They say there is a line running through the hearts of all men, a line that separates good from evil. In fact, someone very famous and one who suffered much at the hands of an evil regime said it. As per AI search:

That famous quote, “The line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being,” was said by Russian writer and dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, particularly in his seminal work, The Gulag Archipelago. He emphasized that this moral boundary isn’t between nations or classes but exists within each individual, shifting constantly.

Well, it has been a week of both. The octogenarian balladist and songwriter, John Williamson, was present, singing at the Adelaide Oval, among peaceful combatants on a cricket pitch. To remind us of the good in human hearts and of the things that unite “true-blue” Australians.

Fox Sports said there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. It showed Cricket Australia in a very good light.

It was very John Howard, too, whether or not Williamson would welcome the comparison.

And, sadly, the notion of a true-blue Aussie flies in the face of much of what we know of contemporary immigrants of a certain cult (race, religion, whatever). Clearly, many residents of the wide brown land would have to google “true-blue” to see what it meant.

There were quite a few true-blue Aussies at Bondi last Sunday evening, as it happens. And not just the thousand or so true-blue Jewish Aussies on the beach. One, in particular, stands out. He is Ahmed Al Ahmed. According to one story, not a fruit shop owner after all, but a tobacconist. Better still, and a man after my own lungs.

This, of course, is an evolving story, affecting things such as estimates of death numbers and such.

One version of the hero suggested he was a Maronite Christian. Whatever he “is” doesn’t really matter. On Sunday, he showed himself to be on the right side of Solzhenitsyn. More than doing good, he demonstrated heroic virtue, the mark of a Catholic saint.

He so easily could have been a martyr, to be greeted at Heaven’s Gate rather than having to put up with camera-accompanied visits from Albo and the NSW Premier. Every great story has its downsides.

There was once another great human being, in Auschwitz. His name was Maximilian Kolbe, a Polish priest of the Franciscan Friars. Famously, he offered himself in place of another man, a husband and father, to die a concentration camp death. He was duly injected with a legal drug, and is now the patron saint of (among other things) drug addicts. Including, perhaps, some of Ahmed Al Ahmed’s customers.

Less well known is an event from Kolbe’s youth:

St. Maximilian Kolbe was very active in promoting the Immaculate Virgin Mary and is known as the Apostle of Consecration to Mary. Much of his life was strongly influenced by a vision he had of the Virgin Mary when he was 12. “That night I asked the Mother of God what was to become of me. Then she came to me holding two crowns, one white, the other red. She asked me if I was willing to accept either of these crowns. The white one meant that I should persevere in purity, and the red that I should become a martyr. I said that I would accept them both.”

The Virgin Mary herself (much lauded by Muslims, incidentally) was, of course, a white martyr, standing, as she did, at the foot of the Cross and witnessing the barbaric death of her only Son.

That same Son, it has been said, sometimes uses unexpected men and women as instruments for His objectives. (Look at Donald J Trump, perhaps. Perhaps. Certainly, Trump’s powerful witness has supported the saving of many unborn lives. But each suggestion of “unexpected instruments” will garner vigorous debate, and, no doubt, more or less reasoned trolling).

For a short video on Kolbe, see:

St Max Kolbe did many other, less famous, heroic things before he was eventually imprisoned and put to death. For example, he sheltered thousands of Jews in his monastery, and set up publishing outfits that blasted Nazi policies and practices:

Kolbe refused to sign a document that would recognize him as a German citizen with his German ancestry and continued to work in his monastery, providing shelter for refugees - including hiding 2,000 Jews from German persecution. After receiving permission to continue his religious publishing, Kolbe’s monastery acted as a publishing house again and issued many anti-Nazi German publications. On February 17, 1941, the monastery was shut down; Kolbe was arrested by the German Gestapo and taken to the Pawiak prison. Three months later, he was transferred to Auschwitz. Never abandoning his priesthood, Kolbe was the victim to severe violence and harassment. It was, then, a life of heroic virtue as well as a death of heroic virtue.

As Scott Hahn, the American evangelical Protestant turned Catholic has noted, in the context of a reflection on Kolbe:

But by laying down his life for another, he witnessed to the sheer gratuity of Jesus’ sacrifice.

On this narrative, the Judeo-Christian God is love. Allah, by contrast and as presented to the world, is “will”. Or so the prophet said. Spot the difference. Islam seems a bit Nietzschean.

Well, I don’t know whether Ahmed Al Ahmed has ever had visions of the Blessed Virgin. And he isn’t a martyr, mercifully. But he could so easily have been one. He was willing to be one. Split second decision or not. Tobacconist or not. Maronite Christian or not.

And he is “true-blue”, in the Williamsonian sense. No doubt about that. Just like all those Jews who have contributed so much to Aussie life. And donned battle fatigues to fight in Aussie wars. Like Sir John Monash, for example.

Let us remember that it was Australians who were killed last Sunday.

The events of Sunday last, whatever else they signify or portend in terms of geopolitics and Western spine, show that there is immense good as well as demonic evil in the hearts of men. That should be immensely reassuring. And whatever else we all do, including our elected and endlessly disappointing governments, we might well start by recognising Solzhenitsyn’s “line” (in both senses).

Speaking of doing things, where do our politicians land, on the Solzhenitsyn question? And also remembering Albert Einstein’s point about evil prevailing when “good” men do nothing. “On Labor’s watch” has been a much-used phrase since Sunday, uttered with compelling conviction.

No one has summed up the state of political play better than Josh Frydenberg, in a timely, powerful and consequential intervention in Sydney on 17 December.

Probably Frydenberg – the Liberal Party leader in waiting, on the evidence of today? – wouldn’t think of our current crop of politicians as being “good men doing nothing”. More bad men doing nothing, at best, and allowing evil to marinate across our “diverse” suburbs, at worst. Nothing heroic, and little if any virtue. So long as our (now) one million resident Muslims are kept on-side.

It has been a good week, then, for the members of the red-green coalition of the Islam-willing to shut the fuck up. Fortunately, many are. Not all, though. They somehow still think they are on the right side of history, and on the right side of Solzhenitsyn’s line.

One can only wonder, what say non-violent (non-practising?) Muslims? It is sometimes suggested that a chunky minority of Muslims support global intifada, and justify violence against the innocent. They have either not heard of or read Solzhenitsyn, or have and disdain his message. (Where does a god who is “will” stand on evil, one wonders)?

Not everyone has to have a view on the so-called “Jewish/Israeli question” – which is really the “Islam question”, as it happens – but probably most people of moral compass and spine will be able to conclude five things:

· There is good, and there is evil;

· Both were on display in Bondi;

· We should be able to distinguish them, rather easily;

· Pick a side;

· Undertake real measures to walk this country back in the true-blue direction.

Over to, God help us all, Albo. Perhaps some of the blessed Ahmed’s obvious heroic virtue will rub off on the PM as a result of his camera-accompanied hospital visit. It is time for the political class to recall that it was Australians killed by Pakistani terrorists, and to reflect that what happened is but one more stage in a process that is (plausibly) an existential threat to a nation, and not just its one hundred thousand Jews.

First, they now come for the Jews, to reverse Pastor Niemoller. St Max Kolbe would well have recognised the 1930s portents, from his monastery. And he did something about it. Something heroic and unforgettable. A bit like the tobacconist from the Shire, whose views on the political questions wrapped up in all this are unknown and irrelevant.

He just went for it. Others among us, and those occupying positions of power, have not.

Paul Collits

17 December 2025