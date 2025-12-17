PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
11h

Author and Substacker Dan Burmawi offered this explanation for the behaviour is Muslims in the West on X today…

- - - - -

Muslims become more devout, more visibly Islamic, more committed to the cause, not in Mecca, but in Michigan, not in the Islamic countries, but in the West.

Why?

Because Islam in the Muslim world is a system of hollow rituals weighed down by guilt.

You’re expected to follow endless rules, pray, fast, wash, repeat, and when you fail (and you will), Allah offers nothing but shame and punishment. No grace. No relationship. Just fear.

Eventually, many Muslims give up. They go through the motions, because it’s all meaningless repetition in a society where everyone else is pretending too.

But when a Muslim steps into the West, into enemy territory, everything changes.

Now, the same rituals become weapons of loyalty. Now, obedience has strategic value. Now, every act of devotion is proof to Allah that you're on His side, surrounded by the infidels.

Suddenly, praying in public is a badge. Wearing the hijab is a flag.

Going to the mosque, spreading Islam, organizing protests, infiltrating institutions, all of it becomes a way to declare loyalty to Allah behind enemy lines.

Because here, in the West, allah is not just demanding ritual, He’s demanding allegiance.

And that allegiance feels powerful. Purposeful. Redemptive.

It fills the void that guilt and hopelessness left behind in the Muslim world.

Back home, they failed allah constantly and felt nothing but shame. But here, allah gives them a mission:

Defend Me.

Represent Me.

Expand Me.

And I will reward you.

That’s why Muslims who were secular or indifferent in their own countries suddenly become zealous in the West.

They start praying.

They start veiling.

They start preaching.

They start targeting every non-Muslim for conversion.

They organize. They march. They infiltrate.

Because now, it all means something.

They’re not lost in empty rituals anymore. They’re loyal soldiers in a foreign land. And every step they take toward Islam is, in their mind, a strike against the enemy and a point earned with allah.

This is why Western freedom doesn’t soften Islam, it activates it. It gives Islamic obedience a battlefield.

And loyalty, not guilt, becomes the engine.

@DanBurmawy

https://x.com/DanBurmawy/status/2001106366941802827?s=20

https://www.danburmawi.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture