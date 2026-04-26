Christmas Day has a feel to it. Well, it used to for us when we had a full family on hand. On the most recent 25 December, my wife and I had our Christmas dinner at Ballina McDonalds. Still, there is no other day quite like it.

Your birthday is a little like that, too. Well, perhaps not after sixty-nine of them. The next one will have a feel to it, no doubt.

Australia Day? Maybe.

Good Friday has a feel, at least for believing and scarcely believing Christians. There is a solemn eeriness to the day. At least till gone four o’clock in the afternoon. Then, normality resumes.

Then there is Anzac Day.

It is truly like no other day. The real Oz Day, perhaps. The dawn service breaks in the day. My first ever dawn service was in New Zealand, as it happened. There is nothing remotely like it. Silence means silence. I was the only one in the large crowd present in Napier singing the Australian National Anthem. (Perhaps the 25th of April is the only day of the year when Kiwis and Aussies truly love each other and forget their “issues”. Well, the Kiwis are the ones with the issues. We just don’t think about them very often).

After the dawn service, the silence of the morning is audible. No one is about. Those that are, are generally subdued. Then an air force jet flies over, around elevenses. You crack an Anzac biscuit to have with your coffee. The marches begin, in our towns. Medals are worn. We dust off a copy of Laurence Binyon’s epic, For the Fallen. Or these days, we google it. And read it through. Once a year.

Then the pubs fill up, including with Gen Zedders for whom Gallipoli is all but meaningless. For whom Vietnam is prehistory. For whom the call to possible future conscription, when the war they believe is coming soon finally arrives, falls upon largely deaf ears. They are there for the beer, two-up and the vibe.

Probably few Australians – or should one say, these days, “residents of Australia”? – have heard of Alan Seymour. Seymour wrote a play in 1960 about Anzac Day. Or, at any rate, Anzac Day was a star player in the drama.

The online journal Australian Literary Studies notes:

Whatever happened to Alan Seymour? For a time, in the early sixties, he was generally considered to rank second only to Ray Lawler among Australian playwrights. The early history of The One Day of the Year is part of Australian theatrical and social history. Turned down for the Adelaide Festival by the Board of Governors in 1959, apparently on the grounds that it might offend the R.S.L., it was given professional production in Sydney on April 26, 1961, after a bomb threat to the theatre. The play articulated a growing but largely unspoken critical attitude towards the Anzac Day myth, through its undergraduate ‘hero’, Hughie, and for thousands of Australians who had heard of the play without actually seeing it, The One Day of the Year became ‘that play attacking Anzac Day’. It mattered little that Seymour himself denied that the play was anti-Anzac, and insisted that it was in fact about the clash of father and son; it mattered even less that most audiences, even if they were in fact intellectually on Hughie’s side and repelled by the manifestations of Anzac Day, still found themselves moved to feel sympathy and compassion for Alf and Wacka. The One Day of the Year became part of our consciousness of ourselves. The same year, Alan Seymour went off to England for its production at the Theatre Royal, Stratford …

https://www.australianliterarystudies.com.au/articles/alan-seymour

Perhaps it wasn’t really about Anzac Day. But the sixties generation certainly were a bunch of Hughies. The sixties definitely had a feel to them. The Menzian/LBJ commitment to fighting a useless war in Vietnam probably had a bit to do with that, and with the rise of the Seymour generation. The whole anti-Anzac vibe.

But if Seymour took the times to signal the final passing of the Anzac Day tradition and the affection with which we all once greeted it, well, he got that wrong.

Anzac Day made a mega-comeback.

Today, Anzac Day is booming. Perhaps people nowadays can distinguish between the worth of politicians who (mostly) send our soldiers off to fight distant, difficult, unwinnable wars – certainly since the Second Great War – and the brave soldiers, including conscripts, ordered to fight them. No more do we disrespect returning soldiers, as, shamefully, we did after Vietnam.

Ironically, Seymour passed on in 2015, one hundred years on from the gruesomely futile events of Gallipoli. An unnecessary battle in an unnecessary war, for sure, but a war that gave our country its greatest unifying commemoration and its attendant rituals. In a sense, that war gave us our true birth as a nation. The old lefties of the sixties who saw the Seymour play as their anthem and their big opportunity to kill the nation failed in that project, at least.

