommodative stance on mass immigration – they are all refugees, after all, and so entitled to our undying compassion – and on other secularist dogmas, on the Chinese Communist Party and on the glories of Islam (a long, long way from Pope Benedict’s clear-eyed views expressed in Regensburg in 2006) are all of a piece with the well-planned attack by the last two Popes on tradition within the Church. Prosecuted by Arthur Roche, Rome’s anti-traditionalist henchman. The SSPX brigade are excommunicated while the hordes of Islamist killers are waved through.

Ashenden says, in relation to the immigrant wave:

The difficulty with our secular civilisation, which is engaged in this death wish, is that it has retained certain Christian impulses — compassion for suffering, concern for the stranger, suspicion of cruelty — but it’s detached them from all the other Christian virtues. It’s like a teenager at the wheel of a fast car, blind drunk, absolutely unable to find the controls. … compassion has been separated from prudence. Who is this stranger that I am taking in? Are they a murderer and a rapist, or somebody virtuous who’s become incapacitated through no fault of their own? Where is the prudence that you’re supposed to exercise? The naivety that the left use in terms of the imposition or the expression of compassion is mind-boggling.

Rome is making the same error. Naivety? It looks to be far more than that. It isn’t even just performative accommodation. They are actively helping to drive it. Aggressively, even. Woke Christianity has been a player. A bad actor cluelessly helping to seal the fate of our nations.

With barely ten per cent of Catholics still attending Mass (on a good day), let alone engaging with debates such as these and, where necessary, resisting Rome’s willing acceptance of just about every secularist narrative going, is it any wonder that the ruling elites have felt completely at ease with marching societies towards radical de-Christianisation?

It is a case of both ethnic and religious cleansing. And it is a win-win for the progressivist establishment. Kill off the repugnant colonialist whites in their homelands and destroying the Western faith of our fathers at the same time has a brutal efficiency about it.

No, replacement isn’t just about whitey. It is about the God-botherers as well.

Cardinal Raymond Burke has noted, variously, the link between communism and de-Christianisation. As AI notes:

Cardinal Raymond Burke views secular progressive ideologies and modern attacks on the traditional family as ideological descendants of Marxist or Communist thought, which seeks to dismantle foundational societal pillars like the church and the nuclear family. … Burke and other traditionalist Catholic thinkers frequently warn that contemporary cultural shifts regarding gender, marriage, and parental rights mimic historical totalitarian or Marxist efforts to alienate individuals from traditional loyalties and subordinate them to the state or secular dogma.

Bella Dodd, an ex-communist, wrote in the 1950s of the infiltration of the Church by Soviet directed communist plants.

https://www.hprweb.com/2021/12/rethinking-bella-dodd-and-infiltration-of-the-catholic-priesthood/

Just like the Philby, Burgess and Maclean play in London, back in the 1960s. Notwithstanding traditionalist Catholics’ liking of a good conspiracy theory, there is little reason to doubt Dodd’s personal testimony, recorded in graphic detail. The policies coming out of Rome these days are as good evidence as anything for us to take her thesis seriously.

And for the communists in power from London to Melbourne, with few exceptions, the march is occurring at pace. Burke (Raymond, not Tony) and others have also noted communism’s hatred of the family. Hence the raft of policies which, whether by design or merely by effect, have been bedded in so as to now be all but unnoticeable.

Should Western non-believers worry about this? Yes, indeed. As Ashenden points out:

Europe is living on the moral capital of Christianity after abandoning the Christian account of God, humanity, sin, forgiveness, duty, and the common good. I was astonished, in the earlier part of the millennium, when the French set about trying to write a description of the European Constitution and they deliberately left out Christianity, as if our culture had been built on or by anything else — because the left has a hatred of Christianity, and it’s this hatred that makes it almost impossible for us to point out the fact that when you create a vacuum, it gets filled by almost anything. … The trouble is, once Christianity disappears, inheritance is no longer experienced as a gift or an obligation. It just becomes an accidental accumulation of customs, buried in the obscure anarchy of relativism, where we cannot tell one value from another.

So … There should be a unity ticket between those concerned about demographic security and those who are either committed to Christian religion or familiar with its foundational role in creating the institutions now most under threat from the Third World invasion. Both groups should recognise that culture and religion are both inextricably linked and upstream from politics, and, hence, that the “solution” to the invasion involves both spiritual renewal and a political reset. And deep collaborations.

All this made the Catholic, white patriot Ann Widdecombe the perfect target for a killer marinating in an unholy stew of communism, Islamification, culture-of-death vibes and much celebrated political violence.

But, then again, the invaders and their domestic elite-leftist allies, between them, manage to murder little girls at dance parties, innocent eighteen-year-old white students just walking the streets and anyone else who chances by. It isn’t only those resisting either Marx or Mohammed that are deemed to be legitimate targets in the ongoing war for the West.

Richard the Fourth notes that the secularist voices-against-mass-immigration are on the case.

It is beyond time that the Christians of the West joined the team. The enemy of restorative action is ennui. Ashenden again nails this:

Roger Scruton called the repudiation of home and inheritance oikophobia. But a more Christian phrase might be civilizational acedia — a sorrowful refusal to rejoice in the good one has been given, a kind of despair or depression. This isn’t merely hatred. It is exhaustion, embarrassment, spiritual listlessness.

The fight has all but exhausted we-the-activists, in the face of low information citizens and laissez-faire co-religionists.

It is the yawning gap between the Christian and secular awake on the one hand and the Love Island watching masses on the other that, alas, is likely to give final victory to the weirdly aligned enemies of both.

Upon which, the replacement will be complete. And then we will all be serfs, in our own once sceptered lands.

Paul Collits

6 August 2026