But, it might be argued, with the ascendancy of the old left’s woke grandchildren of OUR day, that perhaps our celebration of the dramatic comeback of the one day of the year that probably began in the 80s and '90s was premature. The new elites of today are still at it, trying to disfigure and therefore to dismember the way we commemorate the day. And they are playing to a very different audience of “Australians” now, with a third born elsewhere and a half with at least one parent born overseas. Not imbued with the Anzac spirit, and not required to imbibe it. For many, we were the enemy in war.

Anzac Day 2026 will, I suspect, always be remembered as Ben Roberts-Smith Day.

https://www.news.com.au/national/ben-robertssmith-spotted-at-gold-coast-dawn-service/news-story/3e0c732ae7523694ef7b1d26880a3ef5

The BRS story might well turn out to be the elites’ greatest ever own-goal. Who knows?

Anzac Day ’26 will also be remembered for the booing at the increasingly dreary and (on this day, especially) irrelevant welcome to country speeches. Vice Admiral Justin Jones noted that what the diggers, (including Aboriginal diggers, one might add), were actually fighting for was our democracy, our freedom – now all but gone in these woke and hyper-taxing government times – and, to put it bluntly, our right (post the Yes referendum) to reject instances of false hyper-affection for all things Aboriginal.

An admirable admiral, indeed. And, by the by, a contrast with the recently appointed head of the Army. Inevitably a female. And an indigenous champion within the Army, no less. Her own acknowledgement of country, upon her appointment, was a bit OTT, even by today’s inglorious, indeed, cringeworthy, standards.

https://www.noticer.news/australia-first-female-chief-of-army/

For The Noticer, it amounted to saying, “this is not your country”. Booing in public is often unedifying, but clearly necessary. When all the other forms of protest by disenfranchised outsiders are stripped of their opportunities.

Even the Royals get ANZAC Day. The best Royal did her bit, in London Town.

As well they might. We were fighting for, and with, them, back then. Perhaps they should lead with a welcome to empire, just for old times’ sake.

Like Jackson Warne, Rowan Dean’s Outsiders think there is a concerted effort to demoralise us.

Too true.

And if the leaks from the Budget are anything to go by, it isn’t just demoralisation on the minds of the elites in Canberra, the men and (mostly) women who go after VC winners and, in the same breath, appoint females to run the military show. No, they are also aiming at impoverishment. In particular, of a whole (mostly seniors) generation of savers for whom the tax system is about to get a whole lot nastier. So, when they have run out of our money to spend on things we don’t want and didn’t agree to, they will come and steal more from us.

But that is a story for another day.

With apologies to Bonhoeffer, first they came for the climate deniers. Then they came for the unvaccinated and the Covid unbelievers. Then they came for the alleged sex abusers and rape-accused men. The priests. The cardinals. The actors. Then they came for racists and the deplorables. One Nation voters, mostly. Then they came for the accused war criminals. Then they came for dawn march booers – destroying our “community cohesion”, according to the ABC and Uncle whatever-his-name-is. Then they came for the property investors. Then they came for the aged. Who will be spared?

We should all be sharpening our weapons, in the spirit of BRS and of Eliot Ness’s fictional mentor, Jimmy Malone.

If they bring a knife, you bring a gun. If they put one of your men in hospital, you put one of theirs in the morgue. He called it the Chicago way.

When the people have finally had enough of the Covid and post-Covid era of gaslighting, and the voting system continues to render nearly half of us impotent, well, naturally the disenfranchised, woke-resisting nativists will look to other means of rebellion.

Then the war is likely to be be both civil … and uncivil. Booing at dawn services on the one day of the year may then be, for the remote, managerial class in Canberra, a pleasant memory. From more harmless days.

One wonders what Alan Seymour would make of it all. I don’t know what he would say. But I am pretty sure that the fictional Hughie would have been booing on Anzac Day, 1960.

Paul Collits

26 April 2026